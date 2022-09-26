JOHN DOHERTY: Sports of all sorts continue to court trouble

With the professional tennis season winding down — marked this year by the retirement of all-time greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer — and the NBA season about to start, there should be enough news about courts to fill a sports section.

However, another kind of court altogether is receiving too much attention in athletics of late. Early last week, ESPN reported that New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had filed suit against a team physician for the San Diego Chargers. The week before, the parents of a Utah boy, seriously injured when he fell out of a top bunk bed at the Little League World Series on Aug. 15, filed suit against Little League Baseball and the bed’s manufacturer.

Taylor’s legal action, seeking at least $5M in damages, had been quietly filed in Los Angeles in May of last year but received no national media attention until both sides recently agreed to postpone the trial, originally scheduled for November, until June.

In 2020, Taylor began the season as San Diego’s starter until a medical incident — which prompted the lawsuit — occurred. As I reported in this space two years ago, “Before the San Diego Chargers ever stepped on the field Sept. 20, the team announced that starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor would not play due to complications from an injection. 'Complications' was an understatement and more than a little misleading. The complication was a punctured lung from a needle that was intended to provide pain-relieving medication to two broken ribs. Injured the week before, at the very start of the game, Taylor played through the discomfort and wasn’t diagnosed until days later.

“In light of how well first-round pick Justin Herbert played in Taylor’s stead, the nature of the attempt to keep Taylor playing looked all the more foolish. Any time a needle is stuck blindly into the rib cage, a punctured lung is a real risk and one not worth taking.”

Herbert never relinquished the starting job in 2020 and actually hasn’t since, becoming one of the League’s elite quarterbacks.

Taylor did not play the remainder of that season. He signed with Houston as a backup in 2021 but — in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s legal issues of his own — Taylor became the starter in Week 1. Still, through the course of the season, he made only five more starts, limited by a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2.

Ironically, just over a week ago on Sept. 15, Herbert suffered a rib injury of his own. Only in the NFL would a coach say, “We got good news,” about a diagnosis of torn cartilage between the ribs. Yet, that is precisely what Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media when discussing Herbert’s status. True, it could have been worse, such as fractured ribs and/or a punctured lung. Nonetheless, such news is never “good.”

Looking after Herbert? The same physician who injected Taylor, Dr. David Gazzaniga.

Will physician and team be tempted to resort again to a pain-killing shot? I would hope not. Torn rib cartilage is often every bit as painful as a fractured rib but an injection is just not worth the potential negative side effects.

A punctured lung is not all that Herbert would risk via the needle. Keep in mind that pain is protective, inspiring movement to get away from its source, such as a sharp object or fire. In sports, however, pain generally inhibits movement that would cause further trauma in the area of a fracture, strain or sprain. Numbing such an injury allows motion that invites further damage. It also invites unwanted guests — with the hole in the skin, caused by the needle, being a conduit for bacterial infection.

In their filing, Taylor’s attorneys claimed that their client was inadequately informed of the nature and risks of the procedure and allege its outcome cost Taylor starting quarterback money in contracts signed since. Gazzaniga’s legal team has countered that fully informed consent was obtained in writing.

At least Taylor experienced no permanent physical damage from the injury.

Not so for Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old suffered a fractured skull and brain injury when he tumbled out of his bunk bed in a players’ dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After three surgeries, he finally came home from the hospital earlier this month but the right side of his face remains swollen and his parents report he is having multiple daily seizures.

Both cases seem destined for settlements rather than trials. It is not in the Chargers’ or NFL’s interest to air their dirty medical laundry in a public courtroom.

As for Little League Baseball, the organization’s decision to remove all bunk beds from their dormitory facilities within days of Oliverson’s accident speaks for itself. Meanwhile, the manufacturer, Savoy Contract Furniture, may have declined comment on the lawsuit itself, but they did reveal their advice — included in written instructions — to all customers and it is to install railings on top bunks.

Regardless of how the lawsuits are settled, though, the lessons learned from both incidents are clear to those who prefer athletic to legal arenas.