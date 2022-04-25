Headlines don't tell the whole story of study of former Notre Dame football players

This one is personal. On Thursday, Boston University researchers released online the results of their study of former Notre Dame Football players who suited up for the Irish between 1964 and 1980.

Considering my time as a student athletic trainer there coincided with the final four seasons investigated, I know a large portion of the subjects and many of them are my friends.

By Friday morning, the headlines across the country were the same. The Boston Globe was typical, trumpeting, “Study of former college football players finds increased risk of brain disorders.”

Only JAMA Network Open, which published the probe, provided a calmer caption, which simply read, “Association of Playing College American Football With Long-term Health Outcomes and Mortality.”

If “mortality” was the word that caught your eye, you’re probably like most people. Additionally, knowing that the sport is football, you are probably assuming that the mortality or death rate among the ex-collegiate football players was significantly elevated.

As former Indiana University head football coach and current ESPN analyst Lee Corso would say, though, “Not so fast, my friend.”

The average age of the former players at the time they were surveyed — between December 2018 and May 2019 — was 67. Of the 447 who had completed their senior year while still playing football, by the time of the study, 76 had already died. However, that was barely half the number that would have been expected to die when compared to the general population.

Mention of that was buried in most of the stories published nationwide.

Additionally, the study reported, “More than 80% of the ND student body is Catholic. This may, in part, be associated with the relatively high levels of reported satisfaction with life (among the ex-football players); previous studies reported an association of religious and spiritual identity with overall satisfaction with life.”

Not one word of that in the multiple media reports I reviewed.

Yes, the ND footballers had higher-than-normal rates of cognitive impairment (5% vs. 1%), headaches (10% vs. 4%), cardiovascular disease (33% vs. 20%), high cholesterol (52% vs. 20%), and alcohol use (86% vs. 77%). Also, in a result not previously seen among retired professional football and soccer players, there was a significantly higher rate of brain and other nervous system cancers.

However, they had significantly lower rates of diabetes (11% vs. 24%) and death from digestive and respiratory disorders including lung cancer, violence, and — oddly — cardiovascular disease. With a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease evident, the latter statistic perhaps is explained by the ex-players having better access to treatment.

As for brain ailments beyond cognitive impairment and headaches, the evidence was less robust. There were higher rates of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) but the numbers were not statistically significant.

I am a little puzzled by that judgement regarding ALS. Two former ND players had died of the disease. Out of 447, that is an extraordinary number, considering the prevalence in the United States is five in 100,000. Moreover, I am aware of a third case being diagnosed in the last year. As the authors acknowledged, the link between football — and soccer — and ALS is pretty clear, regardless of what this study found.

On the other hand, as suggested by the lower death rate from violence — only 10% of the rate among age-matched controls, there was far less suicide — which has been linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). An ex-ND player whose suicide was linked to CTE, former Chicago Bear Dave Duerson, was not included in the study because he was a freshman during the 1980 season.

While the study was underway, players who graduated after 1980 became aware of its existence and wondered why they were excluded.

“The selection of this group of players was based on several factors,” the authors explained, "the age range at the time of study (59-75 years) was appropriate to investigate prevalence of age-related diseases; former players from the earliest seasons represent the oldest group of living football players who likely played their entire football careers (including high school) wearing hard plastic helmets and face masks; there were only two coaches at ND during these 17 years, thus reducing variability in style of play.”

Not only were there just two head coaches, Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine, there was a limited number of assistant coaches, too, with most remaining on staff during the transition which occurred between 1974 and 1975. In fact by 1980, three assistants as well as the head athletic trainer from Parseghian’s era remained.

Tim Koegel was a senior quarterback on the 1980 team and famously was the holder for Harry Oliver’s 51-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired against Michigan. “I would do it all over again,” he said, “but I would be way more aware of head injuries.”

Looking back at the numerous times he suffered concussions but was practicing again the next day, he said, “I’m glad my son did not play football.”

So, we now know the health challenges Koegel and his teammates face. Do these results, though, translate across the spectrum of college programs, then and now?

“Similar to studies of other former high-level athletes, we found that former college football players have lower overall mortality and lower risk of death from lung cancer and heart disease,” said corresponding author Robert Stern, Ph.D., director of clinical research for the BU CTE Center in a press release. “However, the negative health consequences, especially the brain-related disorders, we found in this group of former Notre Dame players are concerning.”

According to the press release, “More than 800,000 student-athletes played football in American colleges since 1960, with more than 250,000 former college players currently over age 60. ‘From a public health perspective, it is imperative that the long-term neurological and general health consequences of playing football at the college level are better understood,’” said Stern.

Translation? More studies — and headlines — to come.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

