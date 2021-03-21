Concussion recovery course sometimes clearer than prevention

Those referred for therapy had symptoms including dizziness, nausea, mental fogginess, balance problems and/or worsening of any concussion symptoms with movement of the head. Interestingly, all of the therapy was provided by the same occupational therapist, who had specialized training in treating concussions and balance-related dysfunction.

While the number of subjects was small, the results were stark. Those who started their therapy within 30 days were able to return to play in an average of 31 days. Those who waited took an average of 110 days, nearly four times longer.

“This study provides preliminary support for what we have known to be true,” said Dr. Michael Owens of Community Healthcare System’s Concussion Clinic in Schererville, “namely, that sooner is better. This appears to be true for the initiation of vestibular therapy, as it does for evaluation in (our) clinic.”

The researchers also found that complete resolution of symptoms took an additional 23 days in the early therapy group but only 11 1/2 days more among those who started later.