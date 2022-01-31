Early diagnosis of concussion a key to recovery

On Wednesday night, The Blackhawks defeated the Red Wings 8-5. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews, 33, contributed, tallying an assist.

Before missing last season due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, Toews getting in on the scoring would not have been news. However, this season he has not been the dominant center NHL fans have seen in the past.

Is he slowing down with age, still getting over COVID-19, or some combination thereof? Will he ever return to his previous form?

The answers will have to wait, at least for a while.

Sometime during the game with Detroit, Toews was hit hard enough to cause a concussion. On its Friday newscasts, ABC7 was showing video of Toews taking a check that drove him into the boards head first, subsequently falling and getting up slowly. However, Toews never missed a turn, only reporting symptoms to Blackhawks medical staff for the first time on Thursday. It is unclear when those symptoms actually started.

Too bad he didn’t exit the game as soon as he was injured — whenever that was. Ample research has demonstrated that continuing to play after a concussive incident doubles recovery time.

Regardless, he was placed in the NHL’s concussion protocol and is out indefinitely.

It is entirely possible that he did not feel any symptoms until the next day. Actually, it is not uncommon for 48 hours to elapse before the signs manifest themselves. What is most important is that he sought medical help.

Unfortunately, many athletes still do not acknowledge being injured, keep their subsequent difficulties to themselves and continue playing. A study published in 2018 in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine found that nearly one quarter of Canadian Football League players suffered a concussion in 2016 but more than 80% declined to report it.

At the professional level, the silence is partly driven by fear of unemployment. A 2017 study in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine determined that such a fear is well-founded. According to the investigation, among NFL players who suffered a concussion, fully one-third were released by their team within a year of their injury. Meanwhile, only a fifth of non-concussed players had suffered a similar fate.

After three years, two-thirds of the concussed athletes had been released compared with just over two-fifths of the non-concussed players. At the five-year mark, a mere 11.6% of the concussed players remained in the NFL but 36.6% of the non-concussed players were still playing.

At the collegiate level, across a greater spectrum of sports, the self-reporting rate seems higher. However, it is not universal. A study in the current issue of the journal Athletic Training determined that roughly one in six did not report concussions.

Not reporting — and continuing to play — delays recovery, perhaps permanently, and makes a second concussion far more likely.

By coincidence, Blackhawks neuropsychologist Dr. Beth Pieroth authored two articles that were published online this month in the journal Operative Techniques in Sports Medicine. In one, she discussed persistent post-concussion symptoms, a common result of not immediately seeking care and playing on for days and weeks.

Yet, there are many other reasons for symptoms to linger beyond the typical 10 days to one month, even among those who stop playing immediately and the number of those affected is significant. “Studies have found anywhere from 15-30% of children and adolescents and 15-20% of adults take longer to recover from concussion,” Pieroth wrote.

Perhaps the most common cause is an underlying injury to the neck. “Therefore, it is valuable to review the mechanism of injury with a concussion patient to ascertain if there was forceful movement of the neck with the contact,” Pieroth explained.

The inner ear, which contains organs that help regulate balance, is another source of prolonged recovery. When the vestibular system — which is also tied into the visual system — is injured, the symptoms include dizziness, loss of balance, mental fogginess, nausea and blurred vision. “There are studies that support the use of vestibular rehabilitation (provided by physical and occupational therapists),” Pieroth reported. “Early intervention resulted in reduced time lost from sport and return to baseline functioning and was more effective than physical and cognitive rest alone.”

Less well-understood side effects of concussion are abnormal heart rate and blood pressure variability. The theory is that concussions affect the autonomic nervous system (ANS) just like they affect the more apparent functions of the brain. The ANS is always working without us realizing it, regulating blood pressure, heart rate, respirations and temperature, to name a few.

Quite often after a concussion, victims are unable to tolerate exercise even at a relatively low heart rate, triggering fatigue, headache, and lightheadedness. “A program of graded exercise within the first week after a concussion can treat ANS symptoms,” Pieroth noted. “Graded exercise has been shown to be safe with both adult and adolescent patients in both the acute (phase) and (for) those with symptoms lasting more than three weeks.”

Other issues tied to prolonged recovery, according to Pieroth, are migraine headache, disturbed sleep and cognitive impairment — all of which are difficult to address but less likely to occur or to persist if the concussion is recognized and managed sooner rather than later.

“Athletes who are identified as having a possible concussion early, consequently having their injury managed appropriately, will typically have quicker resolution of their symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Owens of Community Care Network’s Concussion Clinic in Schererville.

It is simple enough to identify the individual who has been knocked out (but that occurs in fewer than 10% of concussions) or those whose balance is so affected that they are staggered. Finding the others, though, involves a level of skill and preparation.

Next week: how to conduct a sideline evaluation, the subject of Dr. Pieroth’s second article in Operative Techniques in Sports Medicine.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

