JOHN DOHERTY: Scholarship funds for athletic trainers, officials deserve support

It is hard to believe that it is four years already.

On the evening of Dec. 5, 2018, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology athletic trainer Joe Willis was called to the basketball floor during a practice to tend to an injured athlete.

Shortly after he arrived, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the Hammond Academy basketball staff and emergency medical personnel, Joe could not be saved.

Back then, I wrote in part, “The last time I spoke with athletic trainer Joe Willis was on Dec. 5, when I called the Concussion Clinic at Community Hospital. Joe had just returned from a medical leave and never sounded happier. In addition to his morning duties there, he had started as the athletic trainer at HAST, just two days before.

“Those who saw the Munster High School and Indiana University alum that day — and the previous two — remarked later how efficient and business-like he had been in organizing the training room. It was particularly notable because HAST had never had an athletic trainer before.”

In the time after his graduation from IU in 2015, when physically able, Willis had previously worked at the Concussion Clinic while also serving as the head athletic trainer at Morton and assisting at Munster.

Mary Spina, an athletic trainer at Munster High School, was a mentor of Joe’s, dating back to his high school days and including time he served as her assistant.

“Joe was the consummate health care provider,” she said. “His love for athletic training and taking care of athletes was evident even when he was spending time recovering in the hospital. He always put the athletes' health and well-being first.”

The training room in the gymnasium at Munster High School is now named in Joe’s honor.

That is the same gymnasium where, 28 years ago, legendary referee Paul Danko collapsed and died while officiating a Basketball O’Rama. He, too, was just returning from a medical leave, at a time when lightning detection systems and The Weather Channel — and similar services — were not yet offering a smartphone app with radar.

Back then, I wrote in part, “The last time I saw Paul Danko, we were at the Munster High School Football O'Rama. Lake Central and Munster were warming up prior to kickoff but with the unwelcome accompaniment of approaching thunder and lightning.

“Concerned for the safety of the athletes — and the gathering crowd, I approached the first white hat I saw. It belonged to Paul, a veteran football and basketball official of 30 years. Before I could finish my hello, he said, ‘I don't think your players should be out here ….’

"(His words) typified the officiating career of Paul Danko: business first, and that business was the safety of the athletes.”

In the weeks following that tragedy, the Paul Danko Scholarship was started for aspiring referees and umpires at what is now Purdue Northwest. Awarded annually to a deserving PNW student by the Lake County Athletic Officials Association, the fund now exceeds $60,000, is permanently endowed, and is projected to provide $2,500 in awards in the next academic year.

Similarly, in the wake of Willis' death, the Joseph L. Willis Athletic Training Memorial Fellowship Scholarship was established at Indiana University for aspiring athletic trainers. The fund recently crossed the $25,000 threshold and, at that point, became permanently endowed. Consequently, IU will begin awarding scholarships in Willis’ honor in 2023.

To donate to the Danko fund, send your check to Purdue Northwest, Institutional Advancement, Operations Center, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, IN 46323. Be sure to enter, “Danko Scholarship,” on the memo. Or go to pnw.edu/giving/danko-scholarship.

To donate to the Willis fund, send your check to the Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206. Be sure to enter, “Joseph L. Willis Athletic Training Memorial Fellowship” on the memo line. Or go to go.iu.edu/3pNL.

While both funds may be permanently endowed, any increase in principal translates into higher earnings and larger scholarship awards. So, in the spirit of the season and to honor the memory of either or both of these men, please be generous.