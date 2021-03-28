Baseball lessons learned too late

With opening day scheduled for the White Sox (in Anaheim) and Cubs (at Wrigley Field) on Thursday, baseball — with fans in the stands — returns to prominence this week.

However, both local entries have already made malodorous medically related news even before breaking camp in Arizona.

For the White Sox, the second inning of Wednesday’s exhibition contest with Oakland was disastrous. With nobody out, left fielder Eloy Jimenez tracked a long drive to the wall, braced himself with his right hand and then leaped in vain. As he came down, though, he further reached into the bullpen with his left forearm and his bent elbow caught on the top of the wall. Consequently, for an instant, the entirety of his 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame hung in midair, supported entirely by his left pectoralis major muscle. In that moment, the tendon connecting that chest muscle to his upper arm, not up being up to the strain, ruptured.

White Sox television color commentator Steve Stone may not have known the exact nature of nature of the injury at the time, but he knew it was serious and he was beside himself.