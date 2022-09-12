JOHN DOHERTY: Injury recovery a 'joint' responsibility for player & team

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Dallas was preparing for its NFL season opener against Tampa Bay, played here on Sunday night, the excitement of a new season was being tempered by an old worry.

As was the case a year ago, there were questions surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott’s health, specifically the condition of his right ankle.

That is the same ankle that was fractured and dislocated in October of 2020, necessitating reconstructive surgery and ending his season.

The timing back then could not have been worse for player or team. Prescott was in the final year of his contract. As the spring of 2021 approached, the Cowboys faced several choices. Would they put the franchise tag on him, sign him to a long-term contract, or — leery of the damaged ankle — just let Prescott go?

The latter would have been a public-relations disaster for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Prescott, a good citizen and better player since arriving via the fourth round of the draft from Mississippi State in 2016, was — and continues to be — very popular among Dallas fans.

However, as I warned in this space February 2021, “The involvement of his ankle should and would give any team pause. Pins and plates may guarantee healing of the bones involved but not necessarily the cartilage that lines the ankle joint. That tissue allows for smooth motion and prevents arthritis.”

Ultimately, the parties settled on a four-year, $160M deal. However, during training camp last year, Prescott suffered a strained latissimus dorsi tendon at the back of his throwing shoulder.

Considering how throwing a football is a whole-body activity, it was no surprise the signal-caller suffered shoulder woes. He tried to ramp up his throwing intensity too quickly in the wake of an unusually long layoff that had been dictated by the recovery process from the ankle operation.

As it turns out, contrary to the Cowboys’ and Prescott’s claim that the right ankle was fully recovered as the 2021 preseason started, the joint did not have full movement. Nor did it as the season continued.

An injured right calf suffered in Week 6 may have been well-timed because the Cowboys had a bye Week 7. Nonetheless, he was not ready to return in Week 8 and Prescott acknowledged impaired ankle motion was probably the reason the injury occurred.

Still, he finished the season with 4,449 yards, 37 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions. A closer look at his statistics, though, reveals a precipitous drop in rushing yards and yards per rushing attempt in comparison to previous seasons.

Perhaps that is why the 49ers were perfectly content to allow Prescott — quite literally — to run out the clock on the final play of Dallas’ one playoff game last season.

He did gain 17 yards on the draw play, initiated with 14 seconds left, but the Cowboys had no timeouts left and the 49ers — leading 23-17 — knew he was no longer speedy or elusive enough to reach the end zone.

Recently, issues with the right ankle arose again. Prescott was “limited” in practice on Thursday because of discomfort allegedly caused by a new pair of cleats. Any port in a storm, I guess, when looking for excuses.

Furthermore, he claimed he and the Cowboys would not have publicly revealed the issue if not for NFL rules that require full disclosure of injuries.

Despite this setback, Prescott claimed he is far better physically than he was a year ago (Where was the full disclosure then?) and that he would be full speed by Sunday.

However, with the damage suffered to the right ankle two years ago and the two surgeries required since, Prescott’s issues with the joint will never go away and are likely to gradually worsen in frequency and intensity as long as his career continues.

Bulls fans should wonder the same about one joint higher for guard Lonzo Ball. Two weeks ago, ESPN reported he “is expected to miss training camp and doubtful for the start of the regular season because of lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January.”

ESPN’s source insisted, though, that the knee is “structurally sound.”

Well, not really. It can’t be. A torn piece of meniscal cartilage was repaired — for the second time. So, it is no longer pristine. The major ligaments may still be intact but the knee will never be the same.

Years ago after meniscus surgery, high-level athletes would come back in as soon as two weeks. Ample research and the school of hard knocks have taught teams and their injured players that such rapid returns are rash.

If the torn tissue is excised, athletes today take at least 4-6 weeks. If it is repaired, the wait time is 4-6 months. Even then, there is a high rate of re-tear, as Ball learned.

The first meniscus repair to his left knee was in 2018, when he was still with the Lakers. After this more recent procedure, he initially attempted a comeback in three months but had to shut down the effort just prior to the playoffs. Apparently, he has been sore ever since.

Ball may very well recover to the point that he is able to resume playing. But, as is clearly the case with Prescott and the Cowboys, Ball and the Bulls should expect intermittent issues to persist as long as he continues playing.

Regardless of the many medical advances recently made in the treatment of sports-related injuries, there is still no miracle cure for those that damage joint cartilage. When they occur, premature degenerative arthritis almost always follows.