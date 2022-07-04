JOHN DOHERTY: Echoes of Notre Dame's past glory shaded with sadness

This fall, the University of Notre Dame will mark 135 years for its storied football program. A decade ago, in observance of the team’s 125th anniversary, the University highlighted 125 moments that stood out at the time.

Having been there as a student and, briefly, as a staff athletic trainer from 1977 until 1982, I witnessed a large number of those events up close.

The one that stands out for me was #28, when on Sept. 20, 1980, Notre Dame lined up for a 51-yard field goal attempt as time was about to expire, with the eighth-ranked Irish trailing 14th ranked Michigan 27-26.

What was so memorable from my perspective, aside from the outcome, was how a multiplicity of medically related events culminated with the ball tumbling over the crossbar, just barely, as the clock went to :00.

The first of those events actually occurred two years earlier, when Bill Siewe was a reserve sophomore center. During an early season practice, he badly twisted an ankle and I transported him to the hospital. The injury required casting, and I was told to deliver the bad news.

Whenever there has been a team reunion since, Siewe retells the story of me looking so sad that he felt compelled to suppress a whoop of joy. Yes, his season was over, but the Notre Dame defense — overpopulated with All-Americans — wouldn't be beating on him in practice anymore. From then on, when I would stop by his room — we lived in same dormitory — I would find him lying on the floor, practicing his long-snap technique toward the ceiling.

As training camp at Notre Dame opened in 1980, senior quarterback Tim Koegel was expected to start. However, in the final preseason scrimmage, he strained ligaments in his neck and Irish medics decided it wouldn't be safe for him to take a snap, indefinitely. If he wasn't better before the season's third game, he would be red-shirted. Meanwhile, he could continue as the holder on special teams.

On Sept. 6, 1980, Notre Dame opened against Purdue. Steve Cichy was the starting strong safety and kicker for kickoffs and long field goals. On the opening kickoff, he buried his head in the chest of the Boilermaker return man.

Cichy would make another dozen tackles that day. The following morning, he reported that his neck was a little stiff. Just to be safe, Irish head athletic trainer Gene Paszkiet sent him for X-rays.

The result was stunning — a broken neck. No danger of paralysis, but Cichy's season was over.

On Sept. 19, 1980, I was the last to leave the training room in the Joyce ACC. However, just before I did, the phone rang.

It was Irish head coach Dan Devine calling for head athletic trainer Gene Paszkiet, who had left minutes before. Devine sounded awful and was asking for medication. I asked what was wrong, expecting to hear of a physical ailment.

Instead, he told me he had just received a phone call from Bo Schembechler. During that conversation, the Wolverines' coach informed Devine that South Bend Tribune sports editor Joe Doyle had revealed that we had practiced the shotgun formation all week with freshman quarterback Blair Kiel.

The apparent betrayal had made Devine ill, quite literally. When I brought the coach a couple aspirins, he looked as if he had seen a ghost. I tried to reassure him that all would be well — as if that helped.

The following day, sure enough, when Kiel entered late in the game, a Michigan defensive assistant motioned frantically as if he were shooting a gun. Ultimately, Michigan’s advance notice of our rookie quarterback running a new offense would not matter.

By the time the clock ran down to :04, Kiel had engineered enough of a drive to get the Irish to the Michigan 34-yard line. The field goal team rushed on and hopes rested on the foot of Cichy's previously unheralded replacement, who had never made one longer than 38 yards.

Siewe lined up at center and made the snap — in two years at that job, he didn't miss one. Koegel made a perfect placement on what would be his last play of the season. And sophomore Harry Oliver sent it sailing through the uprights and into history. Famous among Irish fans thereafter, Oliver enjoyed his celebrity but, genuinely humble, was a little puzzled by it.

Oliver would succumb to lymphoma, only 47 years old, in 2007, just five years after Devine died.

Cichy, best remembered at Notre Dame for returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the 1979 Cotton Bowl, would never play again for the Irish. However, he did earn a starting job with the Calgary Stampeders in 1982, only to suffer a career-ending knee injury early that year.

Kiel went on to six years in the NFL with Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Green Bay. He died a troubled soul, at age 50, in 2012.

Koegel split time with Kiel in 1981 and then played for two seasons with the Chicago Blitz in the USFL. He told me in a recent column that while he would do it all over again if given the opportunity, he is glad his son did not play football.

Part of his reasoning involves Siewe.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Siewe turned down an opportunity to try out with San Francisco, returned to his hometown, married, and raised a family. In November, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

On Thursday, Siewe died. He was the third Notre Dame footballer to succumb to the disease among the 1964-80 teams being studied by researchers at Boston University. Out of the 447 men who played for the Irish during those 17 years, that is an extraordinary number considering the overall prevalence in the United States is only five in 100,000.

Extraordinary is one way to Notre Dame’s 135 years of football, but the echoes from those years are sometimes extraordinarily unpleasant.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

