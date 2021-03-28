Baseball lessons learned too late

With opening day scheduled for the White Sox (in Anaheim) and Cubs (at Wrigley Field) on Thursday, baseball — with fans in the stands — returns to prominence this week.
However, both local entries have already made malodorous medically related news even before breaking camp in Arizona.
For the White Sox, the second inning of Wednesday’s exhibition contest with Oakland was disastrous. With nobody out, left fielder Eloy Jimenez tracked a long drive to the wall, braced himself with his right hand and then leaped in vain. As he came down, though, he further reached into the bullpen with his left forearm and his bent elbow caught on the top of the wall. Consequently, for an instant, the entirety of his 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame hung in midair, supported entirely by his left pectoralis major muscle. In that moment, the tendon connecting that chest muscle to his upper arm, not up being up to the strain, ruptured.
White Sox television color commentator Steve Stone may not have known the exact nature of nature of the injury at the time, but he knew it was serious and he was beside himself.
“Banging into the wall like that, he comes away hurt and this is something that we really can’t have,” said the 1980 Cy Young Award winner. “He absolutely is a mainstay on this team but we’ve seen this happen far too often. This is spring training. This doesn’t really matter very much. And what matters is anything that disrupts the middle of this line-up and the loss of his bat would disrupt the middle of this line-up.”
It certainly will. In last year’s abbreviated season, Jimenez hit 14 home runs, drove in 41, and hit .296, over the course of 55 games. The year before, playing in 122 games, he hit 31 home runs, with 79 RBIs, and a batting average of .267. Despite that relatively brief resume, he was being compared to Frank Thomas.
Not this year. The White Sox announced Jimenez will require surgery and be out 5-6 months but that timeline is pure guesswork because this is an injury with which baseball has essentially no experience. Until now, a torn pectoralis tendon has been the province of weightlifters, football players and heavy laborers.
A study of 52 such injuries to NFL players, which were surgically repaired and occurred between 2000-2014, was published last year in the medical journal Sports Health. The researchers from Northwestern and Loyola found that the average recovery time was 4.8 months. However, the study did not look at how complete each recovery was.
A literature review out of McMaster University in Toronto published a year earlier, also in Sports Health did examine outcomes. Evaluating 18 studies of pectoralis major tendon repairs, the researchers determined that 90% of athletes successfully returned to sport. Those who did took an average of 6.1 months but only three-quarters of them returned to their pre-injury level of performance.
Football players and weightlifters generally regain normal range of motion and strength after the surgery but how the injury and subsequent procedure affects one’s ability to swing a baseball bat accurately and with power is unknown.
Also unknown is whether Cubs fan Leah Zuniga will ever fully recover from the facial fractures she suffered when struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field in 2018. Two weeks ago, an Illinois appellate court ruled that her lawsuit against the Cubs and MLB can move forward. The ruling went against years of precedence established in courts across the country that small-print warnings on the back of tickets protect professional baseball teams from such actions.
It’s about time.
The very short period between when a ball is hit foul and when it lands in the stands is insufficient for an average person to react and protect him- or herself. As I explained in this space in June of 2015, 60 feet, the distance between home plate the pitcher’s rubber, is at the very limit of human reaction time.
As for the legalities of the matter, two prominent Lake County attorneys believe Zuniga’s lawsuit has a good chance of succeeding.
“The appeals court found that the arbitration provision printed on the back of the ticket was unenforceable,” said Dave Ranich of Austgen, Kuiper, Jasaitis, PC in Crown Point. “You could opt out of arbitration within seven days of the game but she couldn’t see for two weeks after the incident.”
Angela Jones has her own legal practice in Munster and is President of the Lake County Bar Association.
“The Cubs should have extended the netting,” she observed.
Based on their actions in the time following Zuniga's misfortune, both the Cubs and White Sox apparently agree with Jones. Since July of 2019, netting at Guaranteed Rate Field extends to each foul pole. Not until last year, did the Cubs decide to follow suit.
“If the Cubs are smart, they would settle out of court,” Jones continued. “The real issue is whether or not the ballpark has liability. You’ve got to notice what can happen if it keeps happening again and again.”
Zuniga, it would seem, should be able to make the case that the Cubs did notice but too late for her.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.