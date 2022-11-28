JOHN DOHERTY: NCAA heads off trouble in court

The ink used to print last Tuesday's column on concussion and head trauma was barely dry when a Los Angeles jury came back with a landmark decision on the same subject.

Alana Gee, the widow of former USC linebacker Matthew Gee, had filed a $55 million lawsuit against the NCAA in a California court, alleging Matthew had died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), that the NCAA knew playing football caused the neurodegenerative disease, and did nothing to either educate players of its dangers or to prevent it from happening.

The trial, the first of its kind against the NCAA to go the distance, had gone to the jury just a day earlier. They would find in favor of the NCAA. (A previous suit, filed by the widow of a University of Texas player, got to trial in 2018 but ended in days, with an undisclosed settlement instead of a jury verdict.)

“We are gratified that the jury, after considering four weeks of evidence and testimony, agreed overwhelmingly with our position in this case,” Scott Bearby, NCAA senior vice president of legal affairs and general counsel, said in a statement. “The NCAA bore no responsibility for Mr. Gee’s tragic death, and furthermore, the case was not supported by medical science linking Mr. Gee’s death to his college football career. We express our deepest sympathies to Mr. Gee’s family.”

Bearby, a Hammond native and graduate of Gavit High School, has been with the NCAA since 1999 and was promoted to his current position in May of last year.

“The NCAA continues to actively enhance player safety in collegiate athletics in its role as an athletic association,” Bearby continued. “While the NCAA is not a medical body, it is at the forefront of funding the largest, independent study on the natural history of concussions in sports such as football. The NCAA is proud of its long track record of working to make sports safer in its role as an athletic association and will continue to aggressively defend against cases like this that wrongly try to exploit the legal system to unfairly target the NCAA.”

Matthew Gee died in his sleep on New Year’s Eve in 2018, at age 49. He was the fifth linebacker from USC’s 1989 team to die before the age of 50. They were profiled in Sports Illustrated two years ago (USC's Dying Linebackers—Not So Much a Mystery - Sports Illustrated). The most famous of the bunch was Junior Seau, who committed suicide at age 43 in May of 2012.

Oddly, Alana did not file suit against USC.

Months after passing, Gee was diagnosed with CTE by pathologists at Boston University but at the time of his death, the local coroner found that he experienced cardiac arrest brought on by alcohol and cocaine toxicity and coronary artery disease.

Alana’s lawyers — and the witnesses they called to testify — claimed Gee’s addictive behavior was triggered by the CTE. Furthermore, they alleged that not only did the NCAA know of football’s danger to the brain but that they also covered it up.

Unfortunately, while those lawyers had some of their facts right, their timeline — regarding what the NCAA knew and when they knew it — was completely off.

Routinely, plaintiffs’ lawyers in concussion-related cases cite a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 1928. That article claimed nearly 50% of boxers suffered from punch drunk syndrome. However, the story offered no supporting data, only a review of individual case studies and various theories as to the cause. There was no mention of football.

In 1937, the American Football Coaches Association recommended that concussed players be removed from a game but the action reflected concern over what was thought to be a transient and self-resolving issue.

In 1952, JAMA published a study on brain structure changes in boxers, again with no mention of football. That same year the New England Journal of Medicine recommended that athletes retire from contact sports after three concussions or one concussion “with more than momentary loss of consciousness.” Yet, concussion was not defined in the article nor was any data presented to justify the advice.

In 1960, the NCAA withdrew its support from the national collegiate boxing tournament after the death of a University of Wisconsin boxer, effectively ending the activity as an intercollegiate sport. Still, the concern was over an immediate issue, sudden death, rather than a long-term degenerative condition.

The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research was established at the University of North Carolina in 1965. Funded by grants from the NCAA, AFCA, and the National Federation of State High School Associations, the center still catalogs and studies trends in severe head and spinal cord injuries — not concussion or sub-concussive head trauma.

In 1982, the NCAA started its Injury Surveillance System, which has been in continuous operation since and is the largest collegiate athletic injury database in the world, issuing regular reports.

It was not until that same year that researchers from the University of Virginia first published data from a small pilot study of collegiate football players that found concussion caused long-term pathological damage. Yet, “long-term” meant a year — not decades — later. The study would go on the remainder of the decade at 10 colleges, with periodic updates published. The findings would lead to the development of the computerized neuropsychological testing tools used commonly today for baseline and post-concussion testing.

Gee played at USC from 1989 until 1992 and his playing career ended after a failed tryout with the Raiders.

It wasn’t until 2002 that Dr. Bennet Omalu (played by Will Smith in the 2015 movie "Concussion") identified CTE in NFL football players in a study published in the journal Neurosurgery.

A year later, the University of North Carolina’s Center for the Study of Retired Athletes published a study showing a link between multiple concussions and depression in NFL retirees.

That same year, though, the NFL’s Mild Traumatic Brain Injury committee published a study, also in Neurosurgery and since debunked, purporting to show that NFL football players suffered no long-term negative effects from concussion. They continued publishing similar studies up through 2004.

It was not until 2008, fully 16 years after Gee’s career ended, that the NFL published data of its own that belied the previous work of its mTBI committee.

We all know now the long-term dangers to the brain from playing collision sports beyond the high school level. Consequently, multiple rule changes have been implemented at multiple levels of football, hockey, and soccer to limit head contact. However, during the time Gee played, such knowledge did not exist and the NCAA should not be blamed for not having a crystal ball.