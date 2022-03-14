Hamstring recovery a strain for rehabilitation specialists

While it is not the most feared injury among athletes and those who care for them, the hamstring strain may be the most vexing due to frequently uneven recoveries and a high rate of re-injury.

It is appropriate then that, during National Athletic Training Month, the current issue of the Journal of Athletic Training features an article entitled “Hamstring Strain Injury Rehabilitation.” Meanwhile, the current issue of The Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy offers updated clinical practice guidelines for “Hamstring Strain Injury in Athletes.” Considering that two of the four co-authors of the JAT story are among the nine co-authors of the JOSPT piece, the timing for the publication of both seems more than a coincidence.

And even though the details contained in both are intended for athletic trainers, physical therapists, and strength and conditioning specialists, there are more than a few valuable tips for athletes, their parents, and their coaches to follow. In fact, the JOSPT guidelines include a question and answer page exclusively for patients.

The first query is, “How do I know if I have a hamstring injury?” The answer in part reads, “People feel a sudden pain in the back of the thigh. In sports, hamstrings injuries often occur when the hamstring muscles are stretched quickly (during) kicking or sprinting.”

The JAT article adds that the “posterior thigh pain (is) sometimes accompanied by an audible or sensory pop.” Furthermore, the same story also raises the possibility that the posterior thigh pain may instead be arising from an injury to the low back that is putting pressure on a nerve root and sending pain down the leg. Also, a strained groin is often difficult to distinguish from a strained hamstring.

Consequently, the best course for a suspected hamstring strain is to seek the care of a sports medicine specialist who would be best able to identify the source of the pain.

As soon as that practitioner determines the injury will require time off, the natural inquiry is, “How long will my hamstring injury take to recover?"

The reply on the JOSPT patient advice page reads, “The good news is that most hamstring injuries resolve within six weeks.”

That is a bit optimistic in my view and also according to a clinical commentary published in JOSPT in 2010, which was co-authored by physical therapist Dr. Bryan Heiderscheit of the University of Wisconsin. He is also one of the co-authors of the current JAT and JOSPT pieces.

In 2010, he and his colleagues were cautioning that return to pre-injury levels of performance took an average of 16 weeks for a mid-muscle strain and 50 weeks if the damage was to the hamstring tendon that attaches to the pelvis.

The JAT narrative also warns against one particular treatment that, at least for hamstring strains, just does not work. “Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections,” the co-authors wrote, “appear, at best, to be a non-harmful yet ineffective treatment in accelerating return to sport or mitigating the subsequent risk of (re-injury).” Considering the expense and that insurance will not cover the procedure, this advice is particularly valuable.

Yet, the wisest words conclude the JOSPT Q&A page. “A slow and steady progression of your rehabilitation is key to successful return to sport,” reads the guidance. “You should have no pain, full movement, full strength, and completed your sport specific movements (e.g., sprints, direction changes, and kicks) at full speed with no hamstring pain before returning to full participation. Return to sport can take weeks to months.”

Remembering Hobart's Ford

Sam Ford, Hobart High School’s first athletic trainer, did me a favor long before we ever met. In the summer of 1982, just before I left Notre Dame for physical therapy school, Ford was compelled to back out of serving as the athletic trainer for the first week of Digger Phelps’ youth basketball camp.

As he had three summers earlier, when he needed a last-minute athletic trainer to accompany the Irish to Yugoslavia, Phelps asked if I would pinch-hit. I agreed, when I probably should have been wondering why none of the professional athletic training staff on campus were interested.

Nonetheless, the week was fairly uneventful until one of the last days when Phelps learned he was going to be one college player short to serve as coach/counselor for the following week. Again, he turned to me and I was given a crash course in basketball coaching by then-Irish-assistant Pete Gillen.

Ford arrived for the remainder of the camp but I was too busy coaching two teams — the best in the camp and the worst — to have any interaction with him.

That would come three years later, when I arrived at Munster High School. From then until 2000 — when Ford stepped down as the Brickies’ athletic trainer but continued teaching — he was a valuable sounding board.

He was even more valuable to Hobart football coach Don Howell and his players. He arrived in 1979 and was part of that incredible run of Class 4A State Championships in 1987, 1989, 1991, and 1993. There were also six runner-up finishes during his tenure.

“I had him as a teacher when I was a freshman,” said current Hobart head athletic trainer Mark Leto, “and just thought his job was really interesting. He really piqued my interest in athletic training and luckily I got to come back and work with him.”

Ford died last week at the age of 68. His wake is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox, with services at the same location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rest in peace, Sam.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. For a copy of the JOSPT Q & A page, email him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

