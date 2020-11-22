JOHN DOHERTY: In better times, Kerns was ahead of his

In July, when Valparaiso University’s Rod Moore died, I wrote that we had lost “the father of athletic training, not only at VU, but in Northwest Indiana.”
Yet, if Moore was athletic training’s father in the Calumet Region, then Robert “Doc” Kerns was the grandfather.
The Portage High School legend died last Sunday at the age of 89 after several years of declining health.
When the Indiana Athletic Trainers’ Association started its Hall of Fame in 1990, its first class was reserved for one man, Purdue University’s William “Pinky” Newell, who is credited with starting the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and served as the Boilermakers’ Head Athletic Trainer from 1949-1976.
However, when IATA HOF membership was open to all other members a year later, Kerns was among the three in that induction class.
For good reason.
A native of Liberty Township and graduate of VU, Kerns earned a Master’s Degree in education from Indiana University in 1956 while also studying under IU’s Dwayne “Spike” Dixon, a 26-year fixture in the athletic training program in Bloomington. A year after Kerns’ IATA HOF induction, Dixon would be similarly honored.
In the fall of 1956, Kerns returned home to teach at Portage and there he would stay until his retirement in 1990.
Along the way, in addition to teaching, Kerns served as an assistant football coach and junior high basketball coach. However, in the early '70s, athletic director Floyd Johnson prevailed upon Kerns to serve as equipment manager and athletic trainer. In the latter position, Kerns was one of the first at the prep level in Indiana.
It was at the same time that Bob Mattix arrived at Portage as a young teacher and assistant football coach. He would go on to be the Indians’ head football coach from 1989-1994.
“When I first came to Portage in 1971, 'Doc' Kerns was a large part of the football program,” Mattix said. “He was a former assistant football coach, so he knew the game. But most of all, when nobody had an athletic trainer, he worked in that capacity. He knew his trade and was an asset to the coaches but most of all to our student-athletes. He knew a lot about football injuries and had the skill to get players healed and back on the field.”
One of those student athletes was Col. James T. “Tim” Cole, USMC (retired).
“(He) was both my geometry teacher and athletic trainer at PHS through my four years of football,” Cole said. “What we came to know, trust and love was a teacher and athletic trainer who genuinely cared about you, be it your geometry grades or your injured ankle.”
Cole, who would go on to play four more years at Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, helped Portage advance to the Class 3A state semifinals in 1974. He recalled he had a badly twisted his ankle prior to that, late in the season.
“I’m really worried I’m out for the next few games as I can barely walk,” he said. “(He) has me show up the next seven days before and after school, where I do ice bath and heat exchanges, pulling the swelling out of the ankle. I’m full go at practice by Wednesday the next week. (He) was a gifted healer.”
Sherm Izsak was the head athletic trainer at Merrillville from 1983-2000. “(He) was always just a helpful guy and a wealth of information,” said Izsak, who would serve as President of the IATA from 1992-94. “When I started up here in 1983, he always had an open ear and would give advice when asked. He was like that to everyone in the profession and a true pioneer of the profession.”
A practical examiner for the National Athletic Trainers Association Board of Certification for many years, Kerns was chosen to serve as the North Team’s athletic trainer in the Indiana All-Star football game two years prior to his retirement.
For all his accomplishments, not only was he honored by the IATA in 1991, he was also inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame the year before.
“(His) training room was a source for healing and encouragement, mending both bruised bodies along with bruised egos and lifting up student emotions with perspective and truth,” Cole said.
Coming from an athlete, for an athletic trainer, that is the greatest honor of all.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
