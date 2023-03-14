Tua Tagovailoa finally received some good news last week. It was about time, considering the string of disabling concussions he suffered during the 2022 NFL season.

The incidents are chronicled in sports section that go on to describe a scientific advance that may help sports medics better detect the brain injury.

The welcome report – courtesy of the NFL Network – for the Miami quarterback was that the Dolphins plan to pick up the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. That decision will provide him a fully guaranteed $23.4M in 2024, quite a boost from the $9.6M he is scheduled to earn in 2023.

ESPN published a story of its own on the matter and, while the financial details may have been accurate, reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques’ narrative still stuck to the myth that Tagovailoa had two concussions last year when, in fact, he had three.

Furthermore, left unchallenged in the piece was Dolphins general manager Chris Grier’s assertion that the star signal caller is at no higher risk for concussions in the future. According to Louis-Jacques, Grier attributed this belief to what he had been told by doctors and specialists.

Either Grier misunderstood what he had been told, or his supposed specialists aren’t so special.

While it is true that 90% of second concussions in the same season occur within 10 days of the first, the period of increased vulnerability goes much longer, for at least a year and likely beyond.

If Grier was told that Tagovailoa had no greater risk of future concussion than other NFL players who also suffered concussions in 2023, that might be accurate. However, any thought that he is at no greater risk than players who have been concussion-free would be entirely inaccurate. A literature review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) in 2021 found that the risk of concussion in children and adolescents is four times greater than normal among those who have had a concussion before.

A skeptic would immediately respond that Tagovailoa is an adult. Fair enough. In a 2014 literature review also published in BJSM, the risk was only 3.73 times higher for grown-ups. Worse, in studies that bothered to dig deeper, the vulnerability was even higher among those who had had multiple prior concussions, rather than just one.

Another worry with concussion is prolonged recovery. After his third episode in December, Tagovailoa did not return for the remainder of the season. Were the Dolphins just being cautious because of the widely accepted practice of ending a season after concussion number three? Or was the Alabama product still suffering symptoms when the playoffs started?

Immediate detection and removal from game or practice makes an extended convalescence less likely. Previous studies have demonstrated that those who exit, as soon as symptoms start, recover twice as fast as those who try to play on. Short of an athlete being knocked out, staggered, or reporting his or her symptoms, though, detection becomes complicated.

According to the story, “Concussions are typically diagnosed using symptom checklists and behavioral tests that examine a player’s memory, motor function, or cognition.” It is a little more sophisticated than that. Balance, coordination, and eye tracking abilities are challenged in a complete sideline assessment.

Still, it would help if the victim or a teammate would just speak up.

Last week’s annual meeting of the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers’ Association in Wheeling, IL, featured a lecture by University of Georgia consumer sciences professor Dee Warmath, PhD. Her presentation was entitled, “The Role of Parent Concussion Knowledge in the High School Athlete’s Decision to Disclose Concussion Symptoms.”

In a yet to be published study, she found that the key was not so much the parents being knowledgeable about concussion. They also needed to discuss that knowledge with their children, encouraging them to be forthcoming when they did experience symptoms related to concussion.

“I thought of my own experience,” she said after her talk. “I have three children and my two boys played hockey. I just had to read and sign the concussion information sheet for them to play. There was nothing about what I should do. They never had a concussion but one of their friends did and his dad was a doctor. He didn’t realize what was going on until the school nurse called.”

For the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF), teammates are the key during a contest. The Boston University-affiliated organization offers a “Team Up Against Concussions” speech, in hopes of preventing longer recoveries in general and post-concussion syndrome in particular.

The speech reads, “We’re a team, and teammates look out for each other. A teammate with a concussion needs your help. I expect you to speak up to me, a coach, or an athletic trainer if you think a teammate has a concussion.”

According to the CLF website, “A study from the University of North Carolina Greensboro found when athletes know their coach wants them to report concussions, they do it. If an athlete doesn’t know what will happen when they report a concussion, they are less likely to report themselves or a teammate. Clear, specific instruction helps to eliminate hesitation in concussion reporting.”

And he who hesitates is lost.