JOHN DOHERTY: Did NHL's Flyers put trainers at risk with idling Zambonis?

Even though they are there to prevent and treat injury and illness among participants, traditional athletic trainers are close to the action and occasionally suffer mishaps of their own.

During my 42 years on various sidelines and benches, I received my own share of bumps and bruises — largely from getting cleated in the foot on the football field. However, I have had colleagues suffer concussions, fractures, strains, sprains and heat illness. Covering hockey games during my five years at Notre Dame, there were numerous near-misses from flying pucks.

For the NHL Philadelphia Flyers’ athletic trainers, though, there has apparently been another unseen hazard. The danger manifested itself over the last 12 months and during what was a disastrous season in every sense, which came to a merciful end on Friday. Only three teams finished with fewer points.

While the Flyers may be done on the ice this season, they are just entering another arena, where they may be stuck for some time. The foe? Their own athletic training staff in the courtroom and both sides are sure to lose, no matter the legal outcome.

Last month, Director of Medical Services Jim McCrossin, 64, and assistant athletic trainer Sal Raffa, 42, filed suit against the Flyers and the team's owners. They are alleging that their essentially identical blood diseases, with which they were recently diagnosed, are the result of exposure to carcinogens emitted by the gasoline-powered Zamboni machines used at the Flyers’ practice facility. Apparently, the Zambonis being stored and idling right next door to the training room is what put the athletic trainers at significantly greater risk than coaches, players and other team personnel.

McCrossin, with the team since 2000, was diagnosed last year with essential thrombocytopenia, myeloproliferative neoplasm and myelofibrosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts your body's normal production of blood cells.”

Within months, Raffa, with the team since 2004, was diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, an incurable cancer precursor. “Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which you have a low blood platelet count,” reports the Mayo Clinic.” Platelets (thrombocytes) are colorless blood cells that help blood clot.”

Dr. Michael Tallarico is a hematologist/oncologist with Northwest Cancer Centers in Dyer. “In the general population, there are 20,000 new cases per year nationwide,” he said of thrombocytopenia,” and 300,000 people are living with it. It is very rare.”

The chances for two people working side-by-side to be diagnosed in the same year? “That’s incredibly rare, unless there is a family history,” said Tallarico, who completed his hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Chicago. “The odds are too great.”

Addressing the lawsuit’s claim that the carcinogen benzene, which is emitted in the exhaust of gasoline engines, is the likely cause of the athletic trainers’ conditions, Tallarico said, “One study found a 50 times greater risk. It is pretty worrisome. I can’t say 100% but there is a very good chance that (benzene) is the cause.”

What baffles members of the hockey community with whom I have talked is that the Zambonis were left idling rather than shut down between uses. If you have been to a hockey game, you know it only takes 10 minutes between periods for one of the machines to smooth and resurface the ice.

Invented in 1949 by Frank Zamboni, the machine, that is now ubiquitous in ice arenas around the world, was originally powered by gasoline or diesel engines. By 2017, the Zamboni Company had delivered its 10,000th vehicle and was offering units powered by propane and electricity, too.

The Midwest Training and Ice Center in St. John has an Olympia machine, made by Zamboni’s biggest competitor, and it is powered by propane. According to the U.S. Department of Energy and other sources, propane engines produce significantly fewer emissions than those powered by diesel or gasoline. One study found propane-powered engines produced emissions with 60-70% fewer smog-producing hydrocarbons and 96% less benzene.

The Kube Sports Complex in Hammond has a device powered solely by battery, thus — at least within the confines of an arena — not a source of pollutants.

A check of the Zamboni Company’s website reveals one aspect of their marketing efforts is clean air and a resultant emphasis on propane and electric power. Consequently in the future, athletic trainers and other ice arena regulars will not face the alleged risks McCrossin and Raffa did.

In the wake of their lawsuit, the Flyers released a statement which read in part, “We have looked into the allegations made … over the course of several months, and, based on that, believe their claims have no merit.”

For now, the two athletic trainers remain employed by the team. It remains to be seen how long their health — and the animosity that comes with a civil action — will allow that to continue.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

