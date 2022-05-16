JOHN DOHERTY: Minor meniscus surgery not always a major success

It may be 29 years ago, but I still remember it well, standing by Andre Dawson’s locker in the Red Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park.

He had neoprene sleeves on both knees, just two months removed from a fifth arthroscopic surgery on the right one. The left was relatively pristine after only three such procedures.

In his first year in Boston after six storied seasons in Wrigleyville, Dawson’s surgery had been on May 6, 1993. Three weeks later, though, he was back in the lineup as a designated hitter. A little soon, some thought, including famed Boston baseball writer Peter Gammons, who had accused the Red Sox of pressuring Dawson to return too soon on the late Chet Coppock’s Chicago radio program.

“It was a decision I made,” Dawson told me. “Another fella had pulled a muscle in his rib cage. I felt I could DH and help the ballclub.”

Charlie Moss was the Red Sox athletic trainer at the time. “If hard work was a meter of success, there would be (nobody) better than Andre,” he said. ‘We left it up to him. If anything, I was saying the exact opposite — to take his time and get well. But I don’t worry about (Andre’s judgment). He felt he could DH. If the question is, 'Was he 100%?’ the answer was no.”

Dawson played another season in Boston and two more after that for his hometown Miami Marlins, before retiring with Hall of Fame numbers (.279, 438 homers, 1,591 RBI and 314 steals). Those statistics would likely have been better and enshrinement at Cooperstown would have come sooner than 2010 had he not ended up needing a total of 12 knee surgeries before his career ended.

On the one hand, those operations helped him play a total of 21 seasons. On the other, the first few were clearly not as successful as they could have been. Otherwise all those subsequent surgeries would not have been necessary.

Mixed results like Dawson’s are actually fairly common according to a study in last month’s issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy. Looking at 288 patients who played sports regularly — but with an average age of 49 — Danish researchers found that, five years after their partial meniscectomy, 60% had been able to resume their sport but only 42% at the same level of participation.

“It was kind of what I expected,” said orthopedic surgeon Jon Edgington, who specializes in joint replacement surgery for Community Care Network in Hobart, Schererville, and Valparaiso. “I wasn’t terribly surprised.”

He believes the success rate was kept lower, to some degree, just by the average age of the patients and the fact that five years had elapsed since the surgery.

Nearly three decades after my interview with Dawson, orthopedic surgeons are no longer in such a hurry to remove damaged meniscus tissue. When possible, they will now attempt to repair a torn cartilage rather than trim it. “We used to remove the total cartilage and that was not good,” said Edgington.

Osteoarthritis was sure to follow in short order with joint replacement surgery likely years later.

Another option is to treat a torn cartilage medically. If a relatively small tear is causing pain and no other symptoms, Edgington said that type of patient will often do well with a cortisone injection.

When then is meniscus surgery still absolutely necessary?

“When people are having mechanical symptoms,” Edgington replied, “when the knee is catching or locking.”

He used the analogy of a pebble in a shoe. If the pebble is not removed, the pain will continue. While the average person, living a relatively sedentary lifestyle, may be able to literally walk away from arthroscopic knee surgery in as soon as two weeks, Edgington warned that recovery is different for athletes. “For (them), there is little room for error.”

Consequently, rushing back like Dawson did in 1993 is rarely allowed for an athlete today, particularly after a meniscus is repaired rather than trimmed. Recommended return time after a repair is 4-6 months. Those who try to push the envelope are often disappointed, as was Lonzo Ball of the Bulls. He attempted to return three months after a January repair but his comeback was shut down last month due to stubborn pain.

When a cartilage tear is beyond repair and partial removal is required, a quicker recovery is possible — as evidenced by Dawson – but not guaranteed. A study of elite soccer players, published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2014, found that those who had their medial meniscus partially removed were out for an average of five weeks, while those who had surgery on their lateral meniscus were sidelined for seven.

NFL teams were even more cautious in a study limited to partial lateral meniscectomy. Also published in 2014 in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, the investigation found it took 8.5 months to return to play if the player returned at all because, for 39% of those studied, the injury was career-ending.

There was an apparent correlation with talent. Those drafted in the first four rounds were “3.7 times more likely to return to play than players drafted after the fourth round.” Similarly, starters were 2.8 times more likely to resume playing than reserves.

Position mattered, too. Defensive backs, linebackers, receivers, and running backs were four times less likely to return than linemen and tight ends.

As minor as meniscus surgery may seem — especially in comparison to reconstruction of a torn anterior cruciate ligament — it often impairs speed just enough to have a major effect on performance.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

