JOHN DOHERTY: Injury rates not the same for men, women

As 2022 comes to an end, the medical journal Sports Health, in honor of 50 years since the passage of Title IX, dedicated its November/December issue to injury-related and performance issues unique to females.

Five decades ago, differences between the genders were of little interest to sports medics because female participation was minimal. In the 1972 Olympic Games, according to the editorial that introduced the issue, 1,050 women competed in Munich compared to 6,075 men. Last year in Tokyo, at the Games delayed a year by COVID-19, the numbers were nearly even with 5,498 women participating along with 5,985 men.

At the high school and college levels in the United States, the changes in participation levels have been even more dramatic. In 1972, only 7% of varsity high school athletes were girls while the college number was barely better at 15%. By 2019, the numbers were 43% and 44%, respectively.

Nearly equal numbers bring a nearly equal number of injuries, and, for some medical mishaps, women are actually disproportionately afflicted.

The first that comes to mind is a tear of the knee’s anterior cruciate ligament. Depending on the sport and the study, female athletes suffer anywhere from twice to 10 times as many ACL tears as males playing the same sport. The problem is particularly acute in basketball.

Of course, then, one of the articles in the current Sports Health is dedicated to ACL tears, not so much on the hows and the whys of the disparity in numbers, but instead on how best to treat it.

For decades, the gold standard has been a reconstruction of the torn structure using a graft made up of the middle third of the patient’s opposite patellar tendon along with bone at each end from the patella (kneecap) and tibia (shin bone). More recently, harvesting a piece of the patient’s hamstring tendon has become a popular option.

Previous studies generally comparing the two procedures had determined that the failure rates between them were similar. However, this literature review out of Brown University extracted the data only on women aged 25 and younger from multiple studies. The finding? At least when it comes to younger women, the gold standard remains unchanged. Patellar tendon grafts failed only 6% of the time compared to a rate of 17% for hamstring tendon grafts.

A separate investigation out of British Columbia contrasted women who had and had not torn their ACL. Two to three years after an ACL tear, fully one fifth of the females had suffered another traumatic knee injury while only 6% of the initially health controls had been similarly injured. The lesson? ACL injury prevention programs are worth the effort and should focus on those who have already been affected so it does not happen again.

Another injury that historically victimizes women far more often than men is the stress fracture. A study out of Tulane University looked at a nationwide data base in order to examine age and gender as risk factors for the condition.

Reviewing over 40,000 stress fractures, the researchers found that 70% occurred to women. More than a third of the victims, regardless of gender, were over the age of 60. Females also tended to be older and experienced stress fractures in the foot. Meanwhile, males were generally much younger, under age 19, and their fractures were spread across the lower extremity from hip to shin to foot.

The primary cause of stress fractures is overuse. Another Tulane study queried female high school athletes and analyzed the effect of sport specialization on injury rates. The sample size, 228 girls, was relatively small but still offered some insight.

The girls who were classified as “moderately specialized” were more likely to have experienced a stress fracture than those who played multiple sports. The “highly specialized” girls had a significantly higher overall injury rate than the girls who did not specialize. The injury that stood out among the most specialized? Concussion.

With females often facing more injury-related challenges, making the most of performance opportunities is crucial. Consequently, this current issue of Sports Health also considered a little-known but safe resource for improvement.

Spanish scientists looked at the effects of beetroot juice — compared to a placebo — on lower body strength in women. They found that women who took a beet root juice supplement two hours prior to a workout displayed speed and strength that was 6-7% better.

Plenty of valuable information regarding women’s sports is available in this special edition of Sports Health for athletes, coaches, medics and parents but it just scratches the surface of what is available but also still needed.

This improving focus on women’s athletics in all sports medicine journals offers hope that, over the next 50 years, solutions are found for the injuries — such as ACL tears, concussions, and stress fractures — that seem to discriminate against female athletes.