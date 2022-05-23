JOHN DOHERTY: New data prompts update of COVID return-to-play guidelines

As the school year winds to a close and COVID numbers creep up, administrators of local sports programs are able to catch their collective breath and look to the fall, when sports will remain — mostly — outside, where COVID is unlikely to spread.

However, when winter sports return in the late fall and we are compelled by climate to gather inside, will another expected surge limit crowds and sideline players?

In the first year of the pandemic, fear of cardiac complications was benching infected players for weeks at a time due to an extensive course of testing. Furthermore, expert consensus recommended another two weeks of gradually returning to play after satisfactory test results. This was driven by early studies of all victims — mostly middle-aged and older — who were experienced heart-related issues during infection, and its immediate aftermath, in up to 50% of cases.

A more recent study by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, published in the February issue of “nature medicine,” found that, over the course of a year after recovery from COVID-19, those classified with severe disease had a 63% higher rate of heart-related illness, including stroke. For those whose COVID illness was mild, there was still a 39% increased risk of the same.

Now in our third year of the pandemic, though, millions of young athletes have contracted COVID-19 and enough data has been generated for heart specialists to refine once more the advice last issued in the fall of 2021.

Back then, the September/October issue of Sports Health offered formal guidelines not only for collegians but for athletes — and students participating in physical education class — all the way down to age 4.

Last week, the May/June issue of the same journal issued updated advice for high school athletes from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. The two groups are basing their protocol on studies of professional and collegiate athletes that have demonstrated a post-COVID incidence of cardiac issues of only 0.6-2.3%. Additionally, according to the Sports Health article, no “adverse cardiac events” have been reported among the cited studies.

Consequently, high schoolers who have tested positive but had no symptoms or only mild illness (common cold-type complaints, gastrointestinal upset, and/or loss of taste/smell, but no fever) no longer require cardiac testing or even formal medical evaluation. They should not exercise for three days following the start of symptoms or a positive test. However, they may resume exercise thereafter and progress as tolerated, returning to play as soon as they feel well enough to practice fully.

Forcing the asymptomatic athlete to go through a prolonged return-to-play progression, the experts believe, will actually lead to unnecessary deconditioning.

Still, coaching and athletic training staff members should monitor for — and athletes should report — the following symptoms: chest pain, unusual difficulty breathing, palpitations, unexplained exercise intolerance and near or total loss of consciousness.

Those who do become symptomatic with exercise should then be managed as if they had severe illness from the infection. Read on.

Athletes with moderate symptoms (fever greater than 100.4*F, chills, other flu-like complaints for two days or longer, and/or chest pain, difficulty breathing and/or palpitations) should see their pediatrician or family practice physician before resuming exercise. The provider should prohibit exercise for at least five days from the beginning of symptoms and consider cardiac testing. Once exercise is allowed, progression should be gradual and closely monitored.

If the athlete’s illness was so severe that he or she required hospitalization, “including those diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory disease in children” (MISC), then evaluation by a pediatric cardiologist is required. The specialist is likely to order an EKG, echocardiogram, lab tests for troponin levels — which is a marker for heart damage, and even a stress test and/or cardiac MRI. As in cases with moderate symptoms, the progression should be gradual and closely monitored.

Nonetheless, even after severe cases, the athlete need not be held back once exercise resumes and allowed to progress as tolerated, possibly in days rather than weeks, in hopes of minimizing the effects of deconditioning.

A detrained athlete will not perform as well and is likely to then suffer an orthopedic injury.

The task force that put together these guidelines was led by Dr. Jonathan Drezner, the director of the University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, whom I have interviewed previously. In closing, he and his colleagues offered some words of caution for doctors and administrators alike.

Physicians performing preseason physicals should ask athletes if they have had COVID-19 in the last year and what symptoms they had with it — and since, especially chest pain with exercise.

Athletic directors should be sure, now more than ever, that they have a well-rehearsed emergency action plan (EAP) in place for every sport and an easily accessed automated external defibrillator (AED) at every venue.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

