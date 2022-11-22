JOHN DOHERTY: Progress uneven in reducing sports-related head trauma and its effects

Random observations while hoping FIFA does a better job this year in handling suspected concussions than it has in past World Cups ...

• A faint hope indeed. In a Wednesday Yahoo! Sports story, Chris Nowinski of the Boston University-affiliated Concussion Legacy Foundation called FIFA’s concussion protocol, “Stone Age.” His objections are related to its implementation being left entirely to team physicians with no FIFA or independent oversight. Furthermore, a player removed for a substitute may not re-enter a match, even if the removal is to allow for evaluation of an injury. Instead, if that player has any hope of return, his team must play a man down. A proper evaluation for concussion should take at least 10 minutes before a return to play is allowed.

“No doctor would willingly disadvantage his or her team by forcing them to play 10-v-11 for 10 full minutes,” wrote Yahoo! Sports’ Henry Bushnell. Play may be stopped for three minutes to allow for an on-field evaluation but no more than that.

• The NFL’s efforts have been far better than FIFA’s with a genuine effort to follow the science along with strict oversight of teams. The league’s protocol is managed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA. Protocol violations result in teams being fined. Earlier this year, the NFLPA fired an independent consultant over his handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL objected but had no choice but to go along.

Despite being more advanced than FIFA, the NFL does not seem to be having much luck this season in reducing concussion incidence. Going into the weekend, at least 18 NFL players could be found on team injury reports with concussions. That did not include Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was cleared on Friday — only to leave Sunday’s game against the Saints in the 3rd quarter, never to return, with another suspected concussion.

While the Browns are headed to Detroit — instead of Buffalo — to play the Bills, they will be without cornerback Greg Newsome II, who suffered a concussion during practice on Friday. Surprising, given how much the NFL limits contact — no more than once a week and only 14 times during the season — once the pre-season is over.

• At the high school level in Michigan, a steady reduction in the amount of allowed contact during football practices is paying dividends. A study published in the August issue of the Journal of Athletic Training explains. In 2015, the MHSAA started a comprehensive concussion surveillance system. A year later, the organization mandated that teams could have no more than two full-contact practices per week and recommended that full-contact occur for no more than 90 minutes a week. In 2017, the 90-minute limit became mandatory. The rule remained the same in 2018 but in 2019, full contact could not exceed 30 minutes in a week of practice, once games commenced. The results have been striking. While participation in the sport dropped 15.2% in Michigan over the course of the five seasons studied, the concussion rate dropped far more dramatically from one year to the next. By 2019, there were 28.5% fewer concussions than in 2015.

In Indiana and Illinois, 90 minutes of full contact are still allowed during practice each week.

• Once a concussion occurs, recovering and returning to sport safely are the goals. A literature review published earlier this year in the British Journal of Sports Medicine investigated the effect of physical interventions on speed of recovery. Sub-threshold aerobic exercise has gained popularity among sports medics looking to hasten a return to play. Such a program involves jogging on a treadmill or riding a stationary bike at a rate that does not cause an increase in concussion symptoms. The victim is then expected to gradually increase exercise intensity over a number of days. However, the BJSM article concluded that while such a program had a “small to moderate effect in improving symptom scores,” there was no decrease in the number of days to recovery.

On the other hand, the review did find that cervical (neck), vestibular (balance), and/or oculomotor (vision) therapies sped up recovery for those with post-concussion symptoms that exceeded two weeks. In comparison to those who did nothing, athletes who completed an individualized course of care with some combination of such treatments were three times more likely to return to sport within eight weeks of being injured.

• Recovery from concussion typically takes 2-4 weeks, often somewhat longer in youth and teenage athletes. The ultimate fear, though, for those who have played collision sports is developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the years following retirement from sport. Those who complete their collision sport career in high school are at little to no such risk. Unfortunately, those who continue playing in college and eventually at the professional level do face such a danger, that rises with each year played.

Yet, diagnosis of the dreaded degenerative neurological disease is only possible post-mortem. A host of progressively worsening symptoms (memory loss, mood swings, depression, and anxiety) may make the victim and his or her family suspicious, but proof has been elusive until an autopsy has been performed.

A story written by Ken Belson and published Thursday in The New York Times indicates a test for the living is getting closer. Belson reports PET scans (positron emission tomography) as well as biomarkers found in the blood show promise. A PET scan is a CT scan that involves injecting a radioactive marker in the blood to help create images of how a body part is functioning. Researchers, according to Belson, are now confident they will have a test for widespread use in 2-5 years.

Once a test is able to identify CTE in the living, ideally even before a victim is symptomatic, then work on a cure can commence.