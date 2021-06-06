High heat, however it's defined, can be dangerous to athletes

Hitters are not the only victims of all this speed. Arms, particularly elbows, are not made to withstand throwing a baseball that fast.

Nationally renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jim Andrews says that the ulnar collateral ligament in a teenager’s elbow, because of its developmental nature, is incapable of withstanding the forces generated by a throw greater than 80 mph. Throw repeatedly above that speed, while still young, and you will wear out — and eventually tear — the UCL.

Two separate studies of MLB pitchers published in 2016, one in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine and the other in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, suggest the threshold for older pitchers is 92 mph. Exceed that consistently and Tommy John surgery becomes much more likely. A pitcher who lives at 95 mph and higher should just plan on it.

Combine that with the start, stop and start fiasco of last year, along with no minor league play, and MLB is setting a record pace for players being injured seriously enough to be placed on the injured list. At this writing, there are 11 Cubs on the 10-day or 60-day injured lists. The White Sox have six. Of the 17, eight are pitchers.

