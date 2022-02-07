Concussion symptoms often left for loved ones to judge

When Tom Brady announced his retirement last week, I was reminded of the one time I saw him play in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the home of the Patriots. It was a Monday night game against the Bills in November 2015. New England, 9-0 entering the contest, struggled all night but hung on for a 20-13 victory.

At one point in the fourth quarter, though, Brady was decleated, landed on his head, slowly got to his knees while he cradled his head with both hands and finally staggered back to the huddle. There was no buzz to the sidelines from the “eyes in the sky” and Brady remained in the game.

Was he concussed? Read on and you be the judge.

Regardless, from that point on, Brady and the Patriots were not the same, going 3-5, including a loss in the AFC Championship Game at Denver.

Less than two years later, in May 2017, his wife Gisele Bundchen allowed the truth to slip out during an interview on "CBS This Morning." “He had a concussion last year,” she said, “I mean, he has concussions pretty much every year. We don’t talk about it but he does have concussions.”

Yet Brady never appeared on the NFL’s injury report for a concussion in 2016 — or after the hard hit that I witnessed a year earlier.

In the aftermath of Bundchen’s revelation, Brady’s agent was careful to say that his client was not “diagnosed” with a concussion in 2016.

When the signs and symptoms are more subtle than what I observed six years ago — and they often are —diagnosis then requires an especially vigilant sideline medic, an athlete willing to self-report, or a parent/spouse who senses that something is just not right.

That was the case after Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference finals in 2015. Klay Thompson had been accidentally kneed in the head so hard by Houston’s Trevor Ariza that he required stitches to his ear. However, once sewed up, Thompson returned to the game. It was Klay’s father, former NBA star Mychal Thompson, who recognized his son was not well postgame and insisted he be evaluated for a concussion.

When then does a parent need to be the judge about a child possibly experiencing a concussion?

The answer may be partly found in an article published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in April of 2019 entitled “International consensus definitions of video signs of concussion in professional sports.”

Intended for the “eyes in sky” who have the advantage of video replay, the article is also instructive for family watching from the stands.

Six signs are listed in particular: lying motionless more than two seconds, motor incoordination, impact seizure, tonic posturing (where the arms briefly raise up rigidly), no protective action when falling and a blank/vacant look. Clutching the head, as Brady did against Buffalo, was a sign identified by some of the experts consulted for the story but the entire group could not come to a consensus.

Parents who observe any of the above in their child should alert sideline personnel.

The current issue of Operative Techniques in Sports Medicine includes an instructional commentary entitled “Sideline Assessment of Concussion.” Co-author Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth, the neuropsychologist for the Blackhawks and Bears, cautioned me that the piece was intended for medical professionals. Yet it includes information that is applicable to parents, once they are able to be up close with their child.

Even when diagnosed by team medical personnel, athletes with concussions are seldom sent to the emergency room and, even if they are, they are hardly ever admitted to a hospital.

Instead, the athlete is ultimately sent home, under the care of a responsible adult.

That responsible adult needs to be aware of the signs and symptoms of concussion — or a more severe head and/or spine injury. Several are red flags that would warrant an immediate trip to the emergency room — even if the athlete has just been there.

According to the article, those warning signs are “loss of or changes in consciousness, increased agitation or combativeness, seizure or convulsive movements, double vision, vomiting, severe headache, neck tenderness, and weakness or burning in the arms or legs.”

Ideally, that information is among written instructions given to parent, spouse or roommate by coach, athletic trainer or physician.

“Even athletes who had normal ABCs (airway, breathing, and circulation) and cervical spine exams can experience rapid deterioration of neurologic function and need emergent transport to a hospital,” Pieroth and her co-authors warned. “Additionally, the symptoms of a concussion can evolve and change so serial (periodic) evaluations are a staple of management.”

Once the injured athlete is home, those occasional checks are the responsibility of a parent or other duty-bound adult for the next few days. However, according to Pieroth and her colleagues, “It is no longer recommended to wake an athlete up from sleep after a concussion so they should be allowed to sleep as desired. If the athlete requests pain medication for a headache, acetaminophen (e.g. Tylenol) is preferred over ibuprofen and aspirin as non-steroidal anti-inflammatories carry a risk of bleeding.”

The use of any other medication and additional treatment is best managed professionally. “The athlete should follow up with a sports medicine physician or other doctor with concussion expertise within one week,” the article advised, “to repeat portions of the concussion testing and discuss return-to-play or if needed, referral to a specialist.”

In the meantime, the athlete should avoid any activities that would make reinjury likely and parents should support and enforce that judgement.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

