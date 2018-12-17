The time you won your town the race, we chaired you through the market-place; Man and boy stood cheering by, and home we brought you shoulder-high.
Today, the road all runners come, shoulder-high we bring you home, and set you at your threshold down, townsman of a stiller town.
Smart lad, to slip betimes away from fields where glory does not stay.
(Opening of "To An Athlete Dying Young," AE Housman 1859-1936)
If Housman is to be believed, a young champion is better off dying before his skills slowly erode with age.
In this year of too many athletes dying young, I doubt the families of those who have passed would take much comfort from Housman’s words nor would they agree with his sentiment.
The first high-profile sports-related death of the year occurred in late March, two days after Chicago native Zeke Upshaw, 26, initially collapsed during an NBA G League game in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A week later, I commented in this space on the lack of urgency evident among medical personnel present courtside.
In the weeks following the tragedy, I would learn that the sideline medics had concluded that Upshaw’s collapse was triggered by a head injury and never considered the possibility of a cardiac event.
Upshaw’s mother filed suit on May 30 against multiple parties, claiming the Grand Rapids Drive, Upshaw’s team, and the NBA should have been better prepared for the incident.
Ironically, that same day, University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair was fighting for his life a day after being afflicted with heat stroke. He would lose that battle on June 13.
ESPN published its investigative report on Aug. 11 of the death and “toxic culture” in which it occurred.
Suddenly head coach DJ Durkin, a strength coach, and two athletic trainers found themselves on administrative leave. Ultimately, all four would lose their jobs, but not before two separate investigations commissioned by the university were completed. One would find that the athletic trainers did not diagnose McNair’s condition in a timely manner and therefore failed to treat it properly. The other acknowledged problems with the culture of the football program but that it was not “toxic.”
ESPN’s report prompted self-reflection among numerous football programs nationwide. A few days sooner, Aug. 3, another football-related death occurred.
Garden City Community College in Kansas held its first practice that evening. Some 20 minutes after the practice concluded, a Garden City athletic trainer found Braeden Bradforth, 19, unconscious outside his dormitory room.
Barely an hour later, he would be pronounced dead at a nearby hospital emergency room. Published reports in the following days blamed the death on a “blood clot.”
The results of an autopsy commissioned by Bradforth’s family were released 13 days ago. The verdict? Exertional heat stroke.
Jeff Sims is no longer the head coach at Garden City but not because of any issues surrounding Bradforth’s death. He would lead Garden City to the NJCAA national championship on Nov. 29, his team losing by one point. The NJCAA coach of the year in 2016, Sims was named the head coach at NCAA Division II Missouri Southern State University earlier in November.
He started there four days before the release of the autopsy and, for now, the NCAA Division II school is sticking by its new coach.
Legal action threatened by Bradforth’s family could alter that commitment.
As 2019 approaches, administrators, athletic trainers, coaches, and team physicians should make a commitment to follow the simple steps that might have absent in Upshaw’s and McNair’s cases.
When an athlete collapses, check his or her pulse, no matter the apparent cause. If an AED is available — one was brought immediately to Upshaw’s side — attach it. When an athlete starts vomiting in the heat and/or displays altered consciousness, suspect heat stroke. The athlete’s temperature should be checked rectally and a cold water tub should be available for immediate immersion.
The save rate for an AED employed within one minute of sudden cardiac arrest is 90 percent, for cold-water immersion in cases of heat stroke, 100 percent. With numbers like those, stricken young athletes are likely to still grow old.