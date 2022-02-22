Defibrillators can save lives — but only if they're properly maintained and trained personnel are on hand to use them

It was about this time 22 years ago, in the wake of deaths from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) at Chesterton and Lake Central high schools, that I sought to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for Munster High School.

I was the athletic trainer for the Mustangs at the time and assumed my request would be a mere formality. Yet, I faced a fair deal of skepticism. There were worries about liability exposure, training requirements, and expense. Besides Munster police had the units in their vehicles and were rarely more than a minute or two away and Community Hospital was right next door.

There was an administrator in the district, though, who understood that — when it comes to surviving SCA — seconds count. Then-superintendent Bill Pfister saw the need and approved the buy. Still, he called me to his office before the order was placed. The encounter was brief. “If it is ever needed,” he warned me, “it better be used.”

I am sure I must have looked at him as he if were crazy, even while I was nodding in response. At the time, I simply could not imagine an AED sitting idle when needed and available.

In the intervening years, Pfister has been proven prophetic by circumstances elsewhere.

Four years ago next month, I was attending a sports medicine conference at Emory University in Atlanta. As I wrote at the time, “(A) lecture took a detour when, what seemed like a case presentation on shoulder pain in a high school volleyball player, turned into a lesson about the value of an AED after sudden cardiac arrest.

“Just hours later, NBA G League player Zeke Upshaw collapsed during a game in Grand Rapids. A review of the video of this incident, when compared with a similar video of the volleyball player’s, raises questions more than it provides answers.

“The most striking difference between the two is the absolute urgency evident for the volleyball player and the nearly complete absence of it for Upshaw.

“At no point, while Upshaw lay on the floor, or even after he was placed on a stretcher, was any effort made in the arena to initiate CPR or to deploy the AED that had been brought to his side. This is despite the Kent County, Michigan, medical examiner announcing that Upshaw suffered ‘sudden cardiac death.’ Some time after being wheeled from the floor, he was resuscitated but, two days later, he passed away.”

Weeks later, the medical examiner would tell me that Upshaw was dead when he hit the floor but sideline medical personnel assumed Upshaw was down due to a head injury.

In 2019, Upshaw’s mother reached a settlement with the NBA and the Detroit Pistons after filing a federal wrongful death lawsuit. Grand Rapids was Detroit’s G League affiliate at the time but is now affiliated with Denver.

In March of 2011, just 45 miles southwest of Grand Rapids, the Fennville High School boys basketball team was on the verge of completing an undefeated regular season but was tied 55-55 as time ran down. Not to worry. With 25 seconds left, Fennville star Wes Leonard hit the game-winner. After the buzzer and the two teams shook hands, Leonard's teammates hoisted him on their shoulders. But when they set him down, he suddenly dropped to the floor unconscious.

As I wrote at the time, “In the multiplicity of stories surrounding (Leonard’s) death, one acronym has stood out, CPR. However, two have been curiously absent, AED and ATC.

“CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the process of chest compressions and rescue breathing that is so critical in the moments after someone collapses from cardiac arrest.

“However, without being followed up as soon as possible, preferably within five minutes and no more than 10, by a powerful electrical jolt from an AED, CPR is of little use.

"Most high schools in Michigan (and Indiana and Illinois) have an AED, including Leonard's Fennville High School. It was actually in the gym. Perhaps, that fact hasn't received much play, though, because the unit apparently didn't get much use.”

A year later, Sports Illustrated would report why. When a bystander with medical training — Fennville did not have an athletic trainer — went to turn the unit on, the battery was dead.

Earlier this month, Bremen High School (Illinois) basketball senior Cameran Wheatley, 17, collapsed during a game at Chicago Agricultural Science. In the aftermath, once again, the acronym CPR has stood out while AED and ATC have not.

Multiple news reports have described Wheatley being wheeled from the gym while a Chicago Fire Department EMT performed CPR.

Contacted directly, officials from both Bremen High School District 228 and Chicago Public Schools refused to divulge if an athletic trainer (ATC) was present, citing family/medical privacy issues. Bremen has an athletic trainer listed on the IHSA website. Agricultural Agricultural does not.

The Bremen official said they did not have a video of the game in their possession. CPS refused to say whether or not district personnel had one but if they did, they would not release it.

CPS did provide a statement which read in part, “The athlete involved in this tragic incident was not a CPS student; CPS cannot comment on any student’s medical treatment …. We can confirm Chicago High School for Agricultural Science’s gymnasium has a defibrillator on site.”

Contacted for clarification, the CPS official who emailed me the statement declined to say whether or not the device was retrieved or deployed prior to the arrival of paramedics.

While such information may fall under various privacy-related restrictions, the presence or absence of an athletic trainer certainly does not.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

