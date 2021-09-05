COVID-19 commands clearance course for athletes of all ages

During this week of gradual resumption and even for weeks thereafter, player, parent, coach and athletic trainer should be wary of any indication of cardiac involvement such as chest pain, dizziness, palpitations, shortness of breath, and syncope (loss of consciousness) or near-syncope.

“If the patient reports symptoms with return to activity at school or during organized sports, he or she should notify school officials or team medical personnel and be evaluated by one’s primary care provider,” the guidelines advise.

After seeing the patient, if the pediatrician or family practice physician remains concerned, a referral to a pediatric or adult cardiologist — depending on the patient’s age — is then warranted. At that point, an entire of battery of tests, like those Lawrence faced last year, is likely.

Before concluding, the guidelines also address the COVID-19-induced but extremely rare Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Since the onset of the pandemic in March of last year, there have been 105 such cases identified in Indiana according to the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. In those patients, the heart is often affected and when it is, an athlete should refrain from exercise for at least 3-6 months and complete a battery of extensive cardiac tests before any thought is given to returning to sports.