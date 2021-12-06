Disc surgery must be followed by sufficient recovery time

The average time after disc replacement — from an admittedly small sample — was 253 days, more than eight months.

One revelation of the review was the clear superiority, for athletes, of surgery over conservative treatment. Among NFL players, nearly three-quarters recovered sufficiently to return to play post-operatively, while conservative (non-operative) treatment succeeded just under half the he time. Furthermore, those who did return to play continued for nearly another three seasons if they had had surgery and only half that long if they had not.

No doubt then, Johnson followed the smarter course. But, with this year’s Blackhawks on a road to nowhere, what is the rush to get back?

The same question is worth asking of the Bears about offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who is recovering from spinal surgery of his own but to the lower back rather than the neck. Jenkins’ August surgery apparently was not as involved as Johnson’s and, at the time of the procedure, the Bears predicted a return in three months. On Saturday, in anticipation Sunday’s game against Arizona, Jenkins was activated.