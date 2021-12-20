Head injuries, COVID cast a shadow over sports as the year ends

The year is not ending well for the NFL — and sports in general.
One issue that has confounded the league for years just will not go away. With the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases among players added to the mix, I am sure NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and his staff have been in full-time scramble mode of late.
In April, retired NFL cornerback Phillip Adams, 32, inexplicably shot dead a beloved small-town doctor at the physician’s Rock Hill, South Carolina home along with his wife, two young grandchildren and a repairman. Another repairman was shot six times, critically wounded, but still able to call for help. He died days later.
At the time, I predicted, “The family (will) blame football for recent and steadily worsening behavior and the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) in Boston (will) acquire Adams’ brain to determine if he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the dreaded neurodegenerative disease associated with far too many hits to the head. … The results will be known probably just in time for the start of the football season.”
I was wrong on only one count. The results were not released until last week.
On Tuesday, York County (South Carolina) Coroner Sabrina Gast revealed that the Boston University CTE Center had completed the autopsy on Adams’ brain. Not surprisingly, the verdict was Stage 2 CTE.
Perhaps not coincidentally, also on Tuesday, the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy published a study out of BU comparing MRI results — done while the patient was living — with later autopsy results that had revealed CTE. Those MRIs had demonstrated significant atrophy of frontal and lateral brain structures when compared to healthy controls of the same age.
The authors of the study concluded that they are one step closer to diagnosing CTE while victims are still alive, thus allowing for possible treatment.
Two days later, BU and the CLF announced that former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, who had been found dead in a suburban Tampa Bay hotel in February, also had Stage 2 CTE at the time of his death.
That same evening, on Thursday Night Football, the entire country watched Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. dive in the end zone for a fourth-down pass, gather the ball in for an apparent touchdown, only to drop it when his head and shoulders hit the ground hard. There was not a Kansas City Chief anywhere in the vicinity.
As Parham lay there, his forearms were rigidly raised toward his head. Was he reacting in frustration to the drop? A close-up revealed, instead, he was otherwise motionless with eyes closed. Unconscious, Parham and his upper limbs were displaying the “fencing response.” The reaction typically lasts a few seconds and actually occurs in roughly two-thirds of athletes who are knocked out. Yet, the response is also seen in some athletes who remain conscious after a hit to the head.
Of particular concern with Parham was the fact that he continued to display the response all through the time he was attended to by Chargers medical staff, placed on a backboard and stretcher, and wheeled from the field. Ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, he was released from a San Diego hospital a day later.
Family members of athletes, coaches, and referees at any level should remember what they saw after Parham struck the turf. Anybody who witnesses the reflex in the future, in person, should understand that the victim — even if conscious and regardless of brevity — has suffered a head injury. A thorough evaluation for concussion should ensue and the athlete should not return to participation that day.
Participation of individual players, though, is the least of the NFL’s worries. In the last week, multiple teams have been afflicted wholesale by the COVID-19 virus. Three weekend games have been pushed to Monday or Tuesday. NHL, NBA, and NCAA contests have also been postponed or cancelled.
For years, the fields and arenas of professional and collegiate sports have served as medical laboratories of sorts. Advances in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various injuries and ailments, discovered by sports medics, often have translated well to the public at large.
Up until recently, the NFL had been a model for how to prevent the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, it seems the League — like all of us — let its guard down.
Since the start of the pandemic, Dr. Sills and his team have gathered and shared reams of data showing how the virus has spread and how it has not. I am confident that they will be better able to determine, from this latest spike, the rate at which the effectiveness of the vaccine and subsequent boosters wanes.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to stop the regular testing of vaccinated and asymptomatic players. Starting on Sunday only unvaccinated players will be tested daily. Vaccinated players will require testing only if symptomatic.
Earlier last week the league also started to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to exit its COVID-19 protocol as soon as the player tests negative twice on the same day. Previously, a minimum wait of 10 days was mandated after a positive test.
Seemingly forgotten in this rush to get players back on the active roster, though, are cardiac worries. Major cardiology groups recommend a gradual return over the course of a full week, even for the minimally symptomatic, while monitoring closely for heart-related complaints.
Published in the September/October issue of the journal Sports Health, that advice has not changed for youth and high school athletes.
Photos: Bears fall to Packers
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
John Doherty is licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.