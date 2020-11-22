JOHN DOHERTY: In better times, Kerns was ahead of his

Along the way, in addition to teaching, Kerns served as an assistant football coach and junior high basketball coach. However, in the early '70s, athletic director Floyd Johnson prevailed upon Kerns to serve as equipment manager and athletic trainer. In the latter position, Kerns was one of the first at the prep level in Indiana.

It was at the same time that Bob Mattix arrived at Portage as a young teacher and assistant football coach. He would go on to be the Indians’ head football coach from 1989-1994.

“When I first came to Portage in 1971, 'Doc' Kerns was a large part of the football program,” Mattix said. “He was a former assistant football coach, so he knew the game. But most of all, when nobody had an athletic trainer, he worked in that capacity. He knew his trade and was an asset to the coaches but most of all to our student-athletes. He knew a lot about football injuries and had the skill to get players healed and back on the field.”

One of those student athletes was Col. James T. “Tim” Cole, USMC (retired).

“(He) was both my geometry teacher and athletic trainer at PHS through my four years of football,” Cole said. “What we came to know, trust and love was a teacher and athletic trainer who genuinely cared about you, be it your geometry grades or your injured ankle.”