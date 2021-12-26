A 20/20 view of recovery marked 2021

As this year was getting started, I wrote of expectations: warning of the dangers of those that are unrealistic and advising all to expect the unexpected.
Just shy of 12 months ago, Green Bay was riding high, on a seemingly unstoppable march to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. However, as the Packers were preparing to face the Bears, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL, just weeks after signing a four-year $92M extension, $61.5M of which was guaranteed.
Just a week earlier, Miami Hurricanes' quarterback D’Eriq King had announced he would be returning for a sixth collegiate season, as he prepared for the Cheez-It Bowl. King had a banner regular season with 22 touchdown passes, four touchdown runs, only five interceptions, 2,573 passing yards, and 520 rushing yards. Another season like that in 2021 would surely improve his stock in the 2022 NFL Draft.
During the second quarter of the game, though, King was scrambling to his right when he took a hard hit to the front of his right knee and did not get up. Video replay showed the actual reason King required medical attention. Trying to avoid the hit, King made a sudden cut but when he planted his right foot, the right knee buckled — before it was hit.
Days later, Miami announced that King had suffered a torn ACL, would need surgery, but was expected to be ready for the start of fall training camp.
As I wrote at the time, “That is a very optimistic timetable for King. Ditto for Bakhtiari, if there is any thought of him following the same schedule. Multiple studies strongly suggest that return to sport following ACL reconstruction should be no sooner than nine months and only after the surgical knee displays at least 90% of the strength and performance abilities of the uninjured side. Attaining that number is difficult and rare in any time less than a full year. Returning any sooner than 12 months and/or at less than 90% increases the chances of another ACL tear — to either knee — significantly.”
In the aftermath of Bakhtiari’s injury, the Packers were able to advance to the NFC Championship game but, missing the All-Pro, were unable to protect Aaron Rodgers. Tampa Bay came to Green Bay, rather than the other way around, and continued their own march to the Super Bowl.
This year, Bakhtiari opened the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. After the obligatory six weeks, he was activated but struggled in practice and ended up needing arthroscopic surgery to the same knee. A subsequent return to practice two weeks ago has not gone well enough and he remained inactive for the Packers’ victory over the Browns on Saturday.
Meanwhile, King’s recovery went better. At least it seemed so in September. However, he was only a shadow of himself and lasted only three games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. His completion percentage inched up but his yards per attempt dropped 25%, as he threw only three passes for touchdowns and four for interceptions. Worse, he was no longer a threat to run, totaling only 96 yards and 2.4 yards per carry after averaging 4.1 yards the year before.
If that storyline sounds familiar to Indiana fans, it should.
Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL in November of 2020, prematurely ending his season with 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Remarkably, he was “ready” to open the 2021 season but, like King and the Hurricanes, Penix and the Hoosiers struggled. On Oct. 2, Penix also suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, ending with a stat line of 939 yards, four TDs and seven interceptions. Oh, and -1.4 yards per rushing attempt.
Were both quarterbacks’ shoulder injuries the result of a decreased ability to scramble?
Without question, their impaired performances cost coaches their jobs. Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz and Hoosiers offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan were fired. IU head coach Tom Allen was slapped with a $200K pay cut after his squad started the season nationally ranked — for the first time since 1968 — but finished winless in the Big 10.
The lesson here — for coaches, sports medics, and athletes alike — is focused: Believe the research and set realistic expectations.
Even then, especially in this age of COVID-19, expect the unexpected. As this year began, I warned “NHL and NBA teams out of their bubbles should be prepared for … sudden absences to be as commonplace as they have been in the NFL. And they will continue until the availability of COVID-19 vaccines becomes widespread, which is unlikely before late spring or early summer.”
I should have taken my own advice. The vaccine arrived and worked for a while in preventing infections. Unfortunately, the virus has continued mutating (now with the omicron variant), to the point that breakthrough — but generally mild — infections are now occurring with a regularity not anticipated. Worse, too many individuals continue to refuse to get vaccinated at all. Imagine where we would be if such an attitude had been so commonplace when the measles (1971), polio (1953), and smallpox (1798) vaccines were developed.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Photos: Bears fall to Packers
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.