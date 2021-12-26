A 20/20 view of recovery marked 2021

As I wrote at the time, “That is a very optimistic timetable for King. Ditto for Bakhtiari, if there is any thought of him following the same schedule. Multiple studies strongly suggest that return to sport following ACL reconstruction should be no sooner than nine months and only after the surgical knee displays at least 90% of the strength and performance abilities of the uninjured side. Attaining that number is difficult and rare in any time less than a full year. Returning any sooner than 12 months and/or at less than 90% increases the chances of another ACL tear — to either knee — significantly.”

In the aftermath of Bakhtiari’s injury, the Packers were able to advance to the NFC Championship game but, missing the All-Pro, were unable to protect Aaron Rodgers. Tampa Bay came to Green Bay, rather than the other way around, and continued their own march to the Super Bowl.

This year, Bakhtiari opened the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. After the obligatory six weeks, he was activated but struggled in practice and ended up needing arthroscopic surgery to the same knee. A subsequent return to practice two weeks ago has not gone well enough and he remained inactive for the Packers’ victory over the Browns on Saturday.