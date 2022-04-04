Correcting some misconceptions about aphasia

When concussion is suspected in an athletic arena, the athletic trainer will review with the suspected victim a litany of common signs and symptoms of the injury.

Tops among them is headache, followed by — among others — dizziness and loss of balance, difficulty concentrating and remembering, and sensitivity to light and noise.

Absent from the myriad of checklists available from multiple sources, though, are two symptoms that I have seen often enough on sidelines and they both have to do with speech.

When pulled over for suspected drunk driving, an individual is subjected to a field sobriety test that includes checking one’s ability to walk a straight line. Those who are unable to do so typically also have slurred speech, also known as dysarthria.

Concussion testing in the sideline tent or the quieter training room is similar and so are the outcomes, with dysarthria often accompanying loss of balance.

However, on rarer occasions the concussion victim — rather than or in addition to slurring — will display difficulty finding words or even a complete inability to speak at all, also known as aphasia.

The condition has gained a measure of notoriety in the last week thanks to the revelation by Bruce Willis’ family that the actor is retiring due to the affliction. Yet, as speech-language pathologist Jill Westerfield says, aphasia is not a really a condition but instead a symptom of many possible illnesses.

It would be like saying somebody has a swollen knee. That symptom is indicative of something more specific, such as arthritis, bruise, fracture, or a torn ligament, meniscus or tendon.

Another inaccuracy in the media reports regarding Willis is that there is no cure for aphasia.

“Speech-language pathologists everywhere would be distressed to hear that aphasia can’t be treated,” said Dr. Michael Owens, the medical director at the Community Concussion Clinic in Schererville. “Aphasia can be caused by various neurological diseases including stroke, neoplasm (tumor), brain or other central nervous system infections, as well as traumatic brain injury and various dementias. Depending on the underlying condition causing the aphasia, there can be improvement resulting from the natural course of the disease, and aphasia can definitely be remediated, sometimes completely, by working with a speech-language pathologist.”

Concussion is one of those conditions where aphasia resolves spontaneously. Or at least it seems to.

“When assessing patients (on the sideline), the conversations may be quick, short exchanges,” said Westerfield, who is the supervisor of speech pathology at Community Hospital in Munster.

“This may not illustrate word-finding or milder aphasic deficits,” she warned. “It’s through more elaborate testing that we find these problems.”

Such subtle problems after concussion are perhaps more frequent than originally thought. An Israeli study published online last month in Scientific Reports found that, “persistent post-concussion syndrome in the pediatric population is underdiagnosed. Twenty-five percent of the children admitted to (an emergency room) due to mild traumatic brain injury may suffer from persistent symptoms years after the acute event. Unfortunately, in the vast majority, the diagnosis is missed.”

Instead, according to the authors, the children are later misdiagnosed with something else and then receive inappropriate treatments that fail to help.

Studies regarding the frequency of aphasia in concussion are absent. However, a case study of a hockey player, who suffered aphasia in the wake of a brain contusion, was published six years ago in the Physician and Sportsmedicine (PSM). “A 27 year-old male sustained a traumatic subdural hematoma after being struck by a puck shot at high velocity,” the authors reported. “The patient presented with expressive aphasia, with no other apparent neurologic deficits. After a stable clinical picture following 24 hours of observation, the patient was discharged and managed with outpatient speech therapy with full resolution of symptoms and return to play three months later.”

The PSM article mentioned “expressive aphasia” and there are different types. Which type of aphasia a victim has depends upon which part of the brain is injured.

Broca’s Area is on the left side toward the front of the brain for right-handed people and controls one’s ability to speak. Damage there is associated with expressive aphasia. Wernicke’s Area is also on the left side of the brain closer to the ear and is where we comprehend speech. Damage there leads to receptive aphasia.

The Arcuate Fasciculus is a nerve tract within the brain that connects the two. Damage to all three will cause global aphasia. There are other types of aphasia that are more difficult to classify.

Regardless of the cause, though, as Owens said, there is help.

“It’s about learning the cause, determining the prognosis and participating in therapeutic interventions to restore skills or reduce severity of impairment,” Westerfield said.

Thanks to something referred to as “neuroplasticity,” the brain will rewire itself to varying degrees with training. Generally, the younger one is, the greater the brain’s ability to remodel.

The therapeutic interventions, according to Westerfield include “using compensatory strategies or communication aides and devices; educating family, friends and others about how to maximize communicative effectiveness; reducing stress of communicative challenges; using available computer programs and apps; and continued cognitive stimulation.”

In short, aphasia is treatable and someone who is having trouble speaking or comprehending speech should seek the care of a neurologist and a speech-language pathologist.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

