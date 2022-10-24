JOHN DOHERTY: Follow the science, not the fads, when treating shoulder injuries

On Saturday, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to a strained hamstring suffered a week ago in an overtime loss to the San Diego Chargers. He had been listed as questionable up until then.

Perhaps that hamstring would never have been strained, though, had Wilson been sidelined for a shoulder injury suffered during Week 4’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The injury? A partially torn right latissimus dorsi tendon — which forms the back of the armpit and helps pull the arm down — according to published reports. Nonetheless, there Wilson was, playing four days later in Week 5’s Thursday night game against the Colts.

His performance was — to be kind subpar, marked in particular by an interception thrown in the end zone from the Colts 13-yard-line with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter and Broncos leading by three. The Colts won in overtime.

Wilson was no better a week ago, completing just under 54% of his passes for the second week in a row and totaling only 188 yards passing.

Over the course of six games, he has five touchdown passes, 23rd among NFL starters. His passer rating of 83.4 is a similar 24th.

Not what Denver (2-4) had bargained for when it gave up Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, their first- and second-round picks in each of the next two drafts and a 2022 fifth-rounder in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-rounder. Worse, Denver then inked Wilson, 33, to a five-year $242M deal, $161M of which is guaranteed.

While the Broncos and their fans wish Wilson was playing better — much better — he should probably not be playing at all.

So says an international consensus statement on “shoulder injury prevention, rehabilitation, and return to sport” published in January by the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy (JOSPT) but featured on the publication’s website during National Physical Therapy Month.

First, the JOSPT document revealed that Wilson’s shoulder woes should be no surprise at all, reporting that, “More than half of elite collegiate American football players sustain at least one shoulder injury in their career.” With the even-harder hits delivered on a weekly basis in the NFL, why would the injury rate be any better?

The statement goes on to outline general steps that should be followed to prevent and then rehabilitate shoulder injuries that vary based on the athlete’s game.

Yet, when it comes to return to sport, the advice is more focused. Sports medics and coaches should “use a battery of sport-specific tests to determine when the athlete is ready to return to unrestricted sports participation.” For an overhead athlete such as a quarterback, the standard is being able to deliver the same “number of pain-free throws/serves at or above (pre-injury) speed.”

Since suffering the partial tendon tear, Wilson is clearly unable to throw the ball the way he did pre-injury. Nonetheless, paying Wilson what they are, the Broncos are desperate to keep him on the field, willing to try just about anything that may work on the shoulder.

The day after the loss to the Colts, Wilson apparently received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in hopes of speeding healing. Sports Illustrated reported the technique as a “new treatment.” Not really. I first reported on PRP in this space 10 years ago.

Back then, the evidence backing its use was flimsy at best. Since then, no change.

At a sports medicine conference that I attended earlier this month, the keynote speaker was one of the top shoulder surgeons in the world. He was blunt in assessing biologic treatments, which include PRP, for orthopedic injuries. In the decade-plus since they were first introduced, biologics have not worked.

When it comes to sports-related injuries to the shoulder — or any other part of the body, athletic trainers, coaches, players and their parents, physical therapists, and physicians should regularly rely on the basics outlined in the JOSPT statement.

Those include following an in-season injury prevention program at least twice a week, using research-supported rehabilitation techniques — not fads, and returning to play when range of motion, strength, and speed are back to normal.

The failure of any one stakeholder to follow those guidelines reflects on all and is likely to return the results Russell Wilson has delivered so far in 2022.