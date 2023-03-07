March is “National Athletic Training Month” and “Brain Injury Awareness Month,” quite the intersection, given the amount of time athletic trainers devote to the detection, evaluation, treatment, and even prevention of concussion.

As the month began, head trauma in football was once again in the headlines because, on the last day of February, the family of Irv Cross revealed that the NFL player and broadcaster had been diagnosed post-mortem with stage 4 CTE. The announcement came two years to the day after he had died at age 81, a shell of his former self.

The news for older local sports fans struck home, quite literally, because Cross was a graduate of Hammond High School, where he earned The Times’ 1957 Male Athlete of the Year award.

He would go on to play for four years under Ara Parseghian at Northwestern before nine years in the NFL with the Eagles and Rams.

He was best known, though, for being a member of the original anchor team on CBS’ NFL Today show when it premiered in 1975, along with Brent Musburger and 1971 Miss America Phyllis George. The program was the prototype for the Sunday pre-game and half-time broadcasts seen today across all platforms that televise NFL games. The first African American to anchor a sports program at the network level, he continued in that role until 1990, when Musburger was fired, and Cross was shifted to game analyst duties. George had left NFL Today after the 1984 season.

Shortly after departing CBS in 1995, Cross became a college athletic director, first at Idaho State, then at Macalester College in St. Paul, MN, until his retirement in 2005.

The symptoms of CTE did not become apparent until later in life. By the time of his death, it had been three years since he had been diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia. Previously outgoing, he did not want to interact with others in his final years. “The only person he wanted to be with was me,” said his widow Liz Cross, in an AP story. “He was afraid someone would ask him a question and he wouldn’t know the answer.”

The damage that caused those effects had been done long ago, during a 17-year gridiron career where most coaches, players, team doctors, and athletic trainers did not know any better. There were some who did, but it was only an inkling of what we have come to learn since.

The equipment, compared to today’s, was primitive. Full contact occurred for long periods in practice, multiple days per week. Big hits both by and to the head were celebrated. And players were hustled back into games after they had their “bell rung,” as soon as they could see straight.

Often, they would not leave the game at all, keeping their woes to themselves. Unfortunately, fearful of the financial consequences, professional players continue that practice. Sadly, so do players at lower levels simply because they want to keep playing. Furthermore, the issues surrounding self-reporting of head injuries extend to all other contact and collision sports.

Athletic trainers are far more vigilant than in Cross’ playing days. However, concussions rarely broadcast themselves immediately – sub-concussive trauma never does — like they did this fall when Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was staggered in one game (Sept. 25 against Buffalo) and knocked out in another days later (Sept. 29 against Cincinnati). Even then, in the initial case, the Dolphin quarterback was allowed to keep playing – which almost certainly contributed to the second incident taking place.

Then, later in the season (Dec. 25 against Green Bay), Tagovailoa was the poster boy for the dangerous practice of playing through a concussion. He would not “fess up” until the following day when confronted by coaches whose suspicions were raised by game film review.

So, what is an athletic trainer to do?

According to a 2017 study in the Journal of Athletic Training, only 2.2% of concussions result in a loss of consciousness. While nearly three-quarters cause dizziness, only a third of mild traumatic brain injuries trigger an observable loss of balance.

Short of not playing collision and contact sports, then, are concussions preventable? The NFL is talking about extending its mandate of the use of the Guardian Cap, a soft shell worn atop helmets, in pre-season practices from just linemen and linebackers to all players.

Yet, if the device is so wonderful, why not wear it all season long and in games?

Finally, once a concussion is detected, when is it safe to return to play?

Some answers will be provided at the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers’ Association Annual Symposium, which starts tomorrow and runs through Saturday in Wheeling, IL. Among the dozens of lectures and labs to be presented at the event, seven will focus solely on the detection and/or treatment of head trauma.

Details to follow next week.

