Injuries, COVID-19 creating issues for Bears, Bulls

Has COVID-19 been solely responsible for this rash of injuries among the Bulls and across the league (Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL last week, a month after being sidelined by COVID-19)? Of course not, but I suspect it has played a role. Meanwhile, I do not understand the rush to return players after they have been cleared from COVID protocols. Even if their symptoms have been minor, if only to protect their hearts, they should be going through a gradual return-to-play routine that takes at least one week and preferably two.

Nobody questions the gradual return-to-play drill that is mandated for victims of concussion. However, I must question the results of one concussion-related study and elaborate on the conclusions from another that were published online earlier this month in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Open Network — both receiving wide play in the mainstream media.