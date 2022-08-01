JOHN DOHERTY: Athletic trainers ready for another school year

On Monday, another fall sports season will commence for high schools across Indiana. And when athletes from Hobart, Highland and Lake Central take the field, they will have the benefit of veteran athletic trainers who have seen it all before.

That level of experience — and expertise — will be particularly valuable mid-week when the mercury climbs into the mid-90s and the heat index approaches 110.

At Hobart, this is the start of Mark Leto’s 31st year with the Brickies — which does not include his four years of being a student there.

For Chris Hall at Lake Central, this is his 19th fall camp with the Indians.

Meanwhile, Highland’s Patrick Ohaver actually started his 16th year with the Trojans back in January.

All three were in Carmel on July 23 to be honored at the Indiana Athletic Trainers’ Association’s annual awards luncheon. Leto was one of two who were inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame. The other was Lafayette Jeff’s Jeff Clevenger, whose wife Alicia was once the athletic trainer at Lake Central.

Hall and Ohaver were two of three to receive the Excellence in Athletic Training Award.

All were recognized for the high-quality care they have provided at their schools over so many years and for their service to the profession, filling various leadership roles within the IATA.

“It was Sam Ford,” Leto replied when asked what drew him to the profession. “I had him for freshman health and after my senior year of playing football, I thought he had a pretty good gig.”

After graduating from college and two years of working in a sports medicine clinic, Leto jumped at the opportunity to return to his alma mater and work with Ford.

“It has been a good ride,” he said of his three-plus decades in the Brickie training room. “All of the administration has tried to make my job easier. Bob Glover (retired athletic director), Mike Black (current athletic director) and (Superintendent) Dr. (Peggy) Buffington have allowed me to be the athletic trainer — they haven’t micromanaged me.”

His ongoing, career-long challenge has been gaining the confidence of an ever-changing group of athletes. “I (try) to let the kids understand that I am there to help,” he said, “and not take away a game or a season.”

He hopes the athletes and their parents understand how well-prepared he — and other athletic trainers — are to provide the care needed at the moment it is needed.

“I wish more people knew the level of education we have,” said Leto, who has two degrees from Ball State. “There is a misconception that we’re personal trainers. How we’ve grown as a profession is phenomenal. With the continuing education courses we are required to complete each year, we’re better prepared to deal with the heat, concussions and other medical emergencies.”

Despite the weight of such responsibilities, he is looking forward to another year. “I’m excited about Monday,” he concluded.

That enthusiasm is shared by Hall and Ohaver.

Hall grew up in West Lafayette and thought he was going to play soccer in college until a knee injury compelled him to spend time in his high school's training room. A second knee injury convinced him his soccer career was over and he majored in athletic training at Purdue instead. A master’s degree from Auburn was next.

Ohaver was in junior high in Muskegon, Michigan, when the eighth grade football team needed a student manager and his career path seemed set from there. Degrees from Northern Illinois and Centenary followed.

Hall recalls, in particular, the 2010 boys’ soccer and 2012 baseball state championship teams, more for being good kids than for winning. The character of the students at Lake Central all through his tenure has kept him there.

“When your teams do well, it is even better,” he said. “When you find a good place, you stay there.”

Ohaver has enjoyed seeing whole families of athletes progress through Highland High School. He has been particularly appreciative of his student athletic training aides, several of whom have gone on to careers of their own in the field.

Echoing both Leto and Hall, he said, “I’m happy to be involved at Highland High School. I’m blessed to be working with good administration and a good coaching staff.”

One teacher at Highland is especially blessed that Ohaver was there on Dec. 3. Ohaver found Joseph Rybarczyk on the floor of his classroom in cardiac arrest. Ohaver and School Town of Highland nurses were able to successfully revive him.

Interviewed separately, both Hall and Ohaver provided identical answers when asked what was the most important thing they did on a daily basis: prevent injuries.

They also sounded the same theme as Leto when discussing misconceptions the public may have about the nature of their job and their qualifications. “We’re licensed health care professionals,” Ohaver said.

After citing the medical education and knowledge base necessary to be an athletic trainer, Hall added, “We’re not strength and conditioning coaches.”

Like Leto, they are looking forward to the start of another season with their own athletes and the athletic trainers at other schools. With often only one — and never more than three — at a particular school, the athletic trainers across the Calumet Region are a close-knit group. “I’m proud of how well we support each other,” Ohaver said.