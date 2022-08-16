JOHN DOHERTY: NFL still unable to head off trouble

When the NFL reached a settlement worth $765 million — to be paid out over the course of 20 years — with the NFL Players Association regarding head trauma and its effects in August 2013, the League thought it had put the controversy to rest.

However, United States District Court Judge Anita Brody had reservations. Fearful that the funding would be insufficient, she sent both sides back to the bargaining table.

Not until April 2015 was she satisfied. Then, she consented to a deal that would be paid out over the course of 65 years and without a cap. Legal and financial experts, at the time, estimated that the NFL would be on the hook for $1 billion.

Since then, though, the League has already agreed to claims totaling $997 million, despite numerous rejections of others.

One trick — there is no other way to describe it — to which the NFL resorted to keep costs down was to rely upon race-based scoring of neuropsychological tests.

In short, lower scores were assumed to be normal among African-Americans. The effort was a despicable dodge, made even worse by the complicity — or ignorance — during the process among lawyers who were supposed to be representing the players.

By June of last year, the surrounding negative publicity had reached the point where change was promised. In October, both sides agreed to end the practice. As a result on Thursday, a filing in Brody’s court revealed that 307 players — whose claims were initially denied — will now receive payments or NFL-funded medical care.

The compensation fund pays out based upon years of experience, age at the time of diagnosis and severity of diagnosis. For instance, a former player younger than age 45, with at least five years of experience, and a diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease), will collect $5 million.

At the bottom of the monetary award scale is the diagnosis of early dementia. Assuming the same age and level of experience, a player so diagnosed will receive $1.5 million.

Out of the above-listed 307, 61 now qualify under the latter diagnosis, which will send the total payment soaring well over the $1 billion mark. Judge Brody was right.

Furthermore, if and when their conditions evolve, all 307 will be eligible for even higher compensation over the next five-plus decades. Meanwhile, according to the Washington Post, another 2,400-plus players, whose claims were rejected due the race-norming practice, are now eligible to refile.

All of this is relatively good news for former NFL players — if they retired by July 7, 2014.

Those whose careers have ended since are not included in the settlement.

In hopes of mitigating the effects of future civil actions, the League has sought to remove the head from the game as much as possible with multiple rule changes that have increased in-game penalties and decreased the amount of contact allowed during practices.

Its latest effort is to mandate the use of the Guardian Cap, a padded device worn outside the helmet, by linemen and linebackers during practices up to the second game of the preseason.

To promote the new requirement, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills hosted a teleconference to which I was invited on Wednesday night. After listening in — and being promised an opportunity to ask questions at a later date — I was no more convinced of their benefit as I was when I wrote about helmet add-ons in June.

Apparently, neither are Notre Dame’s football players. Offered the choice to wear them or not at the start of training camp, according to published reports, some players have complained of feeling overheated when wearing the devices.

A lengthy video of an offensive line drill, made available online last week, did not show a single player wearing one.

Still, I had to feel bad for Sills and his panel members when they made their presentation last week. You cannot fault them for trying. Yet, despite their best efforts, the NFL’s leadership team remains under constant assault on multiple fronts over the head-trauma issue.

While the week ended with the news regarding race-norming, it started with The New York Times devoting nearly half of its Monday sports section to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) among members of the 1965 Alabama football team.

Nonetheless, a closer reading of the story revealed all five former members of that Crimson Tide squad, who have been diagnosed post-mortem or are suspected of having the dreaded neurodegenerative disease, went on to play in the NFL.

As researchers at Boston University have pointed out again and again, risk of CTE is strictly dose-related, with years of playing a collision sport (football, hockey, rugby, soccer, wrestling, etc.) being the greatest risk factor and number of concussions not documented to be a risk factor at all.

In a recent literature review covered in this space earlier this month, the BU group and co-authors from other prestigious universities worldwide concluded that CTE was “caused” by repetitive head impacts and not just “associated" with them.

Notwithstanding the lengthy case they made, there was one statistic that stood out for me. Citing a study published in 2020 in the Annals of Neurology, they reported that CTE was 10.2 times more likely among American football players who played 14.5-plus years than those who played less than 4.5 years.

For someone starting the game in high school, getting to 14.5 years means having played professionally.