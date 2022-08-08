JOHN DOHERTY: Good sleep habits key for young athletes

A week ago in the Healthy Living section of The Times, Dr. Christopher Aranda, a pediatrician with Community Care Network in Munster, told parents how important it is for children to re-establish sound sleep patterns as they go back to school this month.

As last month was ending, the journal Sports Health published a literature review that explained exactly why sleep is so important for young athletes year round. Authored by a group of sports medicine experts from across the country, the article featured the findings from multiple studies that drove the advice ultimately given.

Interestingly, the authors found that, for sleep and exercise, life is truly a two-way street. Those who exercise or play a sport regularly generally sleep better and those who sleep enough are generally better at their sport.

The article offered 10 basic recommendations at its conclusion:

1. The recommended minimum amount of sleep for individuals between the ages of 7 and 19 years is 8-9 hours per night, whereas for children 6 years old and younger, it is 10 hours.

2. Exercise is associated with improved sleep. Moderate exercise, even up to 2-3 hours before bedtime, improves sleep-onset latency without disturbing sleep quality.

3. Solid meals at dinner time demonstrated superior sleep-onset latency and decreased night time arousals compared with liquid meals.

4. Sleep promoting medications (such as melatonin) and stimulants (such as coffee) are not currently recommended in healthy teenage athletes.

5. Muscle relaxation and limiting screen time before sleep demonstrated significantly (improves) sleep-onset latency in children, emphasizing the importance of sleep hygiene.

6. Allowing adequate time for acclimatization to altitude and time-zone changes before competition is critical for optimal physical performance.

7. At least eight hours of sleep per night is associated with injury-risk reduction in adolescent athletes.

8. Sports teams, academies and camps must ensure that children’s athletic development is supported by adequate rest and adherence to good sleep practices.

9. Pediatric athletes with sleep problems must be treated as these conditions may persist into adulthood and may be associated with comorbid health conditions.

10. Ensuring proper sleep quality and quantity in teenagers reduces the risk of morbidity including obesity, mental illness, asthma and other health problems.

A particularly troubling finding from one cited study was that 41% of adolescents aged 13-17 regularly consume energy drinks, which — given the high doses of caffeine they generally contain — are contraindicated for all children and adolescents. Caffeine is not recommended because it impairs the quality of sleep and, at high doses, affects cardiac output. Meanwhile, the dietary supplement melatonin is also discouraged simply because — at least in children and adolescents — it does not work and also because it may adversely affect pubertal reproductive hormones. However, tryptophan — which is found in turkey and explains why most of the family ends up napping after Thanksgiving dinner — has been found to improve sleep without negative side effects.

The only qualifier regarding melatonin is that it has been found to improve sleep after a concussion but, according to two studies cited in the Sports Health piece, “should only be used for a short duration and at the lowest effective dose.”

Concussion has been found to disturb sleep, with victims often initially complaining of wanting to sleep all day, which — as one gradually improves — eventually leads to difficulty sleeping at night. Concussion experts universally agree that restoration of a normal sleep pattern is a major factor in the recovery process.

When athletes are getting adequate sleep, though, they are less likely to suffer an injury in the first place, including a concussion. Among the findings from multiple studies quoted in the review were that “employed adolescent students who slept five hours or less per school night were 2.9 times more likely to suffer an occupational injury than adolescents who slept at least eight hours per night.”

Similarly, teens sleeping six hours or less were involved in motor-vehicle accidents at a significantly higher rate than those who slept more than six hours per night. The same was true of teens on bicycles but the demarcation line there was 5.5 hours of sleep.

Adolescent athletes were 1.7 times more apt to suffer a sports-related injury if they slept less than eight hours per night. “The increased injury rate,” wrote the Sports Health authors, “is thought to be correlated with an association between sleep deprivation and decreased psychomotor performance, mood, motor, and cognitive function.”

Cognitive function dictates performance in the classroom.

Former Notre Dame and Philadelphia Eagle strength and conditioning coach Ken Croner has been preaching about the importance of sleep for decades. Now a personal trainer at Fitness Pointe in Munster, he was interviewed in this space about a variety of topics in March of 2020.

“I believe it’s really, really simple,” Croner said at the time. “Postgame, (the key is) getting the proper nutrition in your system and getting the proper sleep. Trying to get to sleep and waking up at the same time, as best as you can, every day is the answer. I just don’t think these kids get enough sleep. And I just don’t think they understand the importance of it because that is when the body rests and recovers.”

Croner pointed out that for professional athletes, especially on the road, playing on consecutive days makes it impossible to get the necessary rest.

Still, he worries more about younger athletes because they are also students. “(Getting rest) is hard because of the academic load,” Croner said. “We know that stress is cumulative. When you encounter academic stress, it adds into your athletic stress and the toll that it takes on your body.”

Consequently, putting off homework — which will definitely be part of school resuming — until just before bedtime should not be part of a student athlete's daily routine.