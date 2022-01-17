Injuries, COVID-19 creating issues for Bears, Bulls

As the Bears’ season was drawing to a merciful close, one rumor that received public play among the Chicago media was that head coach Matt Nagy would be fired but that general manager Ryan Pace would be retained and promoted.
The gossip defied logic. The team’s 6-11 record may belong to Nagy but, as with most coaches, he was only as good as the players on his roster. Pace was responsible for determining who came and went at Halas Hall, not Nagy. His decision to use a second round pick last year on Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins, despite the knowledge that Jenkins had yet to recover from a disabling back injury, was indicative of fundamental incompetence.
However, Pace wasn’t done. He never planned on playing Jenkins at his accustomed position. He was going to put the rookie at the most important position on the offensive line, left tackle. Pace indicated as much when he released veteran left tackle Charles Leno not long after drafting Jenkins.
He wasn’t done. When Jenkins proved unable to practice and eventually required surgery, Pace continued to compound his initial mistake by signing an out-of-shape — because he was out of football — Jason Peters, 39, who had once starred with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This was his plan to protect first-round draft pick Justin Fields?
Pace should have been fired before the season even started, just for that sequence of events. His successor had best be better versed in sports medicine or have a senior adviser who is.
While the disaster that was the pass protection afforded Fields was perfectly predictable, nobody could have guessed that the Bulls would have a revolving door at power forward due to a succession of injuries. Or could they?
Patrick Williams exited early, after only five games, needing wrist surgery. Since then, Alex Caruso (hamstring and sprained foot), Javonte Green (groin), and Derrick Jones Jr. (knee bone bruise) have cycled through. Has it been bad luck or something more?
Perhaps you recall nearly the entire team being sidelined in December with COVID-19. Also during December, a study published in Sports Health found that, “Runners who self-reported a diagnosis of COVID-19 had a higher incidence of injury compared with those who did not.”
The authors attributed that higher incidence — roughly 66% higher — to two possible causes: systemic (body-wide) inflammation caused by the COVID-19 virus and/or deconditioning due to interruption in training while symptomatic.
There is no way of knowing for sure but Green and Jones have suffered their injuries since being sidelined with COVID. Add to that list star guard Zach LaVine, who injured his left knee last week, pulling up lame against the Warriors without apparently twisting or striking the joint.
Has COVID-19 been solely responsible for this rash of injuries among the Bulls and across the league (Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL last week, a month after being sidelined by COVID-19)? Of course not, but I suspect it has played a role. Meanwhile, I do not understand the rush to return players after they have been cleared from COVID protocols. Even if their symptoms have been minor, if only to protect their hearts, they should be going through a gradual return-to-play routine that takes at least one week and preferably two.
Nobody questions the gradual return-to-play drill that is mandated for victims of concussion. However, I must question the results of one concussion-related study and elaborate on the conclusions from another that were published online earlier this month in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Open Network — both receiving wide play in the mainstream media.
According to the first, which headlines labeled as “surprising,” exposure to head impacts in youth tackle football across four seasons had no adverse effect on cognition or behavior. On first reading, one would have assumed there were 70 subjects — a small number on which to be basing this conclusion — but the fine print revealed that the data were drawn from only 18 athletes. Furthermore, the small amount of data applied only to the four years in question and offered no window to the future. With a number of subjects that was far too small to generate any meaningful interpretation, this was a study where ink should have never met paper.
The second reported that the incidence of and death rate from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS — Lou Gehrig’s disease) among NFL players is “nearly four times higher (when compared with) the US male population.” Furthermore, the rate increased with years of playing in the league.
I have no dispute with this determination, which looked at every athlete who played in the NFL between 1960 and 2019. It merely confirmed the results of previous studies.
Among such previous studies, though, are those that have looked at elite European soccer players. These investigations have repeatedly demonstrated an incidence of ALS in that population that is 6 1/2 to 11 times greater than normal. Such context was lacking in the mainstream media reports of the current study, a disservice to parents who might choose one sport over another for their children based on a perception of long-term safety.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
