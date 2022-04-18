JOHN DOHERTY: Bench press best bet to keep off bench

David Ortiz will be the only retired player going into the MLB Baseball Hall of Fame this summer and last week he credited the bench press and whiskey with getting him there.

A closer look at his comments reveals that he preferred whiskey to champagne when celebrating a big win. He certainly was not advocating whiskey as a performance enhancer.

However, his endorsement of the bench press in particular and strength training in general was serious and deserves consideration

If the skeptics among baseball dads and coaches choose to ignore the Hall-of-Famer, perhaps they will heed the former head strength and conditioning coach for the Puget Sound Collegiate League. Scott Colby, MA, CSCS was interviewed for a recent article published online by VoltAthletic.com.

In it, Colby acknowledged that there are times baseball players should avoid the bench press, such as when recovering from a shoulder injury.

Otherwise, the exercise is one to be embraced, not shunned, according to the instructor at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

Not only does Colby believe that the bench press is beneficial for baseball players but that it is absolutely necessary.

“A better way of looking at this bench-press controversy is to look at the push-pull motions that oppose each other,” said Colby. “While the pushing motion (of the bench press) is not a prominent motion in the game of baseball, it is opposite to the pulling motion which is trained significantly so as to strengthen rotator-cuff muscles associated with deceleration of the arm in the overhead throwing motion. Both push and pull motions should be incorporated within a strength and conditioning program so as to provide anterior-posterior balance and prevent anterior-posterior asymmetry in the upper trunk or thorax.”

To avoid the delayed-onset muscle soreness that comes with doing too much too soon and would interfere with on-field performance, Colby recommends “proper periodization and programming.” Simply put, that means starting with light weight and building up gradually over time.

Furthermore, since throwing and hitting a baseball are whole body activities, strength training should not be limited to the shoulders and arms.

Ortiz was not much into weightlifting prior to arriving in Boston. However, after being released by the Twins and joining the Red Sox in 2003, he was convinced by new teammate Manny Ramirez during spring training to give it a try. Hours were spent in the weight room pregame and sometimes postgame, too, with Ramirez’s personal trainers. The workout routine involved more than just the bench press. Ortiz started hitting the ball hard and he was hooked.

So were the Red Sox. Initially signed to platoon at DH with Jeremy Giambi, Ortiz morphed into a full-time player with his power surge. A sore shoulder made the decision easier for Bosox management to put Giambi on the bench. Meanwhile, Ortiz flourished, hitting 31 home runs with 101 RBI in only 448 at-bats that season and “Big Papi” was born.

To feed the legend, the strenuous conditioning continued.

Colby explained the reason such effort pays dividends. “The bench press plays an especially large part in upper-body hypertrophy and strength development,” said Colby. So do other specific upper and lower body lifts. In other words, weight lifting boosts muscle volume.

Yet, strength training is beneficial only if done safely and with proper form. Consequently, young baseball players should follow the guidance of their physical education teacher and/or a credentialed personal trainer.

Exercise boosts brain volume, too

While strength training may be beneficial for baseball players, a higher level of physical activity in general protects the brains of older adults from the atrophy that contributes to dementia.

So says a French study published last week in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).

Specifically, the study showed that exercise plays a significant role in keeping insulin levels and one’s body mass index low and those lower numbers translate to higher brain volume.

“These results may help us to understand how physical activity affects brain health, which may guide us in developing strategies to prevent or delay age-related decline in memory and thinking skills,” said study author Géraldine Poisnel, PhD, in a statement released by the AAN. “Older adults who are physically active gain cardiovascular benefits, which may result in greater structural brain integrity.”

The 134 study subjects were, on average, 69 years old — proof once again that, regardless of age, exercise is medicine.

Older adults who have not exercised since their youth should check with their physician before starting a program and then would also do well to seek the guidance of a credentialed personal trainer.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

