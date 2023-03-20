As National Athletic Training Month was getting underway two weeks ago, the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers’ Association was holding its annual symposium in Wheeling, Illinois. The meeting provided continuing education opportunities for sports medicine professionals from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The injuries and illnesses covered went from head to toe. However, one of the more topical presentations — given spring’s start this week and the impending track season — covered running injuries and how best to prevent them. What athletic trainer David Bazett-Jones had to say may surprise some and anger others. Keep in mind, though, his entire talk was based on research.

Bazett-Jones, the program director of the Post-Professional Athletic Training Program at the University of Toledo, surveyed nearly 700 runners regarding their beliefs regarding what caused and prevented injuries. Then, he contrasted those opinions with facts found in a review of multiple studies done by others.

He found that a majority of those polled attributed injuries to a history of previous injury, hard surfaces, high mileage, increasing distance and/or intensity more than 10% per week, and running downhill. Conversely, they thought off days, alternating hard days with easy ones, cross-training, pre-season training, and soft surfaces offered some level of protection.

However, among all those beliefs, only a history of previous injury has been proven scientifically to increase the risk of future injury. Hard and soft surfaces, and the "10% rule" have no effect on injury risk. As for the other training factors, there is only limited or inconsistent evidence that they play a role. (Later in his presentation, he acknowledged a “30% rule” did have scientific basis.)

Bazett-Jones also examined biomechanics. While the runners blamed injuries on heavy foot strike, narrow step width, flat feet, and pronation, published research has only confirmed that narrow step width is an issue. Being flat-footed and/or pronating do not cause running injuries. The jury remains out on landing hard.

Furthermore, there were biomechanical issues that contribute to getting hurt but most runners did not know about them. Longer strides and low cadence do cause harm.

Bazett-Jones’ footwear findings are perhaps the most controversial and are sure to go uncelebrated in running shoe and sporting goods stores. The runners thought shoes should be shed for a new pair after 500 miles and less cushioning caused injury. Meanwhile, they credited comfortable shoes, more cushioning and inserts with providing protection.

The runners were wrong on almost every count. There is limited evidence regarding the efficacy of comfort. All the others? They have no effect on injury risk.

When it came to their musculature, the runners assumed tight muscles made a strain more likely while strong legs, a strong core, dynamic stretching before a run, and static stretching following a run were beneficial.

Once again, the accuracy of the athletes’ assumptions was off. Only improved leg strength had any scientific support and that was limited. The remainder, believe it or not, had no effect. Additionally, when it comes to strengthening the legs, doing so via high repetitions with low weights did not work.

The runners were better informed about nutrition. They accurately identified poor bone health and low energy availability as risk factors. However, the jury remains out on whether or not a low calcium diet is problematic and, somewhat surprisingly, being overweight is not a risk factor at all. Furthermore, being skinny or underweight actually made injury more likely.

What troubled Bazett-Jones was that, while 73% of runners knew that low energy availability was associated with higher injury rates, only 12% of runners tracked their caloric intake.

Runners weren’t alone with their inaccurate assumptions. Citing other research, Bazett-Jones found that medical professionals, coaches and shoe salespeople were often ill-informed. A study of Canadian physiotherapists published in 2020 found they inaccurately assumed that footwear mattered when it came to reducing injury. Even their belief that matching foot type to shoe type has limited support in the literature.

Another study published in 2020 looked at the differences between Swedish physiotherapy students and shoe salespeople. The students were better at giving running advice than the sales reps. Still, too many among both groups blamed injuries on old shoes and hard surfaces.

A 2022 study of Belgian running coaches also identified inaccurate beliefs about what causes injuries and how best to prevent them.

According to Bazett-Jones, all concerned would be better informed if they relied on research published in sports medicine journals, which may be found by searching PubMed.gov (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov).

Specifically, he cited the December 2020 issue of the Journal of Athletic Training, which was entirely dedicated to running injuries. Typically accessible only to members of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, this particular issue is available to all.

Interested coaches, runners, and their parents should go to https://meridian.allenpress.com/jat/issue/55/12.