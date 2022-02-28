Invasion of Ukraine brings back memories of trip to Yugoslavia

While watching Notre Dame’s rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday, with former Irish coach Digger Phelps sitting six rows in front of me, my mind drifted back to the 1978-79 season when I was a sophomore student athletic trainer for the Irish.

Phelps’ squad was returning largely intact from a Final Four run. As the season started, though, the head athletic trainer was fired in a dispute over an administrative matter against the wishes of a furious Phelps. An interim replacement was hired but he clashed with Phelps frequently and, as the season went on, his absences from practices increased in frequency and I would be summoned to fill in.

Meanwhile, Phelps was planning a foreign trip for the team at the end of the school year, likely to Italy.

On the court, the Irish largely lived up to expectations but a return to the Final Four was not to be, thanks to a loss to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the NCAA Regional Finals.

By then, thanks to an ongoing and decade-long rash of kidnappings of prominent foreigners in Italy (most famously, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in 1973), Phelps had shifted his team’s travel plans to neighboring Yugoslavia. There, the Communist regime of Josip Broz Tito could guarantee the security of Phelps and his team, overpopulated with future NBA stars including Bill Hanzlik, Bill Laimbeer, Kelly Tripucka, and Orlando Woolridge. It was the perfect squad to prepare Yugoslavia’s National team for the Mediterranean Games scheduled later that summer.

The day before I was to head home for spring break, Notre Dame head athletic trainer Gene Paszkiet — whose day-to-day responsibilities involved the football team — stopped me in a corridor and asked if I had ever been to Europe and would I like to go again. I answered yes to both. Naturally, I was intrigued but Paszkiet said no more.

By the time I returned to campus, Phelps' interim athletic trainer had been terminated. Days later, I was summoned to Phelps’ office and asked if I was interested in making the summer excursion. The word "yes” was halfway out of my mouth, when Phelps growled through a cloud of cigar smoke, “Well, you’re going.”

Phelps was having a harder time making the decision for a number of his players. Graduating senior Bruce Flowers had already declined.

Sophomores Tripucka and Woolridge were initially equally reluctant. Tripucka had made a basketball-related tour of Russia while in high school. He told me the hotels were dirty and the food was terrible. Thinking Yugoslavia would be the same, he had also said no but eventually changed his mind. Woolridge wasn’t going until Phelps called Woolridge’s cousin Willis Reed, of New York Knicks fame.

When we arrived in Zagreb, our hosts greeted Phelps by telling him that they had scheduled us for nine games in 14 days and that we would win two. In a Communist nation, I guess, the outcomes of basketball games were predetermined, just like the elections.

Incredulous, Phelps asked for an explanation. He was told we would play two games with Zagreb Cibona, one of the better professional teams in the country, five games with the national team, and two with local club teams — our promised wins.

The host officials then addressed the team and told us we were free to go anywhere and do anything we wanted with two exceptions. We were not to take pictures of any military installations; nor were we to spend any time with Yugoslav women. Any individual who did not cooperate would be sent home. The implication was clear. As “free” as they said we were, we would be watched.

As we toured the country, the opportunities to take pictures of military installations were numerous. Yugoslavia may have been Communist but it was not part of the Warsaw Pact, a buffer of sorts between East and West. Every few hours, we would encounter a roadside base with numerous tanks, seemingly ready to roll, and all pointed toward Russia.

A tour guide assigned to us by our hosts told me it was no accident. After Soviet Russian tanks had rolled into Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968, the people of Yugoslavia genuinely feared they could be next.

Their feelings toward the Soviet Union became readily apparent when, after winning our first three games — against Cibona and the two club teams, we played the National team for the first time. It was in front of a packed house in Belgrade. Prior to the contest, Phelps had been told we would have international referees, an inference that the game would be called fairly. Nonetheless, the Irish fell behind in the first half by double digits while the crowd started chanting and singing to bring on the Russians.

In the second half, though, with Rich Branning calmly running the point, the deficit was slowly eroded until suddenly we were down by one with the ball and only seconds remaining. Defensive specialist Hanzlik was left wide open at the top the key and his shot hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.

A day later, we were warned that the officials would be “local” and the National team beat us by 40. We would play four more close contests the remainder of the trip, winning one.

As the years have passed since, what has stuck with me most — far more than the results of any game — has been the two fears expressed repeatedly to me during the trip by the natives I encountered: that of their Communist government and of invasion by the Russians.

Sadly, those memories have echoed loudly during the last week thanks to events in Ukraine.

Postscript

The Yugoslavian National team finished second in the Mediterranean Games. In December of 1979, Russia invaded Afghanistan. The following year, Hanzlik was selected to the US Olympic team but the United States boycotted the games in Moscow in protest of the invasion. The basketball gold medalists? Yugoslavia. Also in 1980, Tito died. Within a dozen years, his nation would come apart violently.

In 1985, I became Munster High School’s athletic trainer. That same year, Bob Shinkan — who died last week — became Munster’s head baseball coach and he was still there when I stepped down 30 years later. How fortunate I was to have worked with him all those years. His players were even more fortunate. Rest in peace, Bob.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

