High heat, however it's defined, can be dangerous to athletes

In the fall of 1961, Tony Conigliaro was the best high school athlete in Massachusetts, playing quarterback for St. Mary’s High School in my hometown, Lynn. By the spring of 1964, after just one season in the minors, at the age of 19, he was the starting right fielder for the Boston Red Sox. My parents took me to my first game at Fenway Park early in that season and Conigliaro had a key hit in a Red Sox victory.
If I wasn’t hooked then, I surely was three years later during Boston’s “Impossible Dream” run, when the 100-1 long shot reached the World Series for the first time in 21 years. During that season, Tony C. became the second youngest player in MLB history to reach 100 career home runs, forming a powerful duo with eventual Triple Crown winner Carl Yastrzemski.
Then, on Aug. 18, the kid took a fastball to his face. The resultant shattered left cheekbone and detached retina ended his season.
He would miss all of 1968, make a storied comeback in 1969, and have a dominant 1970.
However, the sight in his left eye started to fail him in 1971 and, having been traded to the Angels, he retired before the season ended at the age of 26.
Another attempted comeback as a designated hitter with the Red Sox in 1975 was abandoned only 21 games in, when he was hitting only .123.
A seeming lock for the Hall of Fame before his injury, Conigliaro finished his career with 166 home runs and 516 RBI.
In January 1982, Conigliaro was being considered to replace Ken Harrelson as the color commentator on Red Sox broadcasts. However, on his way to the airport after completing the interview process, Conigliaro suffered a near-fatal heart attack. He was resuscitated but prolonged lack of oxygen to the brain left him in a semi-vegetative state until he died at the age of 45 in 1990.
He is buried in the same Malden, Massachusetts cemetery as my grandparents.
I tell that story to illustrate the possible catastrophe that stands between pitcher and catcher as the result of a poorly controlled fastball. High heat of the nature that victimized Tony C. was rare in 1967. All the same, the tragedy prompted flaps to be added to MLB batting helmets.
Good thing. Because now, most big league pitchers are throwing in the mid-90s and higher — at the expense of pinpoint control. On May 17, New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar became the latest of the far too many modern major leaguers to be seriously injured recently by a fastball — not to mention all those with broken fingers, hands, and wrists. The 95 mph delivery he took to the face left him with multiple nasal fractures. Miraculously, he was activated from the injured list just two weeks to the day after being hurt.
Hitters are not the only victims of all this speed. Arms, particularly elbows, are not made to withstand throwing a baseball that fast.
Nationally renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jim Andrews says that the ulnar collateral ligament in a teenager’s elbow, because of its developmental nature, is incapable of withstanding the forces generated by a throw greater than 80 mph. Throw repeatedly above that speed, while still young, and you will wear out — and eventually tear — the UCL.
Two separate studies of MLB pitchers published in 2016, one in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine and the other in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, suggest the threshold for older pitchers is 92 mph. Exceed that consistently and Tommy John surgery becomes much more likely. A pitcher who lives at 95 mph and higher should just plan on it.
Combine that with the start, stop and start fiasco of last year, along with no minor league play, and MLB is setting a record pace for players being injured seriously enough to be placed on the injured list. At this writing, there are 11 Cubs on the 10-day or 60-day injured lists. The White Sox have six. Of the 17, eight are pitchers.
Followup
Here's an update to a story first reported here on Aug. 22, 2020: Shane Thomas was one of the best high school soccer players in Southern California. Then on Aug. 15, he was practicing in 100-degree heat with his club team. At the end of practice, he offered to take a bag of balls to his coach’s car — but never returned. Teammates found him unresponsive by nearby batting cages and he could not be revived.
Last week, the San Bernardino County coroner’s office finally released the results of its autopsy. “Hyperthermia due to elevated environmental temperature” was listed as the cause of death.
Thomas was only 17 years old.
Practicing or playing a game in such oppressive heat is just not worth it. As I have repeatedly warned coaches in the past, “You will only kill one.” It is too difficult to know which player skipped breakfast, has digestive upset or ingested an energy drink before participating — all of which make heat illness more likely.
Heat stroke is typically associated football. However, as the Thomas tragedy illustrates, in more sports than one, high heat continues killing players.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist.