Judging by my columns over the last year or so regarding the NFL and head trauma, one might think that my opinion of the effectiveness of the League’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, is not so high.

And while I do think that the NFL’s concussion management program is broken, the issues therein go far beyond Dr. Sills and even the medical staffs of the individual teams.

In fact, since Sills assumed his role as the League’s CMO in 2017, the NFL has largely served as a model for all other sports organizations to follow, especially when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and emergency preparedness.

The meticulous planning and research executed by Sills and his colleagues during the pandemic showed that sports could continue and identified where the risks of spread were – and where they were not. More recently, Damar Hamlin’s survival of cardiac arrest demonstrated the value of being set for the unexpected.

In the wake of that averted tragedy, Sills hosted one of his periodic podcasts, “NFL Presents,” on Jan. 31 to discuss with colleagues in the NFL and from other sports the value of being ready for the unthinkable.

Joining Sills on the webinar were Dr. Douglas Casa, CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) at the University of Connecticut; Dr. Jim Ellis, Emergency Preparedness Consultant to the NFL; Dr. Gary Green, Medical Director for Major League Baseball; Dr. David Olson, Team Physician for the Minnesota Vikings; Dr. Margot Putukian, Chief Medical Officer for Major League Soccer; and athletic trainer Reggie Scott, Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance for the Los Angeles Rams.

The consensus among the group was that every athletic team or program at every level of sport should not only have a venue-specific emergency practice plan but that it should be practiced regularly.

“It is not a ‘check the box’ thing,” said Ellis. “The EAP is our playbook and we distribute it to the visiting team. The key is practicing hours on end. Just like players, if you do not practice well, you do not perform well.”

Green noted just how rare medical emergencies are in baseball compared to some other sports. Nonetheless, quoting legendary UCLA basketball head coach – and Indiana native – John Wooden, he said, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”

When I asked the group if they agreed with the notion that only on an NFL field or in a hospital would Hamlin have survived, Putukian responded. “That’s not accurate,” she said. “You just need someone who is trained.”

And reasonably equipped.

Speaking of Little League Baseball, Green said, “Commotio cordis is more common.” That is the condition that apparently felled Hamlin but typically occurs when a child is struck in the chest by a projectile like a baseball. “Identify the resources at your disposal and maximize them at your level,” he continued.

Those resources, according to Green, should include an automated external defibrillator (AED), a cell phone, and coaches who are trained to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Part of being prepared is being able to recognize the signs and symptoms of a catastrophic condition.

“If someone is struck in the chest and drops,” said Putukian, “it is commotio cordis until proven otherwise. If someone drops without being hit, it is sudden cardiac arrest until proven otherwise.”

Scott echoed Putukian’s comments more generically, saying how important it is for sideline medics to see the mechanism of injury because that mechanism often telegraphs the diagnosis. That means paying close attention on every play.

However, before there is ever a kick-off, tip-off, puck drop, or first pitch, there needs to be an EAP in place. Casa’s KSI started in 2010, nine years after Korey Stringer died of heat stroke in the wake of a pre-season practice with the Minnesota Vikings. In January, the group published a multi-point EAP checklist online in the journal Training & Conditioning:

1. The EAP should be clearly written and comprehensive, including specific steps to take after catastrophe strikes.

2. It should be “developed and coordinated with local EMS, school public safety officials, on-site medical personnel or school medical staff, and school administrators.”

3. It should be distributed to all coaches and other athletic staff.

4. It should be venue-specific, including maps and directions to the venue.

5. On-site equipment and its specific location should be listed, including the AED, cold-water tub, and other emergency supplies.

6. The EAP should include a chain of command.

7. Contact information for local EMS should be listed.

8. The address of the athletic venue should be included along with the contact information (cell phone or landline) for the venue in case EMS needs to call back after the initial call is concluded.

9. The plan should include documentation requirements once the emergency has ended.

10. The EAP should be reviewed – updated if necessary – and rehearsed at least annually by all stakeholders including coaches and even players, especially if the team has a head coach but no assistants.

The lead player in the development and implementation of the plan?

“The athletic trainer is the key to all this,” said Olson. Referring to the typical high school situation, he continued, “You have one athletic trainer taking care of two teams (at a game) and an MD running late. There is no MD at practice. Even at an NFL game, the athletic trainers are first on the field. The athletic trainers are the heroes.”

Sills agreed.

“Athletic trainers are the backbone,” he said. “If you (a high school) can’t afford an athletic trainer, you can’t afford an athletic program.”

For more information on how to develop an EAP, go to ksi.uconn.edu.