JOHN DOHERTY: Strong chain linked to survival from sudden cardiac arrest

Perhaps the most humorous moment during Thursday’s press conference at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center came when one reporter asked the two physicians if they had ever seen anything like this before. One answered that they treat cardiac arrest in their emergency room every day.

That same physician, who is one of those currently treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin, went on to elaborate that they had never seen it in an NFL player. For the last five decades, nobody had. Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes was the last in 1971. He was not as fortunate as Hamlin has been so far.

The physicians and nurses at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center are not alone. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is all too common for emergency rooms nationwide. According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, there are in excess of 350,000 cases of SCA outside of hospitals across the United States annually, roughly one every 90 seconds, 98% of which occur to adults.

However, that means there are 7,000 cases of SCA among children annually, nearly 20 every day. Just under 40% are sports-related. A 16-year-old girl collapsed during a high school flag football game on Thursday in Las Vegas and could not be revived.

Jill Conner, DNP, RN, is the administrative director of neuroscience and structural heart services at Community Hospital in Munster. She reports that roughly 90% of those who come to the emergency department there, in cardiac arrest, are older adults with coronary artery disease. However, the other 10% are younger adults or even children with a previously undetected conductive (electrical) irregularity.

As for commotio cordis, the condition that is suspected of causing Hamlin’s collapse, Conner has not seen it during her tenure at Community. “I did see it once earlier in my career,” she said. “It was not a good outcome.”

Commotio cordis is actually a diagnosis of exclusion that is based on the circumstances – the patient being struck in the chest – and subsequent testing finding no blockages from coronary artery disease, no structural abnormalities, and no conductive conditions.

Regardless of the cause of SCA, though, a team of physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals are prepared in local emergency rooms to combat the cascade of its effects, working against survival. “The goals is to supply the heart, brain, and other vital organs with oxygen,” said Conner. That includes re-starting the heart, determining the cause for the stoppage, and assisting with breathing if necessary.

Until the cause is determined – such as blockage of a major coronary artery – and reversed? “Chances of a second event are pretty high,” said Conner.

Apparently, blood vessel occlusion was not an issue with Hamlin. Furthermore, his heart had already been re-started by the time he reached the emergency room. The focus, then, for the cardiac care team at the University of Cincinnati was assisting his breathing and taking steps to minimize any damage to the brain and other vital organs that may have been caused by a lack of oxygen.

One such strategy is called therapeutic hypothermia, which involves lowering the body’s temperature to 34*C (93.2*F) for 24-48 hours. The body is then gradually warmed back to 37*C (98.6*F). During the press conference, the doctors in Cincinnati acknowledged using the technique. The inspiration for the practice has come from victims of drowning in frigid waters, some who have been resuscitated as long as two hours after drowning, with apparently no ill effects.

“We consider it in 30% of cases; the event has to be witnessed,” said Conner. “It is a way for the body to rest and for neurological (brain) damage to be minimized.”

All too often, with unwitnessed arrests in particular, the victim has been down too long. Defibrillation may re-start the heart but the brain has been without oxygen for too long. In those situations, patients who survive at all are left with severe brain damage and severely disabled.

Even with witnessed arrests, inaction on the part of bystanders is catastrophic because minutes, even seconds, count. For every minute that a victim of SCA waits for CPR followed by defibrillation, the chances of success drop by 10%. “The American Heart Association (AHA) tells us about the links in the ‘Chain of Survival,’” said Conner.

For Hamlin, the chain held strong. Even without the massive response from the sideline available in an NFL stadium, the chain will work at any location that has willing bystanders with access to an automated external defibrillator (AED). All one has to do is turn the device on and it will tell you how to do the rest. Don’t think you are able to do it?

A study published in the journal Circulation in 1999 compared untrained sixth graders to paramedics in their efficiency in deploying an AED. The only instruction the sixth graders received was to turn on the unit. On average, the paramedics took 67 seconds to place the electrodes and deliver a shock. The sixth graders were only 23 seconds slower.

The AHA’s Chain of Survival consists of the following:

• Recognize SCA. An unresponsive person who displays abnormal breathing has likely suffered SCA.

• Call 911 and follow the dispatcher’s instructions.

• Start CPR because it triples the chance of survival. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest, 100-120 pumps/minute. There is no need for a bystander, who is not a medical professional, to provide rescue breathing.

• Use an AED to restart the heart. Turn the machine on and it will provide step-by-step audio/visual instructions.

• Advanced EMS care will be provided onsite by paramedics who will then transport the patient to the hospital.

• Hospital care will be provided by physicians, nurses, and other professionals, who will continue appropriate post-cardiac arrest protocols.

To find a CPR course near you from the American Heart Association, go to cpr.heart.org. To find one from the American Red Cross, go to www.redcross.org. At both websites, click on “Find a class.”

