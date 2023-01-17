JOHN DOHERTY: Exercise should never translate into punishment in any language

You need to be a fluent in Latin or Greek to have understood some of the headlines in the sports section of late.

Just after the month started, “Commotio Cordis,” seemed the most likely explanation for the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Translated, the term means “agitation of the heart.”

What Hamlin’s heart suffered was somewhat more than agitation. Regardless of its language origin, its on-field cause was the result of an intentional collision but absent bad intent. Considering that it had never occurred before in an NFL game and has happened so infrequently at any level of football – in contrast with youth baseball – the incident could not have been foreseen.

More recently, the diagnosis demanding definition has been “Rhabdomyolysis.” Recent incidents involving the illness may not have attracted nearly as much nationwide notice as Hamlin’s but they probably should have.

Translated, it means the “destruction of muscle tissue.” Major traumatic injury and stroke are common causes. However, among athletes, the origin is too much strenuous exercise in one session. Way too much.

When it happens to a single athlete, overenthusiasm on the part of a novice participant may be to blame. Much like was the case with Hamlin, it is accidental.

When it takes place among multiple teammates at once, though, after an organized team workout, rhabdomyolysis is no accident and the result of a coach’s intent. Serious harm to the athletes may not have been intended but, in almost every case, punishment or “setting a tone” was.

Last week, a story emerged from metropolitan Dallas, where a high school head football/athletic director was placed on administrative leave in the wake of multiple players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis. Somehow, according to multiple published reports, a football team workout session on Jan. 6 evolved into a punishment session that required participants to perform 300-400 push-ups in under an hour.

Closer to home, NCAA Division III Concordia University Chicago postponed its four most recent men’s basketball games, including Saturday’s tilt at Marian, after six players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis. The Cougars re-instated head coach Steve Kollar on Friday after an investigation determined a particularly intense practice on Dec. 31 – which caused the players to become ill – was not intended to harm them. Four members of the athletic training staff at Concordia, on the other hand, resigned in the wake of the decision to re-instate Kollar.

But it was intended as punishment, in the wake of several players breaking curfew during a west coast trip where the team lost both of its contests. News of the incident broke after the school’s athletic director sent a letter to players and their parents on Jan. 5, regarding the nature of the practice and the game postponements.

A better definition of the affliction comes from Medline which reports, “Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of muscle fibers resulting in the release of muscle fiber contents (myoglobin) into the bloodstream. Some of these are harmful to the kidney and frequently result in kidney damage.”

During any workout, we break down muscle fiber.

Done regularly, this stimulates the body — over the course of weeks — to build more muscle. If one exercise session is entirely overdone, the amount of myoglobin released into the bloodstream ends up being greater than the kidneys are able to handle. Symptoms include severe pain in the overworked area and dark brown urine, often referred to as “cola urine.”

A satisfactory outcome is dependent on rapid rehydration, which flushes the myoglobin from the kidneys. Worst-case scenarios include permanent muscle and kidney damage, even death.

A 2013 study in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine looked at a famous incident where 13 University of Iowa football players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis after an over-strenuous January 2011 workout. Not only did the study authors want to know why the 13 were harmed but why other players escaped injury. The researchers found that the athletes who consumed a protein shake in the 30 minutes following the workout were less likely to have become ill, with the risk decreasing by 30 percent for every shake consumed.

Episodes of rhabdomyolysis are not only harmful to athletes’ health, they have served as expensive lessons for athletic departments and coaches. In May of last year, University of Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner reached a $500,000 settlement with the school regarding a January 2017 workout that left him hospitalized. (A teammate had earlier received a $300,000.)

The settlement was reached during a trial which included Ducks former strength coach Irele Oderinde and former head football coach Willie Taggart, and the NCAA as defendants. In the midst of the trial, Oderinde was fired by the University of Southern Florida. As part of the settlement, the claims against the coaches were dismissed but the case against the NCAA proceeded and went to the jury. Oddly, they found the NCAA negligent but awarded no damages.

These things almost always happen after a return to campus from summer or winter break and are entirely foreseeable. Such outcomes are among the reasons that both the NCAA and the NFHS (National Federations of State High School Associations) have issued guidelines that ban using exercise as punishment.

According to an FAQ document accompanying the NCAA guidelines published in 2019, “Punishment workouts are more than just ‘extra exercise.’ In general terms, punitive workouts are motivated by anger or frustration and may include a volume and intensity of exercise corresponding to that anger and frustration. Such volume and intensity is not part of a planned workout and is not based on sound principles of exercise science and physiology, but rather is used to make athletes ‘tougher’ or to create a team culture of ‘accountability.’ Punitive exercises are unplanned, spontaneous, are inconsistent with the conditioning level of the athlete or team, are not logically progressive in intensity, and are not sport-specific in their nature.”

Locally, former NFL strength and conditioning coach Ken Croner, now with Fitness Pointe in Munster, said, “When you use exercise as punishment, you lessen its value.”

Consequently, he cautions coaches, particularly those of out-of-season athletes returning to school and winter conditioning programs. “When you start adding resistance, it takes time,” he said. “Just look at each week, how many times a week we’re going to train, making sure there is time for ample recovery. Because, we know, the body only gets stronger when it rests and recovers. If you keep pounding these kids, you’re not going to get any benefit out of it.”

And neither will the athletes. They may be harmed instead.

