JOHN DOHERTY: Knowing and doing too often two different things in 2022

Since March of last year, at least once per month but usually more often than that, I have received an email from Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer. Usually, the information is regarding his and the League’s efforts to make the game safer for professional players and, by extension, players at all levels.

The communication has been a trifle one-sided, though. More on that later.

Most recently, I heard from him on Dec. 12 and the subject was, “Delivering World-Class Game Day Care to the NFL’s World-Class Athletes.”

In part, he wrote, “As NFL teams take the field on game day, a team of more than 30 medical professionals take position throughout the stadium prepared to provide best-in-class care. This group includes independent certified athletic trainers (ATCs) and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNCs) who are appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. From the sidelines to the spotters booth, these experts watch each game from every angle to identify, assess, and diagnose injuries, with a special focus on head injuries and concussions.

“Coordination between independent medical experts, club medical staff and gameday personnel begins an hour ahead of kickoff during the 60-Minute Medical Meeting, where in-game player health and safety procedures, roles and logistics are reviewed. Communication continues throughout the game as they watch every play with an eye towards the identification, diagnosis and treatment of potential injuries. Club and independent medical experts work collaboratively throughout each game to make sure all players receive thoughtful, attentive care.”

The intent, no doubt, has been good, and the expertise of the sideline medics is top-notch. The pregame preparation is a model colleges and high schools should follow. Still, far too often this season, in-game execution has differed greatly from the plan.

In September, after a hard hit late in the first half of a Sunday game against Buffalo, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had difficulty getting up and was unable to walk straight without support. It was as apparent to the television audience — and broadcasters — as it was to Dolphins sideline medics who sprinted to his side. Yet, following halftime, the cerebellar ataxia he had displayed was somehow attributed to a low back injury, and Tagovailoa was allowed to return. The uproar in the media the following day triggered a joint investigation by the NFL and NFLPA, but there would supposedly be no time to complete it prior to the Thursday game that the Dolphins were to play at Cincinnati. We all know what happened there. Within 48 hours of Tagavailoa leaving the field on a spine board, the NFLPA knew enough to exercise its right to terminate the UNC who had examined Tagavailoa after his first injury.

This was no isolated incident.

On Dec. 11, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was removed from a game with a suspected concussion at the end of one series but allowed to return without missing a play — only to remove himself three plays later, complaining of concussion-related symptoms.

A day later, New England wide receiver DeVante Parker was clearly impaired after being hit. Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman remarked on Parker’s condition immediately after he wobbled trying to get up. Meanwhile, teammate Nelson Agholor tried to stop the next play by waving and shouting frantically at the referees to get their attention. Had Arizona not thrown red challenge flag just in time, though, the ball would have been snapped.

The results of an NFL/NFLPA review of the incident was released Friday and absolved the “spotters,” saying they were about to call down a time-out but the Arizona coaches beat them to it. Yeah, right. (Just like the NFL publicly defending the UNC that the NFLPA insisted on firing after the Tagavailoa incident.) Anybody watching could tell that only the Arizona challenge stopped that play at the last possible moment.

Coaches, referees and medics know what to do, but for whatever reason, sometimes they just don’t do it. Along the same line, when something goes badly wrong, those involved are reluctant to acknowledge their error or say anything at all. In that case, even if they did everything right, the thunderous silence gives the appearance that a mistake occurred.

For example, I have reached out repeatedly to the NFL in hopes of interviewing Dr. Sills regarding his emails and these on-field medical misses. Other than one email inquiring whether or not I would be willing to submit my questions in writing, to which I did respond, I have not heard a response. When the phone is not ringing, I know it is the NFL Communications office.

But the NFL has been far from alone this year in displaying a gap between knowing what to do and actually doing it.

Earlier this month, a suburban Atlanta school district agreed to pay $10M to settle a lawsuit. The legal action was brought by the family of a high school girl basketball player who died after a 2019 summer workout performed in dangerous heat. The coaches and administrators of the school in question had to know that the heat index was too high. Nonetheless, the conditioning session was neither cancelled nor sufficiently modified.

In February, Bremen High School (Midlothian, Illinois) basketball player Cameran Wheatley collapsed during a basketball game at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences. Published reports only mentioned that he was wheeled from the gym while Chicago Fire Department personnel performed CPR.

In the wake of the incident, neither school would respond when I asked if an AED was ever deployed or if an athletic trainer was present for the game. They cited patient privacy. My calls to the Chicago Fire Department were never returned.

I fail to see how the presence of an athletic trainer has anything to do with patient privacy. In the face of such silence, what are we left to conclude? Public records indicate that Bremen has an athletic trainer and that Chicago Agricultural does not. We also know that athletic trainers rarely travel with high school teams. Furthermore, according to a study published in Sports Health in 2018, the save rate for the witnessed collapse of young athletes is 89% when an AED is onsite and used and 83% when an ATC is present, whether an onsite AED is used or not.

Chicago Public Schools teachers are among the best-paid in the country. Yet, the city is unable to afford an athletic trainer when a game involving our most deadly sport is being played? (Yes, basketball has the highest fatality rate of any organized high school or college sport.) Their gyms are required by state law to have AEDs. What good are they, though, if you don’t have the right personnel to use them?

Until the gap between knowledge and action closes and questions like these have adequate answers, the unnecessary missteps and tragedies at all levels of sports will continue.

