JOHN DOHERTY: Coaches, athletes play a dangerous game by downplaying injuries

In the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the Black Knight famously says, “‘Tis but a scratch” after losing an arm. Thereafter, he describes the loss of a leg as, “Just a flesh wound.”

Dark humor to be sure. However, there is nothing funny at all about the recent descriptions by multiple coaches of their players’ injuries.

Last month, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said in reference to quarterback Justin Herbert’s rib injury, “I think we got good news in terms of what the CT scan expressed. So that’s good news. I think playing quarterback, you don’t want it to be to the bones. The fact that it’s cartilage is a good sign.”

He was entirely serious. I guess Staley never suffered torn cartilage in his ribs, which is often every bit as painful and disabling as a rib fracture and sometimes worse. Nothing “good” about that at all.

Not to be outdone, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel — in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa leaving the field on a spine board earlier this month — reported to the media, in all earnestness, that his quarterback had suffered “just a concussion.” Of course, this is the same guy who averred that Tagovailoa had not been concussed four days earlier, despite his punch-drunk staggering.

“I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I prematurely put someone out there in harm’s way,” McDaniel said after trying to explain how Tagavailoa’s first concussion was not one.

Let’s put aside for a moment the fact that any athlete who plays football, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, catcher or pitcher in baseball, and third base in softball goes in harm’s way every time he or she plays.

Of greater concern is that an NFL head coach does not understand that gross motor instability is indicative of a concussion every time it happens, no matter how well any subsequent sideline medical evaluation goes. Pardon the pun, but there is no unringing the bell.

True, relative to a spinal cord injury — the fear of which prompted the use of the spine board — a concussion is not so severe.

But tell that to LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Two weeks ago, he informed reporters that defensive back Sevyn Banks had “no structural issues” after suffering a bruised spinal cord that left him temporarily paralyzed. Sorry Brian, blood in the spinal cord may not be a tear but it is a structural issue.

Banks had lowered his head and made initial contact with top of his helmet, making the tackle on the opening kickoff of LSU’s game with Auburn on Oct. 1. That is precisely the mechanism for a catastrophic cervical fracture and spinal cord injury.

Banks’ injury was far less severe but serious, nonetheless. Kelly predicted that Banks would be back in 5-6 weeks. I am glad his crystal ball is so clear. Quite often in cases like this, bruising of the spinal cord leads to scarring that prevents a full recovery, causing patchy impairment of strength and/or sensation that lasts for months or forever.

More worrisome is the fact that the Banks’ incident marked the second time a Tigers defensive back has experienced a spinal-cord contusion this season. The details of Major Burns’ mishap are murky. Apparently, he was injured in LSU’s Sept. 17 contest with Mississippi State but Kelly only revealed the full extent of the injury while also discussing Banks.

Rather than focusing on the return of absent players, given the nature of their injuries, Kelly should be examining the tackling technique of all his players.

During my career, I have treated four football players with spinal-cord contusions: two collegians, a middle schooler, and a youth athlete. Fortunately, all four ultimately walked out of the hospital but none of them were ever allowed to play football again.

Permanent retirement is pretty drastic for football players who love playing the game so much. Tedy Bruschi famously suffered a stroke, nine days after playing in his third Super Bowl in 2005. Still, he had seven months to recover before his next game.

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt gave his heart only four days to recover from being shocked back into rhythm from atrial fibrillation. On Oct. 2, there he was making three tackles playing against the Panthers — and receiving multiple accolades from head coach Kliff Kingsbury .

Discussing the procedure postgame, Watt became emotional when brought up the baby he and his wife are expecting. He also mentioned that he had been assured by multiple experts that playing so soon — after the atrial fibrillation episode and resultant procedure — was no danger.

I am not so sure. Once it has occurred, atrial fibrillation is extremely likely to recur. The danger, then, is from blood pooling in the atria (the upper chambers of the heart) and then clotting, with the clots then traveling to the brain and causing a disabling or fatal stroke.

Watts, 34, is on the back slope of his football career. He, his wife, and unborn child would have been better served by him stepping aside long enough to determine the precise cause of the condition.

Possible treatments would then include an ablation procedure, where the source of the electrical misfiring is burned away. But that would have meant blood-thinning medication and not playing for the remainder of the season.

Instead, his burning passion for playing football remained greater.

The minimizing of serious conditions may be acceptable for major college and professional athletes, but it is not for high schoolers and weekend warriors. Televised NFL and college games should provide the same warning as car commercials featuring stunt drivers which say, “Do not try this at home.”