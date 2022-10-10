DOHERTY: For pro players, finances favored over safety

A century ago, Wally Pipp was a pretty fair first baseman for the New York Yankees. In 1922, he drove in 94 runs for the American League champs. The year before, his total was 103. In the two subsequent years, the totals were 109 and 110, respectively.

During that span, Babe Ruth was emerging as a star and the Yankees captured three American League pennants and one World Series. The dynasty had begun.

During my freshman year in college, Tom Pipp, Wally’s grandson, was a sophomore who lived on my dormitory floor. On his desk, Tom kept a baseball signed by members of a Yankee team — including Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle — from the early 1960s, when the dynasty came to an end. Retired famous ex-player grandfather had been welcomed back to his old clubhouse for an autograph session for grandson.

Over the 44 years bracketed by 1921 and 1964, the Yankees won 29 American League pennants and 20 World Series. However, in 1925, finishing seventh in what was then an eight-team circuit, the Yankees never seemed in sync. Ditto for Pipp, then age 32.

On June 2, he made — at the time — what seemed like a pretty routine request of a manager. He asked Miller Huggins for a day off, due to a headache. The granted appeal would live in sports infamy.

Pipp’s replacement? A 22-year-old rookie by the name of Lou Gehrig.

The new guy would not ask out for the next 13 years and 11 months. Pipp, meanwhile, was sold after the season to the Cincinnati Reds, driving in 99 runs in his first year there. By 1929, though, his career was done.

Gehrig would go on to become known as the “Iron Horse,” playing in 2,130 consecutive games. But on May 2, 1939, dealing with a yet-to-be explained case of worsening weakness and clumsiness, Gehrig approached manager Joe McCarthy with the same request that Pipp had made so many years before.

In short order, a trip to the Mayo Clinic would determine that Gehrig was afflicted with a fatal motor neuron disease — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — that now bears his name. The famous “Luckiest Man Alive” speech, before a sold-out Yankee Stadium, would follow two months later. Then, 16 years to the day after entering the Yankees line-up, Gehrig died.

That story, beginning to end, encapsulates what the NFL and its players face now.

As Gehrig’s record streak continued, players in baseball and other sports became fearful of being “Wally-Pipped,” asking out just once but then losing their job to a younger and better player.

As player salaries have skyrocketed, the fear has become particularly acute, with a one-game absence metastasizing into the loss of millions of dollars. Witness Tyrod Taylor recently filing suit against the Chargers team doctor over an allegedly botched injection in 2020. Justin Herbert entered the line-up and has not come out since — despite a recent rib cartilage tear. Taylor’s lawyers are suing for the difference in pay between a starter and a back-up for their client, who is now with the Giants.

Was that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s motivation when he was convincing Dolphins medical staff to allow him to remain in that game against the Bills last month? He is facing the possible renewal of his rookie contract at the end of this season and hopeful of terms similar to the league’s other top young quarterbacks — hundreds of millions in guaranteed money spread over 10-plus years.

Understanding his own reputation for being fragile and knowing sidelined concussed players are often shown the door in short order in the NFL, surely, he was opposed to coming out.

The effects of concussion on career are not anecdotal. They are confirmed by research. In 2017, the Cleveland Clinic published a study that showed a single concussion resulted in annual salary loss of $300,000-$1,300,000 per year thereafter. That is if the player remained playing at all. One year after a concussion, there seemed to be no effect on longevity. However, at three years post-concussion, less than a third of victims were still playing while half of the concussion-free remained active. By year five, the numbers were 11.6% versus 36.6%.

Former Houston Oilers head coach Jerry Glanville was right. NFL means, “not for long.” The average player’s career lasts only 3.3 years. That window to riches remains open for a very short time.

Consequently, then, the organization charged with representing the best interests of the athletes, the NFL Players Association, finds itself at cross purposes. The NFLPA seeks to maximize the wealth of its members while at the same time preventing them from ending up like Gehrig. The thought today among head trauma researchers is that young athletes diagnosed with ALS are actually afflicted with a form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that mimics ALS. Outside of athletics, ALS is an older person’s disease. Gehrig was documented to have played through multiple concussions during his baseball career and played fullback as a freshman at Columbia.

As last week ended, the NFLPA announced it had approved a change to the concussion protocol that would prevent a player staggered like Tagovailoa was from re-entering a game, regardless of the result of subsequent side-line and training room evaluations.

By Saturday, the NFL finally concurred.

Former Colts and Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy illustrates the conflict the game is having with itself over the head trauma issue. Last week, he called the NFL’s concussion protocol a “broken system.” Yet, he has also said that a player’s best ability is availability.

Still, regardless of the protocol change, judging by last week’s statements from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, football players at all levels view head trauma as part of the game to be played through. Consequently, many will continue to conceal concussions — more concerned with finances than their own safety, meaning medics must remain forever vigilant.