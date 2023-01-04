JOHN DOHERTY: Sudden cardiac arrest suddenly seems common in athletics

Perhaps it was so shocking because it had been so long since it had happened. The last time an NFL football player went into sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) during a game — before Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin did on Monday night in Cincinnati — was more than 50 years ago.

Older Bears fans should remember. With roughly a minute to go in a game at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 1971, Detroit wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed in front of Chicago linebacker Dick Butkus. Only 29 years old, Hughes would not be revived. An autopsy revealed extensive coronary artery disease that triggered his fatal heart attack.

Keep in mind, though, a heart attack and SCA are not the same thing. A heart attack or myocardial infarction (MI) is caused by a blockage in a blood vessel of the heart. The heart tissue supplied by that blocked vessel is then starved of oxygen and starts to die. Depending on the area of the heart affected, SCA may ensue. However, heart attacks often do not cause cardiac arrest, especially if treated promptly.

On the other hand, numerous heart conditions beyond MI will trigger an electrical disruption (arrhythmia) that is significant enough to cause cardiac arrest. Once the heart goes into a fatal arrhythmia, and therefore stops supplying blood to itself and the brain, death is imminent in minutes.

Typically, the arrhythmia associated with SCA is ventricular fibrillation, where the muscle tissue of the ventricles — the two main chambers of the heart — stops contracting in a coordinated and forceful manner and instead quivers, resembling a bag of worms.

A shock sufficient to bring the heart back into rhythm is then necessary. Back in 1971, defibrillators were available only in hospitals and on some ambulances or fire department rescue squads in some major cities. Today though, automated external defibrillators or AEDs are common in airports, malls, large office buildings, and — fortunately for Hamlin, so far — on sports sidelines.

While the 24-year-old’s misfortune may have been an NFL rarity, SCA occurs with an almost predictable regularity across multiple sports at all levels, most often in basketball. Hank Gathers, famously collapsed in 1990 while playing basketball for Loyola Marymount and could not be revived.

More recently, Chicago native Zeke Upshaw, 26, went down in March 2018 during an NBA G League game in Kalamazoo but sideline medics assumed he had suffered a head injury. He wasn’t defibrillated until after he was wheeled from the floor. Although his heart then continued beating, his brain had gone without oxygen too long and he died days later.

Less than two months later, Raphael “Nathan” Perry, 17, collapsed during an open gym session at Lake Station Edison High School. He was successfully defibrillated by athletic trainer Taylor Shoemake and survived but needed a pacemaker surgically implanted.

During a February 2020 NHL game Jay Bouwmeester of the St. Louis Blues collapsed on the bench but was revived with an AED. Successful surgery followed but Bouwmeester was not cleared to return to play and retired.

In June 2021, Danish national soccer team player Christian Eriksen, 29, suffered SCA during a game against Finland. Like Bouwmeester, he was resuscitated onsite thanks to an AED. Less than a year later, he returned to playing for his professional club team in England with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) in his chest.

At the start of this football season, in August, Lafayette Jeff assistant football coach Ed Tilley went into cardiac arrest immediately prior to kickoff at Michigan City. Bronchos athletic trainer Jeff Clevenger was able to revive him with CPR alone and, three weeks later, Tilley was back on the sideline. The experience was not new for Clevenger. He helped save referee Todd Clark during a game in 2006. Clark would return to officiating and survive another 15-plus years.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported on Tuesday that an NFL quarterback told him that only on an NFL field — because of all the medical personnel and equipment present — or in a hospital could Hamlin’s heart have been re-started. The stories of Perry, Bouwmeester, Eriksen, Tilley and Clark would seem to refute that sentiment. Athletic trainers, team physicians and paramedics at all levels save multiple participants each year — if they are prepared and properly equipped, even if that trained first responder is initially alone.

According to a study published in 2018 in the journal Sports Health, the save rate for witnessed cases of SCA among young athletes, regardless of cause, is 89% when an AED is onsite and used and 83% when an athletic trainer is present, whether an onsite AED is used or not.

The most common cause of SCA among athletes, and what killed Gathers, is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart grows abnormally large and, in the process, its electrical conduction system is disrupted.

Next in frequency is commotio cordis, what apparently felled Hamlin. First recognized by physicians in the 19th century, nobody started keeping count until the 1970s.

According to the American Heart Association, commotio cordis is "cardiac arrest as a result of blunt, non-penetrating chest impact without structural injury to the ribs, sternum or heart."

Roughly 30 cases occur per year according to the National Library of Medicine, most commonly in youth baseball and softball. However, body blows to the chest — as was the case with Hamlin — have been implicated, too. The blow must be directly over the heart at precisely the right moment of a heartbeat — literally milliseconds — to trigger a fatal arrhythmia. The harder the ball and, ironically, the smaller it is, the more likely an event is to occur.

The most recent study of outcomes following commotio cordis, published in the journal Heart Rhythm in 2013, indicated a 59% survival rate. The greatest success was among those who played competitive sports — where someone with medical training was more likely to be in attendance — and those who received rapid defibrillation.

Both factors apply positively to Hamlin.

