JOHN DOHERTY: Proposed emergency-action-plan law will work – if followed

I have told this story before but considering recent events, it bears repeating.

A little over two decades ago – while still the athletic trainer at Munster High School, I proposed purchasing an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the athletic department there.

At the time, I assumed my request would be a mere formality. Instead, I faced a fair deal of skepticism. There were worries about liability exposure, training requirements, and expense. Besides, Munster police had the units in their vehicles and were rarely more than a minute or two away and Community Hospital was right next door.

There was an administrator in the district, though, who understood that — when it comes to surviving sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) — seconds count. Then-superintendent Bill Pfister knew that for every minute that passes without defibrillation, the odds of successful resuscitation drop by 10%. So, he approved the buy. Still, he called me to his office before the order was placed for a brief and very one-sided chat. “If it is ever needed,” he warned me, “it better be used.”

I am sure I looked at him as if he were crazy, even while I was nodding in response. Back then, I simply could not imagine an AED sitting idle when needed and available.

How naïve I was.

In the years since, one tragedy after another has occurred across the nation, while a nearby AED has gone un-retrieved. Two such cases have been in the news of late because of litigation and settlements reached.

On Dec. 8, the Seattle Times reported the Federal Way, Washington, school district had reached a $5 million settlement with the family of a 16-year-old football player who collapsed during a July 2018 conditioning session. Not recognizing the symptoms of SCA and thinking the athlete was suffering a seizure instead, three coaches supervising the workout had another player pour water on the stricken athlete’s head while they waited for EMS.

A defibrillator was in a nearby office just seconds away, but there it remained. By the time paramedics arrived 10 minutes later, the young man could not be saved.

Earlier this month, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, the parents of an Erlanger, Kentucky (suburban Cincinnati), 16-year-old soccer player reached a settlement with his Catholic high school, the Diocese of Covington, and the hospital providing athletic training services at the high school.

Kentucky schools had suspended athletic activities in March of 2020. Sports were not allowed to re-start until June 20 that year. During a workout that same day, Matthew Mangine, Jr. collapsed after the last sprint of the session at St. Henry District High School.

When Mangine went down, the school’s athletic trainer had an AED but was at a girls’ soccer conditioning session on the opposite side of campus. Meanwhile, the boys’ soccer coach did not have a key to access a nearby AED. Paramedics did not arrive until more than 10 minutes after the collapse, too late for successful resuscitation.

In a cruel bit of irony, Mangine was the grandson of Bob Mangine, a physical therapist and athletic trainer, who is the senior associate athletic director for sports medicine at the University of Cincinnati.

No doubt, the senior Mangine has emergency action plans in place – and rehearsed – for all of the Bearcats sports venues to prevent precisely what happened to his grandson.

State Senator Linda Rogers (R-Granger) would like to be sure of the same at schools across Indiana. Consequently, she has introduced Senate Bill 369.

The legislation would require “school coaches, assistant coaches, marching band leaders, and extracurricular activity leaders to ensure that an operational AED is present at each athletic activity for which the individual is providing coaching or leadership. Requires the AED to be: (1) located on the premises where the athletic activity occurs; (2) accessible within three minutes; and (3) present for the duration of the athletic activity. Allows two or more athletic activities to share an AED if certain conditions are met. Requires school coaches, assistant coaches, marching band leaders, and extracurricular activity leaders to, at each athletic activity, inform all individuals who are overseeing or supervising the activity of the location of the AED. Requires each school corporation, charter school, and state accredited nonpublic school to: (1) ensure that each required AED is properly maintained; (2) develop a venue specific emergency action plan for sudden cardiac arrest; (3) post the plan in a conspicuous place at an activity venue; and (4) share the plan with the school board, school coaches, assistant coaches, marching band leaders, extracurricular activity leaders, and applicable students.”

Rogers actually introduced an identical bill a year ago and it passed in her chamber unanimously. However, once sent to the Indiana House, the Education Committee ran out of time to consider it before the legislative session adjourned for the year.

This year, Rogers has arranged for the bill to be assigned to the Family, Children, and Human Affairs Committee, once it reaches the House.

She was originally inspired to act after taking a first aid/CPR/AED course at the State House. “Shortly afterwards,” she said, “The South Bend Tribune ran a story on a number of (high school athletes) who had passed away playing sports.”

In the wake of Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin being saved on the field by a defibrillator, Rogers’ aims are to the point. “We need to assure an AED is onsite and, just as importantly, a plan of action is in place,” she said.

To those who might be focused on budgetary concerns, she said: “To me, an AED is not that expensive anymore and many schools already have them.”

Available through grants and selling for less than $1,500, the $5 million saved by avoiding just one legal settlement would pay for over 3,000 of the devices, more than enough to sufficiently supply the IHSAA’s 421 member schools – and their affiliated junior highs and middle schools.