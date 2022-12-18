JOHN DOHERTY: Heart woes brew for years but boil over in an instant

By now, you have probably seen the picture of soccer journalist Grant Wahl holding a miniature replica of the World Cup trophy — his youthful face belied his 49 years.

In another sense, so did the ascending aortic aneurysm which ruptured and killed him on Dec. 10, while he was covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands. Ruptured aneurysms typically occur in far older men.

In the days leading up to his death, Wahl had been complaining about pressure in his chest and thought he had bronchitis. He had even sought treatment in a Qatar clinic. Could a more thorough exam have saved his life?

Perhaps, but cardiologist Dr. Arif Khalil of Community Care Network in Munster and East Chicago is doubtful much could have been done. Wahl’s wife, also a physician, seemed to feel the same way, judging by her recent public comments: "It’s just one of these things that had likely been brewing for years," she said during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

“What he had is not that common,” said Khalil. “They are very hard to pick up, especially in someone who is young and without risk factors.”

The greater volume of aortic aneurysms form in the abdomen, and are the result of years of smoking. Meanwhile, those in the chest that form right by where the aorta exits the heart tend to be familial or associated with a connective tissue disorder such as Marfan Syndrome. Untreated high blood pressure makes a catastrophic event more likely with both varieties.

If Wahl had made a very specific complaint about the nature of his chest pain, then a more thorough exam would have been warranted, according to Khalil. “The typical symptom is a severe tearing pain between the shoulder blades in the back,” he said. “Even then, a chest x-ray will not always pick it up.”

Other symptoms include more generic chest pain, coughing or wheezing, shortness of breath, hoarseness, and trouble swallowing. That all sounds a lot like the common cold or bronchitis.

The tests required to find an aneurysm like Wahl’s are an echocardiogram, contrast CT scan, and/or MRA (MRI of the heart and its attached blood vessels). If physicians were to order such tests routinely for those symptoms, we would have healthcare gridlock.

For immediate family members of someone who has died, like Wahl did, the recommendation is different. “They should be screened,” said Khalil.

Wahl’s brother said last week that he is taking that advice.

Just two days after Wahl’s passing, another heart-related tragedy struck a prominent member of the sports world. Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach had apparently collapsed at home the day before. Airlifted 120 miles to a hospital in Jackson, Miss., he survived long enough for his family to donate his organs.

His death offers some lessons that have a wider application.

After the end of the regular season, Leach had told ESPN that he had been battling pneumonia most of the season but was starting to feel better.

Unfortunately, when it comes to affairs of the heart, pneumonia is a killer and long after the infection is gone. According to literature reviews in Respirology in 2018 and the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2019, the risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack) remains elevated for 10 years after a bout with pneumonia.

Other systemic infections also carry an increased cardiac risk post-illness for months to years, with the time being relative to the severity of the infection.

“Any systemic inflammation increases the risk of heart attack,” said Khalil. “But you have to have (other) risk factors. We see multiple heart attacks with flu, and now we see it with COVID.”

Better not to get a systemic infection at all. The NEJM article reported that flu and pneumonia vaccines decreased the chance of a cardiovascular event by 36% and 17%, respectively.

Still, those vaccines are not fool-proof. The decrease in risk is not 100%. Furthermore, those who are vaccinated sometimes catch the bug in question.

Before you ever pick up an unwanted microscopic invader, a healthier lifestyle will make uncomplicated recovery and post-infection good health much likelier. For example, a study published last week in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that COVID-19 victims who were physically active more than 150 minutes per week were significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die than those whose activity level ranged between 60 and 150 minutes per week. The results were independent of age, gender, race and weight.

As for those like Leach who have been victimized by pneumonia, Khalil has some simple advice: “You need to treat your risk factors,” he said. “Don’t smoke, treat your high blood pressure, control your diabetes, reduce your bad cholesterol, and be aware of your family history.”

Following that recipe will prevent the brew that is unique to each one of us from boiling over before our time.

