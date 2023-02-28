When last we checked in on Lonzo Ball of the Bulls, late last summer, I cautioned a difficult road lay ahead. However, that was not the first time I issued such a warning. Three times last year, at least a portion of this space was devoted to Balls’ balky left knee.

The trouble was with neither the injury he suffered in January of last year nor the subsequent meniscal repair it necessitated. Instead, the issue seems to stem from the team’s timeline for returning from the surgery which took place later that month.

Meniscal repairs, according to multiple studies, necessitate a 4-6 month window of recovery. That meant returning no earlier than the end of May 2022, which would have required the Bulls to make a deep playoff run without Ball. Not a likely scenario. Consequently, the team fabricated a 6-8 week schedule, pedaling to the media that the shooting guard would be back by April, just in time for the start of the playoffs.

It never happened.

And hasn’t happened since.

Last week, the Bulls announced that, for the second year in a row, Ball is being shut down for the remainder of the season – without having played at all this time around.

After being unable to return at the end of the 2021-22 season, Ball did not improve over the summer. The difficult road, of which I warned on September 12, included a detour back to the operating room on September 28 for an “arthroscopic debridement.”

Those helping Ball make his medical decisions might have profited from consulting with a trio of orthopedic surgeons from Houston Methodist Hospital, who sent a letter to the editors of the medical journal Sports Health that was published last week. In it they wrote, “Patients with degenerative meniscal tears and significant arthritis often present with knee pain, but may not be interested in a knee (replacement). Some of these patients will request a knee arthroscopy in the form of a ‘clean-up.’ Although partial meniscectomy in these patients may provide temporary pain relief, it provides no long-term benefit and is associated with worsening joint space narrowing postoperatively.”

It is unclear whether or not Ball’s left knee has “significant arthritis” at this point. He is far too young for a joint replacement that would be career-ending.

However, his history of multiple left knee surgeries – he had a meniscal repair while with the Lakers in 2018 – is no cause for optimism. Neither is a study published in the Journal of Knee Surgery in January of 2008. The investigation involved 14 Bulls players having an MRI done to both knees in the summer of 2005. Only three of the 28 MRIs were read as normal. Fully half of the knees had “degenerative” changes. Even more had meniscus abnormalities.

Apparently, Ball’s recovery has also been complicated by a bone bruise suffered at the same time as last season’s meniscal injury. According to a 2007 Dutch study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, bone bruises in the knee take an average of 42 weeks to heal completely.

Consequently, given all the medical literature that advised otherwise, one must question the wisdom of the Bulls and Ball being in such a rush a year ago.

Ball is not alone when it comes to professional athletes with poorly understood knee woes. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a grade 2 sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee during a 10-9 Baltimore victory over Denver.

Echoing the Bulls, the Ravens – and the media – embraced an unrealistic 4-6 week timeline for recovery, perhaps even sooner. When Jackson did not answer the bell for Baltimore’s wild-card playoff game against Cincinnati, the media – and some members of the Ravens organization – questioned the severity of his injury and whether or not his contract status entered into his decision not to play.

What they failed to understand was just how serious Jackson’s knee injury was.

According to a literature review published in 2018 in Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine, the victim of a PCL injury like Jackson’s should not even begin running until 12 weeks later. Return to play should not be considered until 16 weeks after the injury.

Twice as thick and strong as the anterior cruciate ligament, the PCL isn't injured nearly as often and doesn't necessarily require surgical repair after being stretched. Almost always, the ACL does.

The PCL sits behind the ACL and together they form an X in the middle of the joint, preventing the shin bone (tibia) from shifting forward or back and out from under the thigh bone (femur). They also limit rotation of the tibia beneath the femur.

“Good subjective outcomes and a high rate of return to sport have been reported after non-operative treatment of isolated PCL injuries,’’ read the review.

However, clinical practice guidelines for knee injuries published in the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy in 2010 offer some perspective on what “good subjective outcomes” means. According to the JOSPT piece, only 50 percent of those with PCL injuries return to sport at their previous level, 33 percent at a lower level, and 17 percent not at all. Another study cited in the JOSPT article suggested a 90 percent rate of permanent residual pain with the injury.

Thus, we now see the reluctance of the Ravens to sign Jackson to a lengthy, guaranteed contract. Likely to need a brace on the knee, he will no longer be the threat to run that was so much a part of his previous success.

The team has until March 7 to apply the franchise tag to the signal caller and to retain his services for the 2023 season. An exclusive franchise tag would cost the Ravens $45M for the one year while a non-exclusive label would run “only” $32.4M, at the risk of another team grabbing him in return for two first round picks.

Neither option is what Jackson envisaged a year ago, seeing himself landing an even better deal than the five-year, $230M -- all guaranteed – given DeShaun Watson by the Browns last year.

Considering the current state of his left knee, though, both Jackson and the Ravens should be patient with each other and see how he is able to perform next season, before they commit to something long-term.

