JOHN DOHERTY: Rare talent tripped up by common injuries

While Joe Maddon deserves a large share of the credit — along with executive Theo Epstein — for molding the 2016 Cubs, I will always maintain that, after getting there, they won the World Series in spite of Maddon more than because of him.

Then, once reaching the promised land, he was unable to establish the modern-day dynasty Cubs fans had envisaged.

Perhaps Maddon’s eccentricities and tendency to overmanage were better-suited to the annual collection of cast-offs he somehow coaxed to the play-offs — and one World Series appearance — during four of his nine years in Tampa Bay.

Despite his five winning seasons that followed at Wrigley Field, Maddon and Cubs management parted ways after the 2019 season.

Not surprisingly, with a career winning percentage of .540 at the time, Maddon did not stay unemployed for long. As the 2020 season opened, Maddon was back home, so to speak, with the Angels. He had spent 31 seasons with the Halos as minor-league player, scout, and minor-league manager and roving instructor before joining the parent club’s coaching staff.

Returning to Anaheim meant having on the three-time Manager of the Year’s roster the game’s greatest star, three-time MVP Mike Trout. Better yet, two-way standout Shohei Ohtani, is arguably MLB’s second best talent. Given the team’s name, and so many individual accomplishments, it seemed like a match made in heaven.

However Maddon learned the hard way that you can’t go home again. After opening this season 24-13, the Angels’ season went sideways, with a 13-game skid that got Maddon fired.

In his three seasons back with Los Angeles, Maddon never topped .500. What went wrong?

COVID-19 shortened 2020 to 60 games and, like many teams otherwise expected to do well, the Angels did not have enough time to get untracked.

The following year, it was the injury bug biting Trout, right in the right calf. Injured on May 17 running the bases, he never returned. Angel fans were left to wonder about the kind of season he would have put together because, at the time he exited, his OPS was a super-human 1.090.

Some in the LA media grumbled that the team — and Trout — were being too cautious as the convalescence lengthened. It seemed to me, though, they simply absorbed the lesson that Kevin Durant and the Warriors had learned the hard way in 2019.

As this year opened, the hits — to the health of Angels players — just kept on coming. On May 26, Ohtani departed a pitching performance with low back woes. Over the next two weeks, he continued as a designated hitter and even made his next scheduled start — during which he was shelled by the Yankees. Meanwhile, Trout was trying to play through a groin strain.

By the time Ohtani beat the Red Sox to end the losing streak on June 9 — and had his first multi-hit game since being injured, Maddon was gone.

The injuries were not.

On July 16, Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list with upper back pain. Soon, the whispers started that his season and maybe even his career were in jeopardy. Two weeks later, nationwide stories reported a “rare back condition” known as costovertebral dysfunction, which would likely affect him for the rest of his playing days.

After Trout returned to the Angels lineup a little over a week ago, I contacted Community Care Network chiropractor Dr. Robert Watson, whose office is in Schererville. Had he ever treated an injury like Trout’s most recent one?

“At least once a week,” he replied. Watson has his suspicions about why the “rare” tag hit the headlines. “It usually doesn’t make it to the specialists,” he said. “Physical therapists and chiropractors see this day in and day out. This isn’t new.”

The relatively common symptoms, he went on to explain, include pain between the shoulder blades with breathing and torso rotation, just off of the spinal column where a rib attaches to the spine. It is very common in baseball players — who rotate so hard when they swing a bat— and wrestlers and football players who often land hard on their sides.

“The treatment is pretty simple,” he said. “I see them for 3-4 visits and then they’re done.”

His treatment course consists of manual joint mobilization techniques and a short duration of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication. Consequently, he was surprised Trout was out so long.

Going forward, for Trout or anyone else, he recommends upper back strengthening exercises to prevent recurrence and the problem becoming chronic.

If that is accomplished, Trout — at only age 30 — should continue on his Hall of Fame track, contributing to success, which somehow eluded Maddon, for the next Angel manager.