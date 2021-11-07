Health risks make for shorter careers for NFL players than for their pro peers

It was former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville who coined the phrase, “NFL means ‘not for long.’”

Dissatisfied with a penalty call, Glanville said it to a back judge who was in his first year in the league.

Unfortunately, the same is just as easily said to the vast majority of NFL players, whose careers average only 3.3 years. Most exits could be attributed to unsatisfactory performance but the underlying reason for a physical drop-off by an athlete in his mid-20s is certainly not the aging process but injury, instead.

The typical career for first-round draft picks, according to the League, is 9.3 years and 11.7 years for those who earn Pro Bowl status at least once. Yet, even those stars are subject to "not for long" when it comes to good health.

Tom Brady may be the “GOAT” but he essentially missed the entire 2008 season with New England, recovering from a Week 1 ACL tear and subsequent reconstructive surgery. After winning another Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in February, he revealed he played most of last season with a torn MCL.

This season, he has already been hampered by an injured thumb.

And among the marquee names at the professional level, he is far from alone.