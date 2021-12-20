Head injuries, COVID cast a shadow over sports as the year ends

Of particular concern with Parham was the fact that he continued to display the response all through the time he was attended to by Chargers medical staff, placed on a backboard and stretcher, and wheeled from the field. Ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, he was released from a San Diego hospital a day later.

Family members of athletes, coaches, and referees at any level should remember what they saw after Parham struck the turf. Anybody who witnesses the reflex in the future, in person, should understand that the victim — even if conscious and regardless of brevity — has suffered a head injury. A thorough evaluation for concussion should ensue and the athlete should not return to participation that day.

Participation of individual players, though, is the least of the NFL’s worries. In the last week, multiple teams have been afflicted wholesale by the COVID-19 virus. Three weekend games have been pushed to Monday or Tuesday. NHL, NBA, and NCAA contests have also been postponed or cancelled.

For years, the fields and arenas of professional and collegiate sports have served as medical laboratories of sorts. Advances in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various injuries and ailments, discovered by sports medics, often have translated well to the public at large.