JAMES BOYD: This is the best job I've ever had, my only regret is that I didn't take more pictures

This story just went live Sunday morning, but I wanted to give you the behind-the-scenes.
It's Saturday evening, and I'm typing this column, my final column, as I sit on the bed in my room.
There's five pairs of sneakers on the floor (yes, I really like shoes), there's an Allen Iverson poster on my door that has been there for as long as I can remember and at the foot of my bed is my backpack. The green tag that the Bankers Life Fieldhouse security staff put on it when I covered Kouts in the Class A boys basketball state finals over a month ago in Indianapolis is still attached to the handle at the top — and I can't stop looking at it.
I don't want to.
It feels surreal to be typing these words and telling you that I've been promoted to cover the Illini (University of Illinois) for Lee Enterprises, and that this is my last piece as a prep sports reporter at The Times of Northwest Indiana.
It feels even more surreal to be typing these words in this room.
This is the same room, in the same house, in the same suburb — Romeoville, Illinois — that I've called home for the last 20 years.
I guess the @RomeovilleKid never really pictured leaving Romeoville.
And for what it's worth, I never really pictured leaving the Region either.
But, if I've learned anything in my 25 years, it's that life is always changing. Some changes affect your day, like being stuck by one of the many trains in Northwest Indiana when you're trying to get to a game, and others affect your foundation, like moving out of your hometown for the first time and getting your own apartment near your alma mater.
I'm definitely excited for what's next, but I'd be lying if I said a part of me didn't want to stay.
The Region will always be my home away from home.
The first live event I covered for The Times was Sept. 7, 2018, a Duneland Athletic Conference football game between Crown Point and Lake Central. The Bulldogs won 21-3.
The last live event I covered for The Times, 971 days later, was another Crown Point and Lake Central matchup Wednesday, this time in softball. The Bulldogs won 5-0.
God has a funny way of bringing life full circle sometimes, but aside from how it started and how it ended, one thing I can say about my 2 1/2 years of covering the Region is that it's not the scoreboard that sticks out.
It's the people.
It's the athletes.
It's the kids.
They are the reason why this is the best job I've ever had, and I'd be writing forever if I tried to detail every memory. According to our filing system, this is my 1,693rd story for The Times, so obviously it would be impossible to take you through every step of the journey.
However, with deep sincerity I want you to know that I loved it all.
And that I tried my best to give you as much of my heart as I could. If it wasn't for my mama and the rest of my family, I probably would've given you the whole thing.
All I ever wanted, as I traveled to seemingly every part of Indiana covering Region kids, was for them to be seen, heard, valued and loved. It never mattered to me what school they went to, if they were a Division I recruit or if they even competed after graduating.
I just wanted them to know that if I happened to snag you for an interview, that day you were my superstar and the next day, when your name ran in the paper, you would be the Region's superstar. Call it sappy, call it dramatic, call it cliche, but that's how I really felt.
And that's how I'll always feel.
This job allowed me to tell so many amazing stories that hopefully empowered Region kids to be more confident in who they are and reminded them that they can be fully who they are.
And sometimes to reach a certain level of trust and vulnerability to even be able to tell those stories, it meant being painfully transparent about my own experiences both professionally and personally.
I'm sure everyone reading this knows that I'm proud to be a black man, and that I'm willing to have those tough conversations about being black in this country.
I don't know how many of you anticipated reading columns about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the sports section of The Times, or for "black lives matter" to written next to a bunch of prep scores.
But, I also don't know how many of you expected to read columns about the death of my childhood mentor, Curtis Barlow, or me taking my grandma to church every Sunday, either.
Being a sports reporter at The Times, or any other publication for that matter, isn't an exact science. So, with that in mind, I'm at peace knowing that I never made myself small and wrote everything I could, including this, holistically and authentically.
I don't have any regrets about my time in the Region — except maybe one.
I just wish I took more pictures.
James Boyd will be covering the Illini for Lee Enterprises. The opinions are the writer's. Messages to be passed on to James and story tips can be sent to assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com.