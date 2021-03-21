 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concussion recovery course sometimes clearer than prevention
urgent
SPORTS MEDICINE

Concussion recovery course sometimes clearer than prevention

{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Kuechly

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is among high-profile players that have worn the Q-collar. He surprisingly retired at the age of 28.

 Mike McCarn, File, Associated Press

During the last week of February, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of the Q-collar to athletes age 13 and older. It is a device actually shaped like a C that is worn around the neck and supposedly offers some level of protection to the brain during contact sports. It works by putting light pressure on the veins in the neck, which in turn increases blood volume inside the brain — causing it to slightly expand — and thus decreases the ability of the brain to move or “slosh” when the head moves suddenly.

Multiple studies have shown that approximately three-quarters of athletes who wear the device throughout a season do not experience changes — evident on an advanced type of MRI — to deep structures of the brain that are associated with repeated sub-concussive blows to the head. Meanwhile, roughly three-quarters of athletes who do not wear the device do experience such worrisome alterations.

Consequently, the collar is not entirely effective. Nor are the manufacturers allowed to claim the device will prevent concussions, even though proponents — in one-on-one conversations — will strongly infer that it does.

Left unsaid in the FDA announcement was the fact that some athletes refuse to wear the Q-collar simply because the resultant feeling of added pressure within the head is too uncomfortable.

At a sports medicine conference hosted by Emory University, three years ago, I asked a lecturer — who was promoting the device — if the added pressure inside the skull increased the risk of a brain bleed or worse internal bleeding if a blood vessel were to rupture. He assured me that trials of the collar on animals demonstrated a reduced risk of any such catastrophe.

I was not entirely convinced.

However, I am convinced of the results of a study released earlier this month on how to speed recovery when a concussion does occur and leads to persistent dizziness.

Published online ahead of print by Sports Health (A Pilot Study Evaluating the Timing of Vestibular Therapy After Sport-Related Concussion: Is Earlier Better? - Ranbir Ahluwalia, Scott Miller, Fakhry M. Dawoud, Jose O. Malave, Heidi Tyson, Christopher M. Bonfield, Aaron M. Yengo-Kahn, 2021 [sagepub.com]), the study looked at whether or not the timing of vestibular (balance) therapy after a concussion affected the pace of recovery.

Performed at Vanderbilt University, the investigation looked at 23 teenage athlete concussion victims, 10 of whom started their vestibular therapy within 30 days of being injured. The other 13 initiated their therapy after 30 days, with that mark being used because it is the point at which a diagnosis of post-concussion syndrome becomes appropriate.

Those referred for therapy had symptoms including dizziness, nausea, mental fogginess, balance problems and/or worsening of any concussion symptoms with movement of the head. Interestingly, all of the therapy was provided by the same occupational therapist, who had specialized training in treating concussions and balance-related dysfunction.

While the number of subjects was small, the results were stark. Those who started their therapy within 30 days were able to return to play in an average of 31 days. Those who waited took an average of 110 days, nearly four times longer.

“This study provides preliminary support for what we have known to be true,” said Dr. Michael Owens of Community Healthcare System’s Concussion Clinic in Schererville, “namely, that sooner is better. This appears to be true for the initiation of vestibular therapy, as it does for evaluation in (our) clinic.”

The researchers also found that complete resolution of symptoms took an additional 23 days in the early therapy group but only 11 1/2 days more among those who started later.

Both groups were able to return to school far sooner than they were able to resume sports, with the early therapy group back in the classroom within 12 days of injury and the delayed group needing only an extra 5 1/2 days. However, the study only considered any return to school, without looking at the need for and length of academic accommodations.

Aside from the obvious conclusion that earlier vestibular therapy is better, the authors of the study were insistent that any such treatment be provided by a therapist with specialized training.

From my perspective, that training is only beneficial if the therapist puts that training to regular use.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

+1 
John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten shares his thoughts on Illinois' game with Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts