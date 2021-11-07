Health risks make for shorter careers for NFL players than for their pro peers

It was former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville who coined the phrase, “NFL means ‘not for long.’”
Dissatisfied with a penalty call, Glanville said it to a back judge who was in his first year in the league.
Unfortunately, the same is just as easily said to the vast majority of NFL players, whose careers average only 3.3 years. Most exits could be attributed to unsatisfactory performance but the underlying reason for a physical drop-off by an athlete in his mid-20s is certainly not the aging process but injury, instead.
The typical career for first-round draft picks, according to the League, is 9.3 years and 11.7 years for those who earn Pro Bowl status at least once. Yet, even those stars are subject to "not for long" when it comes to good health.
Tom Brady may be the “GOAT” but he essentially missed the entire 2008 season with New England, recovering from a Week 1 ACL tear and subsequent reconstructive surgery. After winning another Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in February, he revealed he played most of last season with a torn MCL.
This season, he has already been hampered by an injured thumb.
And among the marquee names at the professional level, he is far from alone.
Last week, New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL and MCL when his left foot caught in the turf as he was trying to pull away from a defender’s single-hand grab of his jersey at the shoulder.
Meanwhile, Tennessee running back Derrick Henry started limping during the first quarter of the Titans’ game at Indianapolis. Head coach Mike Vrabel wisely wanted to sit his 6-3, 250-pound, one-man wrecking crew. However, Henry insisted on returning and would carry the ball a total of 28 times before exiting for good.
By Monday, an MRI was revealing a fracture of the fifth metatarsal, necessitating season-ending surgery.
There is some talk of Henry being able to return at eight weeks, in time for the playoffs, but the January 2018 issue of the medical journal, Sports Health, included a study that addressed the likelihood of such a relatively quick recovery.
Researchers at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine looked at the outcomes of foot surgery on 77 professional athletes who were injured between 1986 and 2016. In terms of long-term effects on a career, the news for Henry is good. All but one returned and of those, all resumed playing at pre-injury levels and for as long as would have been expected had they not been injured.
Nonetheless, average return-to-play time was 137 days, nearly 20 weeks, nowhere near eight.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not injured last week — because he did not play. He had suffered a strained calf during the overtime period of a Week 6 win over New England. A bye during Week 7 could not have been timed better but Prescott was deemed not quite well enough to play against Minnesota a week ago. He returned to full participation in practice on Thursday and started Sunday’s contest with Denver.
It is worth noting that Prescott acknowledged his calf injury may have been related to decreased range of motion in his right ankle. That lost movement is the result of reconstructive surgery to that joint after a compound fracture-dislocation suffered in Week 5 last season.
Despite the optimistic prognosis offered by the Cowboys at the time of the injury and the claims of full recovery as this season was starting, an injury like that always has residual effects. As I warned in February, while negotiations regarding a contract renewal between the Cowboys and Prescott dragged on, “the Cowboys will not know for sure how well he has recovered until he demonstrates his ability to move in and out of the pocket in multiple games. And even if he performs well next season, arthritis that will worsen over time is a possibility when pondering a long-term contract.”
As for the calf strain, a recovery period of three weeks is rarely adequate. Just ask Brooklyn's Kevin Durant. Recall May of 2019 when he suffered a calf strain during the NBA playoffs, while still playing for Golden State. He attempted to return during the Finals a month later and tore his Achilles in his first game back.
A letter to the editor in the New England Journal of Medicine in September 2017 had already explained why. In that communication, Danish researchers reported it takes between 62 and 83 days to return to sport safely after a calf strain.
The best bet for aspiring professional football players looking to play safely and to enjoy a longer and more lucrative career? Change sports.
NBA players have an average career of 4.5 years and MLB players typically enjoy 5.6 years at the peak of their profession. That latter span does not include time in the minor leagues. Consequently, a major leaguer’s professional career usually spans close to a full decade. Additionally, both sports pay a significantly better annual salary than professional football. (NBA $8.3M, MLB $4.03M, and NFL $3.26M in 2019/20, according to statista.com).
Valparaiso High School product Jeff Samardzija had the opportunity to make that choice when he finished his time at Notre Dame. He wisely opted for baseball over football and played 13 years at the major-league level. Seven of those were with the Cubs and one with the White Sox, before his career ended a year ago. Along the way, he earned at least $122.7M, according to baseball-reference.com.
Wisely indeed.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.