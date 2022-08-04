JOHN DOHERTY: New analysis reports 'definitive cause' for CTE

On July 26, I received an email from Chris Nowinski, PhD, of the Concussion Legacy Foundation that announced: “Today we published one of the most important articles in CLF’s 15-year history … ‘Applying the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causation to Repetitive Head Impacts and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy,’ published in Frontiers in Neurology … the definitive paper reviewing whether the full scientific community should move from calling the statistical relationship between repetitive head impacts (RHI) and CTE an ‘association’ to ‘causation.’”

In the wake of the communication, I expected a storm of reaction from the national media. And while The Athletic provided a pair of stories and ESPN another, I am still largely waiting. As of Monday, nary a word from CLF’s hometown newspaper, the Boston Globe, and silence as well from the New York Times, which has been out front on the coverage of CTE for over a decade.

Why the paucity of attention?

Perhaps because the article is not so much a study as it is a literature review. No new ground was broken. Instead, Nowinski and his co-authors cobbled together data from their own previous work, and that of others. They examined the information in its totality, and came to a new conclusion.

That is not so new. As the review itself acknowledged, a 2019 fact sheet from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reads: “Most research suggests that CTE is caused in part by exposure to repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, and repeated hits to the head, called subconcussive head impacts.”

Nowinski’s worry, according to his email, is that “most of the sports industry is still denying the link, including FIFA, World Rugby, IOC, NHL, CFL, NCAA, AFL, NFL, and New Zealand Rugby.”

However, that is not entirely accurate, either. In 2016, during a roundtable discussion on concussions organized by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy & Commerce, Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), asked, “Do you think there is a link between football and degenerative brain disorders like CTE?”

NFL senior vice president for health and safety Jeff Miller replied, “The answer to that question is certainly, yes.”

For the next 24 hours, interested parties wondered if Miller was speaking for himself or the league — and if he would keep his job. The next day, though, the league issued a statement which read, “The comments made by Jeff Miller yesterday accurately reflect the view of the NFL.” In 2020, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy.

A CLF press release, attached to the email, did set the record straight regarding the NFL.

The reticence of other sports organizing bodies is, to say the least, puzzling.

Perhaps they will be swayed by the Bradford Hill criteria that were originally put forth by Sir Austin Bradford Hill in 1965, relative to cigarette smoking and lung cancer. To come to his conclusions, Bradford Hill examined nine factors, including strength of association and consistency.

Today, nobody disputes that cigarette smoking causes lung cancer, despite the fact that there are other causes and there are many smokers who never get lung cancer.

While acknowledging that many contact sport athletes do not get CTE, the experts who penned this Frontiers in Neurology piece claimed they could find no cause for CTE other than dose-related repetitive head contact.

They may not have received much attention in the media yet, but I suspect their findings will gain traction in the medical and legal communities, which will eventually affect parents of athletes who are still minors. Collegiate and professional sports leagues have taken some steps to make their games safer. Yet, if they do not continue to make modifications that take head contact out at all levels of collision sports, they will be in jeopardy of completely alienating the source of their talent pipeline.

The Concussion in Sports Group (CISG), whose advice had dominated concussion policy at all levels for the last two decades, has been silent since 2017 because of COVID and a recent academic scandal, which compelled the group’s chairman to resign in March. In their last document, the physicians and neuropsychologists who make up the international group claimed, “A cause-and-effect relationship has not yet been demonstrated between CTE and sports related concussion or exposure to contact sports. As such, the notion that repeated concussion or subconcussive impacts cause CTE remains unknown.”

Nowinski’s colleagues are from Boston University, the University of California San Francisco, Harvard, the University of Michigan, and prestigious institutions in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. CISG is scheduled to re-convene in October of this year under new leadership. Regardless of what that group decides at that time, I doubt their pronouncement will be able to drown out CLF’s.

Dr. Michael Owens, the medical director of the Community Concussion Clinic in Schererville, agreed.

“It is compelling,” he said of the article in Frontiers in Neurology. “I will incorporate it in how I advise patients, that repeated head impacts do cause CTE.”

Attorney David Westland of Westland & Bennett in Hammond also concurred.

“The more people who are able to draw this link between repeated head impacts and CTE, the more foreseeable it is,” he said. “For liability to attach, you have to have a foreseeable harm. As more and more evidence evolves, I think the foreseeability of harm has become greater and greater. That puts a burden on those that allow and facilitate those types of activities.”

The English Football Association is apparently cognizant of that burden. A week before Nowinski and company published, England’s soccer organizing body announced it would trial a complete ban of intentional heading of the ball during under-12s matches for the 2022-23 season. If satisfied with the outcome, the English FA will make the ban permanent with the 2023-24 season.