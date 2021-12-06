Disc surgery must be followed by sufficient recovery time

Early in "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart’s character, Rick, famously said, “I stick my neck out for nobody.”
The words are sage advice for a contact athlete recovering from an injury to the cervical spine, such as the Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson. On Friday, according to published reports, he had cervical disc replacement (with an artificial disc) surgery. Sidelined since Oct. 29, he had failed conservative treatment.
In a statement released after the surgery, team physician Dr. Michael Terry said the veteran forward would be sidelined for three months.
A literature review published in Sports Health earlier this year suggests that timetable might be a little aggressive.
The authors looked at 13 studies that included a total of 349 athletes playing at the professional, collegiate, or Olympic level. The vast majority — 262 — played football but 10 played hockey. The surgical procedure most commonly performed was an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF). In fact, only three of the 349 underwent cervical disc replacement because the procedure is so relatively new.
The typical return-to-play time following ACDF — where the herniated disc is removed and the two adjacent vertebrae are fused via bone graft — was 6-12 months. There was one elite soccer player who returned in under four months.
The average time after disc replacement — from an admittedly small sample — was 253 days, more than eight months.
One revelation of the review was the clear superiority, for athletes, of surgery over conservative treatment. Among NFL players, nearly three-quarters recovered sufficiently to return to play post-operatively, while conservative (non-operative) treatment succeeded just under half the he time. Furthermore, those who did return to play continued for nearly another three seasons if they had had surgery and only half that long if they had not.
No doubt then, Johnson followed the smarter course. But, with this year’s Blackhawks on a road to nowhere, what is the rush to get back?
The same question is worth asking of the Bears about offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who is recovering from spinal surgery of his own but to the lower back rather than the neck. Jenkins’ August surgery apparently was not as involved as Johnson’s and, at the time of the procedure, the Bears predicted a return in three months. On Saturday, in anticipation Sunday’s game against Arizona, Jenkins was activated.
A 2016 literature review, also published in Sports Health provided return-to-play recommendations after spinal injury. In the case of surgery for lower back disc injuries, the review cited an extensive study of professional athletes who underwent microscopic lumbar discectomy. It was published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2012. That investigation found 50% did return at three months. However, one year after surgery, 16% still were sidelined and the overall average recovery time was just over five months.
To maximize the likelihood of the long and successful career typically expected of a second-round draft choice, the Bears and Jenkins would be wise to wait until next year.
Don't ignore neck swelling
While a herniated cervical disc does not necessarily cause swelling that is obvious at the body’s surface, there are conditions which do. Such swelling of the neck could be indicative of something relatively benign or potentially catastrophic.
Swollen lymph nodes in the upper neck could be caused by an upper respiratory infection, strep throat, the flu, mononucleosis, HIV, or lymphoma.
Swelling in the lower neck is almost always ominous.
One such condition is a dislocation of the clavicle out of the sternoclavicular joint. The collar bone coming out in front of the sternum (breast bone) is not nearly as dangerous as going out of joint behind the sternum.
Lightweight boxer Teofimo Lopez experienced swelling in his neck prior to and during his championship defense at Madison Square Garden last month. Its root cause was an altogether different condition than those listed above; it is exceedingly rare and it could have killed him.
Mistaking the pain in his chest and difficulty breathing for an asthma attack, he fought all 12 rounds, despite having pneumomediastinum, where air begins to fill the neck and chest, putting pressure on the airway and heart, among other structures.
"He could have died, for sure," Dr. Linda Dahl told ESPN. She is an otolaryngologist (ENT) who examined Lopez at his hotel after he had left one emergency room.
"How he breathed, I can't even explain to you. It's like somebody tied a 300-pound set of weights around his chest ... like his neck and chest were in a vise.”
Dahl sent Lopez to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he spent five days.
The condition was blamed on Lopez eating and drinking so much and so fast after his weigh-in, that he developed a small tear in his esophagus, allowing small amounts of air into his neck and chest every time he swallowed thereafter.
Lopez’s entourage noticed the swelling in his neck but he refused care, fearful that a medical exam would cause cancellation of the fight, for which he was paid $3.2M.
There are lessons galore to be learned here. We could start with the dangers of cutting weight. Yet, that is another story for another day. For the time being, understand that any swelling in an athlete's neck demands immediate medical management outside the arena.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.