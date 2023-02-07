A week ago, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills hosted another session of “NFL Presents,” a periodic webinar series that offers updates to members of the media and interested sports medics regarding the League’s efforts to make the game safer at all levels.

This most recent presentation, in the wake of the successful resuscitation of Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin, focused on the necessity of being prepared for life-threatening emergencies – as rare as they may be on an NFL field. More on that a week from now.

Left undiscussed during the figurative victory lap was what NFL medics encounter far more and all too often in games and practices, concussion.

The NFL waited until Friday to release the bad news regarding that condition. In all, regular season concussions were up 18% from the previous year, going from 126 to 149. That was 14% higher than the 2018-20 three-season average.

What happened to all the supposed progress that had been made in 2021, thanks to supposedly better helmets, better reporting, better tackling techniques, and better rules?

Shortly after the regular season had started, the League was also trumpeting how its mandate for linemen and linebackers to wear the Guardian Cap, an external padded helmet add-on, in pre-season practices had reduced concussions among those players by more than 50%.

However, a small sample of players over a short period of time – only up until the second pre-season game – does not a study make. Over the course of the entire season, including pre-season games and practices, the number of concussions increased by 14%, going from 187 to 213. And that is just the reported number. No telling for sure exactly how many went unreported – but we have an idea.

Tua Tagovailoa did his best to hide two of his three. The first, suffered against Buffalo on Sept. 25, somehow turned into a low back sprain. That fiasco resulted in an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant being fired by the NFLPA. Furthermore, Tagavailoa being allowed to play just four days later left him vulnerable to exactly what happened against the Bengals that night: a concussion that could not be denied, complete with loss of consciousness and spastic posturing of his hands and fingers.

Still, lesson not learned, Tagavailoa played through concussion number three against the Packers on Christmas Day, not fessing up until confronted the next day by suspicious coaches.

I could act like the NFL and infer from that small sample that as many as two-thirds of its concussions go undetected. Better, perhaps, to rely on a larger pool.

The best we have is a survey of 454 CFL players taken during the 2016 pre-season that asked about concussions suffered in the 2015 season. The results were published in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine in 2018, revealing that 106 of those CLFers suffered a concussion but only 19 reported the injury to team medics. That is fewer than one in five.

A similar study published in the same journal in 2000 produced nearly identical results.

If those numbers are accurate – and I have no reason to doubt them, then nearly one quarter of CFL players in a given season suffer at least one concussion.

With 90 players at the start of a season and 70 – when you count practice squad players – on a regular season roster, the NFL census totals somewhere between 2,240 and 2,880. The difference in talent between the NFL and CFL is only a matter of degree. If anything, the slightly better talent and speed add up to harder hits. Those minimal differences aside, a quarter of the NFL population would translate to between 560 and 720 concussions in a season.

Why are pro players so quiet when it comes to concussion? A study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic and published in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine in November of 2017 gets right to the point. That data revealed a concussion would cost an NFL player between $300,000 and $1,300,000 in annual income on his next contract. Furthermore, only 30% of concussed players in a particular season were likely to be in the League three years later, while 54% of the un-concussed continued playing.

In short, if Dr. Sills thinks the NFL’s concussion efforts are capturing the vast majority of these mishaps and reducing their incidence, he is fooling himself. The annual fluctuations in the currently reported numbers are relatively meaningless. The pre-season Guardian Cap requirement was window dressing.

In justifying their use, Sills exaggerated data from a study that actually should have given him pause.

If he were willing to answer my questions – an NFL Communications office representative says he is not -- there are a number I would ask.

If the devices are so wonderful, why are they not required of all players in practices and games all season? Does their added weight and circumference actually create a larger “sweet spot” for concussions and catastrophic neck injuries? The study he cited actually suggests precisely those risks. The chance of concussion decreased on many hits but increased on others – depending on direction and helmet location -- while the overarching risk to the cervical spine rose slightly.

Why is the average return-to-play time from an NFL concussion only nine days, when long-established data shows that 90% of second concussions in the same season occur within 10 days of the first?

Will the League at least act on one component of the released data that shows one-fifth of ACL tears and reported concussions occur on punt plays? The rare returns for a touchdown are exciting but every return is a semi-choreographed train wreck.

There are so many more to pose, which I will list if they are ever answered. However, for now, when the phone is not ringing, I know it is Dr. Sills.

