JAMES BOYD: This is the best job I've ever had, my only regret is that I didn't take more pictures

God has a funny way of bringing life full circle sometimes, but aside from how it started and how it ended, one thing I can say about my 2 1/2 years of covering the Region is that it's not the scoreboard that sticks out.

It's the people.

It's the athletes.

It's the kids.

They are the reason why this is the best job I've ever had, and I'd be writing forever if I tried to detail every memory. According to our filing system, this is my 1,693rd story for The Times, so obviously it would be impossible to take you through every step of the journey.

However, with deep sincerity I want you to know that I loved it all.

And that I tried my best to give you as much of my heart as I could. If it wasn't for my mama and the rest of my family, I probably would've given you the whole thing.

All I ever wanted, as I traveled to seemingly every part of Indiana covering Region kids, was for them to be seen, heard, valued and loved. It never mattered to me what school they went to, if they were a Division I recruit or if they even competed after graduating.